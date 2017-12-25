John 1:1-5, 9-14

In the beginning was the Word,

and the Word was with God,

and the Word was God.

He was in the beginning with God.

All things came to be through Him,

and without Him nothing came to be.

What came to be through Him was life,

and this life was the light of the human race;

the light shines in the darkness,

and the darkness has not overcome it.

The true light, which enlightens everyone,

was coming into the world.

He was in the world,

and the world came to be through Him,

but the world did not know Him.

He came to what was His own,

but His own people did not accept Him.

But to those who did accept Him

He gave power to become children of God,

to those who believe in His name,

who were born not by natural generation

nor by human choice

nor by a man’s decision but of God.

And the Word became flesh

and made His dwelling among us,

and we saw His glory,

the glory as of the Father’s only Son,

full of grace and truth.

To all the readers and faithful commenters of Fellowship of the Minds:

~Eowyn, DCG, TrailDust, Dave and joandarc

Advertisements