Fauxcahontis Sen. Elizabeth Warren plagiarized her fake Cherokee recipes

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) claims to be a 1/32 Cherokee “Native American,” on the basis of which she has reaped career “diversity” benefits. It is noteworthy that she didn’t self-identify as Native American until she was 38 and climbing the Harvard law professor ladder

When questioned about her Cherokee heritage, other than some recipes she’d contributed to a 1984 Cherokee cookbook, Pow Wow Chow, which she claimed to have been passed down to her through the Five Tribes families, Warren insisted that she didn’t need to provide documentation of her Cherokee ancestry because family “lore” backs her up.

Alas, the alleged family lore is a pile of horse manure. As William A. Jacobson of Legal Insurrection pointed out on Oct. 4, 2012, there is plenty of evidence that Warren’s story about her parents eloping because her mother was Native American is not true:

Her adult nephew who had researched family genealogy called Warren’s Native American claim just rumor .

. The Boston Globe ’s attempt to back up the Cherokee family lore actually ended up calling it into serious question.

to back up the Cherokee family lore actually ended up calling it into serious question. Warren claims that her 1/32 Cherokee blood supposedly comes from her maternal grandparents, the Crawfords. But Cherokee genealogist Twila Barnes

Now, William Jacobson has unearthed more evidence of Elizabeth Warren’s lies.

Writing for Legal Insurrection on Dec. 23, 2017, Williamson points out that Warren and her husband Bruce Mann — who also claims to be Cherokee for which, like Warren, there’s no evidence he actually is — contributed four obviously non-Cherokee recipes to Pow Wow Chow:

Cold Omelets with Crab Meat Crab with Tomato Mayonnaise Dressing Mexican Oatmeal Soup Oriental Beef Stir-Fry

Below are screenshots of the four decidedly non-Cherokee recipes:

To top it off, all four fake Cherokee recipes appear to be plagiarized. In the words of Fox News’ Tucker Carlson: “When she isn’t stealing a Cherokee identity, Warren is also stealing recipes.”

To begin, Warren’s husband’s recipe had appeared elsewhere previously, word for word, in the Oswego (NY) Palladium Times.

Boston Radio host Howie Carr discovered this about Warren’s three recipes:

The two recipes, “Cold Omelets with Crab Meat” and “Crab with Tomato Mayonnaise Dressing,” appear in an article titled “Cold Omelets with Crab Meat,” written by Pierre Franey of the New York Times News Service that was published in the August 22, 1979 edition of the Virgin Islands Daily News, a copy of which can be seen here. Ms. Warren’s 1984 recipe for Crab with Tomato Mayonnaise Dressing is a word-for-word copy of Mr. Franey’s 1979 recipe. Mrs. Warren’s 1984 recipe for Cold Omelets with Crab Meat contains all four of the ingredients listed in Mr. Franey’s 1979 recipe in the exact same portion but lists five additional ingredients. More significantly, her instructions are virtually a word for word copy of Mr. Franey’s instructions from this 1979 article. Both instructions specify the use of a “seven inch Teflon pan.” … Ms. Warren’s instructions are word-for-word copies of Mr. Franey’s 1979 instructions for this recipe, with one exception. Ms. Warren says, “Let cook until firm and lightly brown…” and Mr. Franey says “Let cook until firm and lightly browned…” [emphasis added] … The third potentially plagiarized recipe, “Herbed Tomatoes,” appears to be copied from this 1959 recipe from Better Homes and Garden.

President Trump is 100% right in calling Elizabeth Warren a fake Pocahontas.

~Eowyn

