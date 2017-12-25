Christmas Eve 2017 Update

ROGUE CIA GIVES NUKE TECH TO NORTH KOREA VIA URANIUM ONE AND IRAN DEAL
April LaJune – Published on Dec 24, 2017
The list is even longer of the crimes being committed by the Deep State Rogue CIA under Traitor44 and Crooked Hillary. The New World Order is fixin’ to get a real YUGE GIFT from President Donald Trump!
Full text of article: http://aprillajune.com/rogue-cia-gives-nuke-tech-north-korea-via-uranium-one-iran-deal/
I don’t yet know April LaJune, but she has caught my interest. She seems to have some solid insights right now, while real in-depth reporting has gone pitch black.
Like most of our kinds of reports, her story almost ties too many mysterious threads together, but like I said…
She has my attention, at least for the moment.
Merry Christmas to all,
and to all a good night.
♞
TD . . . . What a stupendous article! I do not doubt in any degree that we have an over-abundance of traitorous, cut throat people who are more than willing to take down our country.
I think that we can certainly see the hand of The Lord in protecting this nation . . . look at the last Presidential election. Of the Progressives, no one actually thought that Trump had a snowball’s chance in Hell of actually winning. That truly was a gift given to us by Our God.
I do hope that we, as a people will live righteous’ lives that will continue the support that Heaven has given us.
Pertinent to this article . . . I am left wondering if the 30 plus unsealed indictments that we have heard about are relative to these goings on? I guess time will tell.
I’ve been watching April’s videos whenever a new one comes up for a couple of months now,and she seems quite credible;as near as I can tell,her sources are rock solid. And she has a very calming voice.
I also watch Tracy Beanz,but her presentation is rather dry-lots of highlighted text,charts,documents,etc.,generally too small for me to read. But she tells what she’s showing and ties things together so it makes sense.
