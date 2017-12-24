Pennsylvania family ordered to take down offensive Jesus Christmas display

Tolerance is only a one-way street for some people.
From Fox News: A Pennsylvania family was ordered by their homeowner’s association to take down their Jesus Christmas display after one of the neighbors reported it as offensive.
Mark and Lynn Wivell of Adams County, a Gettysburg subdivision, said they put up their Jesus display last Saturday, FOX43 reported.
“As part of our Christmas decoration, we would display the name Jesus to point out to everyone that we in this family believe that the reason for the season is to celebrate the birth of Jesus,” said Mark Wivell told FOX43.
But the homeowner’s association wasn’t having it. On Sunday, the association told the family to take down the sign after a neighbor complained it was offensive. The homeowner’s association also claimed the display was a sign, not a decoration – which is a violation of the rules, USA Today reported.
“After taking a look at it, it isn’t in accordance with normal Christmas decorations,” Bud Vance, the Courtyards president, wrote in a statement to the Gettysburg Times.
The Wivells insist they are following the rules.”We have ordinances with regard to Christmas decorations, and my Christmas decorations comply with the HOA ordinances on Christmas decorations,” Wivell said.
The Wivells also said many others supported their right to display the sign. “When this happened, we were really shocked,” Lynn Wivell said. “We have gotten tremendous support from our neighbors here at the Links and that just makes us feel so good.”
The family said they have no plans to take down the sign until January 15, when the association requires all displays to be taken down. Family members said they are unsure which neighbor was offended.
“People get offended by different things, but just because something offends you, doesn’t mean the whole world has to change to accommodate you, so I would say please be more tolerant,” Mark Wivell said.
Board members told FOX43 in a statement that it was “unfortunate” they were being portrayed as Scrooge. “It is, indeed, unfortunate that our attention has been unnecessarily redirected in this manner with a suggestion that Scrooge is alive and well in our community,” the statement read. “Many of our families will be in church on Monday with their spirit diminished by this attack.”
DCG
Ok, if Jesus is offensive, how about “ EMMANUEL”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
How about.. you being offended offends me? Huh? Well? Does my being offended count for anything? Guess tolerance is truly a one way street with these lefties.
LikeLiked by 1 person
To “Liberals” = (a complete mis-nomore) = It’s the Whole Idea of a Supreme God-Being operating above their own concept of Total Human Power over humans.. Wasn’t it Obamma who stated that: “You Christians believe that Your God operates in the Life & Death matters of your lives,” = “Well, – We (the One’s You’ve Been Waiting For) fully intend to agressively assist your God in these matters of Your Life & Death.. Another Democrat Politician insisted that Old People have a Patriotic Duty to voluntarily End their Lives once their usefulness to the Greater Society has ended.. Democrats would have easily made the Ranks of Hitler’s SS Black-Jack-Booted Thugs..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Seems Jesus Christ defines offensive as white defines racists.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hope the Pharasees that attend church this Christmas season don’t have their spirits diminished too much. I have said it before, Christmas is not my favorite Christian celebration. Simply because of this kind of thing, plus of course the commercialism. I would leave that decoration up and see just how serious the HOA was about forcing me to take it down. Because if they don’t like the bad publicity of what is happening now, wait until they try to force the family to sell their house or something because of it. I can just imagine the law firms wishing to defend this in court.
LikeLiked by 1 person
To me this seems like a great big assault on the First Amendment of Our Constitution. Those who are so easily offended, just need to put on blinders, or keep their butts inside until the Christmas Season is over. It is ludicrous that Christians be forced to take down their expressions of honoring the birth of the Savior of the World, because some nitwit is “offended.” The Constitution does not enumerate the case for “being offended.”
LikeLiked by 1 person