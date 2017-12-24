Fat Moroccan Muslim torched German refugee center over chocolate pudding

This may read like a joke, except it’s true.

Marc Herriger reports for the German-language Express that on the night of June 6, 2016, a 26-year-old Moroccan from Casablanca known as Hamza set fire to a refugee home in Dusseldorf, Germany.

The reason?

The home did not provide him and his fellow North Africans with chocolate pudding.

Express describes Hamza as “wearing a black muscle shirt and markedly overweight”.

Hamza was the ringleader of a group of North Africans at the home. They had fasted all day because of Ramadan. After sunset, enraged that the home didn’t provide them with a buffet, the refugees mobbed the security guards, threatening to set fire to the home.

Hamza especially was angry because there wasn’t chocolate pudding. He spilled schnapps on his bed mattress and set fire to it.

At 1:30 am, the security team alerted the police.

The police found the refugee home in flames and the refugees “with packed trolleys, as if they knew the home would burn down”.

Police arrested Hamza and seven members of his gang, says prosecutor Ralf Herrenbrück. They were charged with arson, as well as false identities. Although they are from Morocco and Algeria, the refugees had pretended to be Syrians and Iraqis in the asylum process and to the police.

~Eowyn

6 responses to “Fat Moroccan Muslim torched German refugee center over chocolate pudding

  1. molly | December 24, 2017 at 7:24 am | Reply

    Is pudding to blame for man-boobs?

    Like

  2. D-FensDogG | December 24, 2017 at 7:25 am | Reply

    That fat pig has bigger breasts than most of the women I’ve dated in my lifetime!!

    ~ D-FensDogG
    Stephen T. McCarthy Reviews…

    Like

  3. True George | December 24, 2017 at 7:35 am | Reply

    Muslim on Muslim crime so those from Morocco and Algeria knows Iraqis and Syrian refugees will get expedited service; but now they will stay in one of Germany’s gov’t run housing complete with 24 security and meals…..

    Like

  4. weezy | December 24, 2017 at 7:35 am | Reply

    Why cover their faces?????? What is with the boobs, half male and half female????? Or tranny???? All this for pudding????

    Like

  5. DCG | December 24, 2017 at 8:06 am | Reply

    All this over pudding? Ungrateful pig.

    Like

