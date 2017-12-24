As we prepare our minds, hearts, and souls for His coming on this Christmas Eve, here’s a video of a flash mob of students from the Thomas Aquinas College singing holy Christmas songs at the Pacific View Mall in Ventura, southern California.

The Thomas Aquinas College in Santa Paula, Calif., reports that on December 6, 2014, some 150 Thomas Aquinas College students descended on Ventura’s Pacific View Mall to stage a choral “flash mob.”

After stealthily gathering around the mall’s Christmas central lobby — by the Santa Claus photo center — the students simultaneously burst into song. They began with “Angels We Have Heard on High” and “O Come, All ye Faithful,” and then concluded with a rousing rendition of “Go Tell it on the Mountain.” The mall’s surprised customers and employees seemed to delight in the performance, stopping whatever they were doing to take in the music, to sing along, and to cheer afterward.

Organized by sophomore Giorgio Navarini, the yuletide event has become a regular College tradition.

May the peace and love of our Lord Jesus Christ be with you,



~Eowyn

