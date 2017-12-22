Trump threatens to cut UN aid over Jerusalem vote

Cutting the voluntary contribution works for me. Heck, cutting all contributions would be even better.
Here’s how much the US gives to the UN, according to the Council on Foreign Relations:
“In 2016, the United States remained the largest donor to the United Nations, contributing more than $10 billion, roughly one fifth of its collective budget.
All 193 members of the United Nations are required to make payments to certain parts of the organization as a condition of membership. The amount each member must pay, known as its assessed contribution, varies widely and is determined by a complex formula that factors in its gross national income and population.
These mandatory contributions help fund the United Nations’ regular budget, which covers administrative costs and a few programs, as well as peacekeeping operations. The United States pays 22 and 28 percent of these budgets, respectively.
In 2016, the U.S. government contributed more than $10 billion to the United Nations, of which about $6 billion was voluntary and $4 billion was assessed. (This represents roughly twenty percent of the $50 billion the United States spends annually on foreign aid, which, in comparison, is also about what the government allocates annually to the U.S. Coast Guard.)”
From MSN: Donald Trump has threatened to withhold “billions” of dollars of US aid from countries which vote in favour of a United Nations resolution rejecting the US president’s recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.
His comments came after the US ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley warned member states that she will be “taking names” of countries that vote for a general assembly resolution on Thursday critical of the announcement which overturned decades of US foreign policy.
Speaking at a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Trump said: “Let them vote against us. We’ll save a lot. We don’t care. But this isn’t like it used to be where they could vote against you and then you pay them hundreds of millions of dollars,” he said. “We’re not going to be taken advantage of any longer.”
The warning appeared aimed largely at UN members from poorer nations in Africa and Asia who are regarded as more vulnerable to US pressure. Egypt, which drafted Monday’s UN security council resolution which the US vetoed, is particularly vulnerable receiving $1.2bn in US aid last year. But Trump’s comments may also resonate elsewhere – including in the UK which is hoping to negotiate a quick post-Brexit trade deal with Washington.
Trump’s extraordinary intervention marked the latest escalation of diplomatic tensions over a decision that has seen the US both widely criticised and isolated. It came after a day of high drama around an emergency session of the UN general assembly which has been called on Thursday to discuss Trump’s unilateral recognition of Jerusalem on 6 December.
In a letter to UN ambassadors, Haley told countries – including European delegations – that she will report back to the US president with the names of those who support a draft resolution rejecting the US move at the UN general assembly on Thursday, adding that Trump took the issue personally.
Referring to Haley’s letter, which was disclosed by the Guardian and other media organisations on Wednesday morning, Trump said: “I like the message that Nikki sent yesterday at the United Nations. Our great citizens who love this country are tired of this country being taken advantage of – we’re not going to be taken advantage of any longer.”
In her letter, Haley wrote: “As you consider your vote, I encourage you to know the president and the US take this vote personally. The president will be watching this vote carefully and has requested I report back on those who voted against us,” she continued.
Haley followed the letter by tweeting: “At the UN we’re always asked to do more & give more. So, when we make a decision, at the will of the American ppl, abt where to locate OUR embassy, we don’t expect those we’ve helped to target us. On Thurs there’ll be a vote criticizing our choice. The US will be taking names.”
A senior diplomat from a Muslim country said of Haley's letter: "States resort to such blatant bullying only when they know they do not have a moral or legal argument to convince others."
A senior western diplomat, described it as “poor tactics” at the United Nations “but pretty good for Haley 2020 or Haley 2024,” referring to speculation that Haley might run for higher office. “She’s not going to win any votes in the general assembly or the security council, but she is going to win some votes in the US population,” the western diplomat said.
A senior European diplomat agreed Haley was unlikely to sway many UN states. “We are missing some leadership here from the US and this type of letter is definitely not helping to establish US leadership in the Middle East peace process,” the diplomat said.
DCG
Shoulda been outa there long ago.
I think we finally have President that says what he means and means what he says!
Have y’all been reading about the Executive Order signed by President Trump yesterday, entitled: “Executive Order Blocking the Property of Persons Involved in Serious Human Rights Abuse or Corruption”?
https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/executive-order-blocking-property-persons-involved-serious-human-rights-abuse-corruption/
Maryaha . . . . God Bless you for bringing this Executive Order to our attention. It is just butt kickin’ in that anyone in who acts contrary to the enumeration of the order does not have to specifically be given any other notice of their behavior under the order.
How could we possibly have a person who is any better suited to carry out orders that are designed to help and prosper the safety and economic freedom of our land.
God Bless President Trump. May he be surrounded by the Angels of Heaven, that they spiritually feed his mind with the very best ideas and actions that will prosper our land and our people.
Fascinating executive order. I hope it is related to the huge number (I lost count) of sealed indictments!
Amen to that! I can hardly wait to see what kind of post-Christmas presents, and surprises we are in store for once the envelopes start being ripped open. Let the party begin.
Last known count was 4000 sealed indictments. Likely rising, I’m sure.
I can’t wait to hear of them being served…bwahahahahaha
Awful lot of legal speak there. Concerns me that there is some thing there that can be twisted into a weapon against honest citizens who are arbitrarily singled out.
Our sacrifice of $10 billion is far less than what the CFR/NWO/UN takes from us in the effort to get full destruction and control of the United States. Consider our military expenses for wars benefiting the plotted UNNWO and the shipping our industrial base away for a start.
LikeLiked by 3 people
marblenecltr . . . That is a very astute point. I whole heartedly agree. It is high time that we back away from this organization . . . let them bleed some other entity, other than our country.
Cut off the UN’s money and then threaten to cut off NATO’s, too. They’ll think twice what they vote for next time.
We DON’T need NATO, Europe, Canada and South America does.
Hadenoughalready . . . I want to be second in line to sign the document that proposes this change. We’ve all heard . . . “don’t bite the hand that feeds you.” Yet time and time again, all these nations line up to suck us dry, going back to WWII, where there was only one nation that ever paid back their war debt. (I do not recall the name of that country, but it was a rather small and obscure nation.) Even though our nation has suffered several devastating weather related catastrophes and the fires in various states (again, there was only one little nation that offered us any help. The name escapes me, but perhaps it was Finland. Whoever it was, it wasn’t a major player on the world stage.) However, it is good to know that someone acknowledges that at times we need help, even if it is only symbolic in nature.
It is high time that all the world realize that there is a new Sheriff in town, and it’s not going to be business as usual! What I particularly like about President Trump, when he is speaking he speaks somewhat softly. This reminds me of the saying that Teddy Roosevelt made popular . . . “speak softly, but carry a big stick.” It is high time that we put that into practice.
When you compare the speeches given by Obummer, he would, with his voice, whip the people up emotionally–then sit on his butt and do nothing! I for one, cannot name ever one thing that he did that helped this country.
Now we have a President that is taking multiple actions it would seem each and every week.
Israel, too, sent help after the storms.
https://www.timesofisrael.com/israeli-aid-group-rushes-to-help-flooded-houston/
So I heard!
Israel doesn’t discriminate. They’ll help anyone; even their enemies.
Thank you for setting the story straight.
“going back to WWII, where there was only one nation that ever paid back their war debt. (I do not recall the name of that country, but it was a rather small and obscure nation.) ”
http://www.finland.org/Public/default.aspx?contentid=149650&nodeid=40956&contentlan=2&culture=en-US
Had always thought of them as the same thing.
I despise the UN but Nikki Haley is an AIPAC WH0RE who does NOT represent the best interests of America or its citizens. She is a ZioCon HACK pushing for ANOTHER MAJOR MID-EAST WAR that will cost America $TRILLIONS and only benefit Israel.
Hopefully this episode will result in an end to UN funding and we will avoid war, but they are already ramping up a US-Saudi-Israel coalition to invade Iran and Syria.
During the recent very suspicious power outage at Atlanta’s airport a single plane -an Israeli cargo hauler – was allowed to fly out in pitch darkness https://squawker.org/analysis/atlantacu/
Amen to that. He must have “found” her through his Mossad son-in-law.
As long as we are talking about what money to cut off – and I agree the UN should be cut off as it is nothing but an arm of global government, how about the roughly 12 billions a year we give to Israel ?
http://ifamericaknew.org/stat/cost.html
Lana . . . . Wow! That is certainly a newsworthy video clip. Thank you for bringing it to our attention.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You are welcome Auntie!
I LOVE Nikki Haley’s speech to the UN. It BLEW THEM AWAY-They’d NEVER heard the US representative being do solid and blunt. The look of some of those faces was PRICELESS!
Heard this before when Bush jr was President. Let’s see if Trump will follow through….
Americans have wanted the US to get out of the UN for decades. Trump will never make America Great Again until he gets us out of the UN. Too many past Presidents have handed over our sovereignty to the UN and it is time to take it back. The UN has never stopped a war. The UN has not saved any country from poverty or hunger. That is because their mission is not peace it is to spread global Communism.
What do we ever get from the UN? It is long overdue that we get out of there and kick them out of our country. They have been working against us for years. The have long and deep ties to sex slavery and rape.
Let them hate us for free. We can use that money to build the wall.
How about we send the UN to someplace very cold,, very neutral,, very isolated….LIKE Iceland? I’m all in for this.
