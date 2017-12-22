Queer Theology Coming To A College Near You

Breitbart: Swarthmore College Introduces ‘Queering the Bible’ Course
by TOM CICCOTTA – 22 Dec 2017
Next fall, the prestigious Swarthmore College will introduce a course called “Queering the Bible.”
…In another course offered in the department called “Queering God: Feminist and Queer Theology” the attempt is made to argue that God is a female.
Read article: http://www.breitbart.com/tech/2017/12/22/swarthmore-college-introduces-queering-the-bible-course/
Personal thoughts on this:
I shared the above article because I find it so offensive that some academics are getting away with promoting perversion and declaring it to be righteous. So very sad. Pray that God unmasks this stuff.
I’d like to see ’em try a “Queering the Koran” course. (Bet they won’t… )
Well spoken Anon!
Fair is fair! Gotta teach both perspectives right? Oh ! Wait! No! This is a college. Pick and choose. Socially pointed objectives.
What “department” is this? The Apostate Department? They need a queer universe too. They can all go there and live in it.
Just another group smearing religion. Nothing new here.
This is the problem with our liberal professors and administrators at these colleges – they spend too time on this kind of bunk and don’t spend enough time on the three R’s and that my friends is why we have so many air heads running around this country.
When will these professors be held accountable for not doing their job and using politics to brain wash our young people. Where is our new education secretary?
kommonsentsjane
kommonsentsjane . . . Amen to that! Rather than teach things that might actually help them in life, they spend their time teaching garbage they picked out of the air.
Would it start a Civil War if the President officially CLOSED all Colleges until specific classes were OFF the schedule and others were OFFERED? (All we have to do is figure out how to do this in a CONSTITUTIONAL manner…)
It would be quite easy to do. Just have the Dept. of Ed. stop guaranteeing student loans. All the most liberal colleges would dry up overnight. Plus, the colleges would no longer build like they were the ancient Egyptians. It’s funny how whenever the government guarantees that someone is going to get their money, suddenly the cost of everything goes up. College, mortages, etc. As to this make God gay movement, this is nothing all that new. They have been trying this for years. It is just more open now.
The student loan idea is excellent!
Ditto also on queer theology not being new.
I probably will step on a good many toes here, but all one has to do is look at the NIV version of the Bible, and you will find influence of those who wish to feminize God. If I recall, one of the people on the team that was responsible for the translation was a confirmed lesbian. In fact, I found this link that says more than that. I can’t vouch for it’s validity, but it jibes with my research from many years ago. https://www.jesus-is-savior.com/Bible/niv_sodomite_on_committee.htm
This is a 2016 comment made by Valerie Smith, current president of Swarthmore, in an interview referring to a school she attended in her youth:
” It was a parochial school that was attached to the Baptist church that my family attended and the principal of the school happened also to be the wife of the pastor and she was an extraordinarily brilliant, elegant, confident, spiritual; deeply spiritual person who took all of her students, all of her charges, I think, under her wing”
What would her Baptist parents and her school mentor think of a college course given under Smith’s oversight, labelled “Queering the Bible”?
This college was founded by Quakers, they must be rolling in their graves.
Look who’s teaching the class this fall: Gwynn Kessler who has a Doctorate in Rabbinics from the Jewish Theological Seminary. I wonder if she is as blasphemous with the Torah and Talmud as she is with the Christian Bible?
You think?
What would happen in the Islamic World if higher education wanted to reinterpret the Koran, to “destabilize long held assumptions ” about the Koran on gender and sexuality? They would have to go into hiding like Salman Rushdie.
President Smith also wants Swarthmore to be a Sanctuary campus. Maybe she can fill the Queer Bible class with MS13ers.Here’s her email address if you’d like to give her some feedback: president@swarthmore.edu
http://swarthmorephoenix.com/2017/01/26/board-president-smith-commit-to-sanctuary-campus/
https://www.nbcphiladelphia.com/news/local/10-Questions-Valerie-Smith-President-Swarthmore-College-393648341.html
https://www.swarthmore.edu/profile/gwynn-kessler
Blasphemous PIGS, they must actually be atheists attempting to subvert Christianity or they are REALLY stupid because the insult to God by changing his WORD carries a steep price.
No doubt it will be a very short version.
The course is taught by Dr Gwynn “Butch” Kessler and based on “postmodern, queer, and trans theory.” This amounts to every word ever written or spoken–not just the Bible–automatically confirming the Talmudic indictment and hatred of Western Civilization and Christian morality. After the SHTF one of the most pleasurable tasks facing our people will be defenestration of the human dirt like this womyn, who took over these strictly mediocre but elitist schools following WW II when Jewish Talmudists with largely bogus or inflated credentials were hired to teach the social sciences. Having Jewish Talmudic perverts in charge of teaching sexual morality to Christian youngsters and college students, as insane as it is, follows directly from allowing our worst enemy imaginable to become the judge and jury over every aspect of our religion, culture, and society.
Dan:
Can’t blame queer theology on Talmudics. Christians are doing this, incl. priests and nuns.
“Imagine Jesus as gay.” That’s the message of Fr. Donal Godfrey, S.J., a man described as “the most prominent homosexual activist Catholic priest in the world today.” https://www.churchmilitant.com/news/article/picture-jesus-as-a-homosexual
See also: https://fellowshipoftheminds.com/2015/09/18/radical-homosexual-priest-appointed-to-vatican-says-gay-sex-can-express-jesus-self-gift/
Daniel 11: 37 makes it clear it is the anti-christ who will have no desire for women, which must of us would consider that does mean gay or may be a eunuch. Jesus came to fullfil the covenants, the promises to Abraham, and to the Hebrew people if they obeyed his law. It would not have been unrealistic if Jesus had actually been married as it would be lawful for him.
I don’t understand your comment. When did I say Jesus was married?
