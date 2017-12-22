Queer Theology Coming To A College Near You

Breitbart: Swarthmore College Introduces ‘Queering the Bible’ Course

by TOM CICCOTTA – 22 Dec 2017

Next fall, the prestigious Swarthmore College will introduce a course called “Queering the Bible.”

…In another course offered in the department called “Queering God: Feminist and Queer Theology” the attempt is made to argue that God is a female.

Read article: http://www.breitbart.com/tech/2017/12/22/swarthmore-college-introduces-queering-the-bible-course/

Personal thoughts on this:

I shared the above article because I find it so offensive that some academics are getting away with promoting perversion and declaring it to be righteous. So very sad. Pray that God unmasks this stuff.

