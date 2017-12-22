NFL’s biggest audience of season can’t save sagging ratings

Too bad, so sad.
Via NY Post: The NFL scored its biggest TV audience of the season in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ controversial loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday night — but it wasn’t enough to reverse overall viewership declines.
The disappointing TV audience for Week 15’s eight games, including two on Saturday, left the NFL’s average TV viewership 9 percent below last season’s total for the same period, according to Nielsen. After Week 14, viewership was 8.4 percent behind last season.
Each of the NFL’s 96 national telecasts this season has averaged 15.1 million viewers, compared with 16.6 million for the 95 telecasts through Week 15 of last year. All told, viewership of all NFL telecasts this year has dropped by 130 million.
The CBS season-leading broadcast of the Pittsburgh-New England contest attracted 26.9 million viewers, an 8 percent increase over last year’s comparable game.
The only other match-up to post a gain was NFL Network’s telecast of the Kansas City Chiefs’ 30-14 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Yet its bump of 59 percent took viewership to a mere 7 million.
That’s better than the 4.4 million drawn to the Miami Dolphins’ rout of the New York Jets in the same slot a season ago, but it barely moved the needle.
“Thursday Night Football” was the week’s biggest loser, down 40 percent, despite being telecast on NBC and NFL Network — as well as streamed by Amazon.
The 10.9 million viewers drawn to the tri-cast, pitting two second-division teams, was a season low for “TNF.”
NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” and ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” also posted double-digit declines.
On “SNF,” the Dallas Cowboys’ win over the Oakland Raiders drew a respectable 19.2 million viewers — but it was down 26 percent from last year.
On “MNF,” the Atlanta Falcons beat the Buccaneers in a game won by a field goal. Yet viewership was down 16 percent from 2016’s Carolina Panthers-Washington Redskins game.
DCG
the multimillionaire special snowflakes and their soros-cucked enabling team owners are losing viewership, i.e…..money.
too bad, so sad…I can’t wait to see how many guilt-ridden folks who love being insulted and talked down to will line up to buy next year’s season tickets.
❤️
Name a good nature person with good intension involved in politics, he becomes a lier, a hypocrite, corrupt, and a thief. That’s why they bring down everything, individuals, religion, countries and freedom.
— MomOfIV — Agreed.
— Alma — Agree with you also.
We attend an in-home Bible Study group. There are ten of us. A retired Pastor is our leader. We are studying Daniel this fall and winter. This weeks study was from Daniel Chapter 3. After this weeks study, I have a whole new perspective on this ‘kneeling’ issue. The Bible is Timely and Timeless.
I can not go back even if they change and stop the kneeling our flag our country is under attack and that is part of it. We have to purge our selves of the vile and corrupt and all the evil lies out there. To much blood on our flag for them to disrespect it.
season will be over next month and by the start of next season there probably won’t be a protest as long as the NFL execs don’t mess up
Hey-I’M not gonna own a BIT of this. They did it to THEMSELVES.
So…..NFL….let’s dissect for a few moments…..we are pretty much now a nation of “”snowflakes.” THIS is a direct product of YOUR political affiliation…….They will never ever play football, NOR will they probably watch football…..they don”t even KNOW what football as a game IS…..& the “”patrons” who know this info,, have been put off & alienated by the present NFL stance on the Kapernick National Anthem. NFL—you pretty much have no future……go play at the village park downtown..just for kicks,, bc no one is going to pay you for this anymore. Your economic future is written upon each & every STAB to the heart of the American “mainstream..””
Vince McMahon is thinking about bringing back the XFL –
At the end of ESPN’s recent “30 for 30” documentary on the XFL, WWE owner Vince McMahon and former NBC Sports chairman Dick Ebersol — the men who spearheaded the failed early-aughts competitor to the NFL — mused about possibly giving it another go.
“Do you ever have any thoughts about trying again?” Ebersol asks McMahon, per Pro Football Talk’s transcription.
“Yes, I do,” McMahon replies. “I don’t know what it would be. I don’t know if it’s going to be another XFL or what it may be or how different I would make it. It seems like in some way it would tie in either with the NFL itself or the owners.”
And then Friday, a journalist and pro wrestling fan named Brad Shepard tweeted this:
EXCLUSIVE: Vince McMahon is looking to bring back the XFL and may announce it on January 25th, 2018.
Shepard didn’t provide much in the way of follow-up to that tweet, but Deadspin’s David Bixenspan asked a WWE spokesperson about it. The wrestling company neither confirmed nor denied that McMahon was starting a new football league, but it sure seems as if he’s thinking about it, at the very least.
A WWE spokesperson issued the attached statement to me & @Deadspin in response to my inquiry about tonight’s rumors of a soon to be announced XFL revival. They declined further comment. Whatever Vince McMahon’s “Alpha Entertainment” is, it’s self-funded & separate from WWE. pic.twitter.com/oT0Oxyi2fV
There’s also this:
In what I’m sure is a complete coincidence, WWE filed for two new XFL trademarks this year, both long after the 30 for 30 premiered.
As PFT’s Mike Florio posits, the time could be right for an alternate football league that gives fans dissatisfied with the NFL exactly what they want: unchecked violence, players standing for the national anthem, etc. And, as the “30 for 30” documentary noted, the problem with the XFL wasn’t its business model — indeed, innovations such as the sky-cam and in-game interviews were co-opted by the NFL — but rather that the football was terrible because the league rushed to meet its debut date.
“The biggest mistake they made with the XFL was that they only gave the players 30 days to train together as a team. You had guys who were working at Bed Bath & Beyond, and 30 days later they’re in the XFL,” Charlie Ebersol, Dick Ebersol’s son and the director of the “30 for 30” documentary, told Fast Company earlier this year. “They spent six to eight months marketing the league, and 30 days training the players. If they’d done four and four … they sold this thing like it was the iPhone, and they rolled it out like it was whatever piece of crap Motorola put out.”
A more carefully planned rollout would probably go a long way.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/early-lead/wp/2017/12/16/vince-mcmahon-is-thinking-about-bringing-back-the-xfl/?utm_term=.75b183bb4397
Vince McMahon selling $100 million of WWE stock to potentially bring back XFL –
All signs continue to point to Vince McMahon thinking about bringing back the XFL, only there’s one catch.
Last week, a report circulated saying that McMahon was looking to bring back the XFL and that he would potentially make the announcement next month.
A WWE spokesperson even confirmed last week that McMahon was interested in professional football.
Now comes word that McMahon filed to sell 3.34 million shares of WWE stock, which would generate around $100 million. McMahon also filed for five trademarks related to the XFL, as the previous ones were abandoned. Here’s the catch, though: McMahon filed the trademarks through a new company he formed called Alpha Entertainment. This company would be separate from WWE.
The WWE previously joined with TV partner NBC to run the XFL back in 2001. The league lasted just one season, with both the WWE and NBC reportedly losing around $35 million each.
Perhaps McMahon feels that with TV ratings declining and the NFL dealing with multiple PR issues, there is a good window of opportunity to bring his product back.
http://larrybrownsports.com/football/vince-mcmahon-selling-100-million-wwe-stock/417206
Darn! That’s it! Darn!
