Friday Funny: cockatiel mimics iPhone

Posted on December 22, 2017 by | 12 Comments

A cockatiel pitch-perfectly mimics the iPhone ringtone:

Ben Plumier, who posted the video to Vimeo, writes:

My friend’s family has a cockatiel named Lucky. Whenever Lucky gets upset, he sings an Apple ringtone. It usually happens when they tie their shoes to get ready to leave the house. It’s adorable, and also pitch perfect.

~Eowyn

12 responses to “Friday Funny: cockatiel mimics iPhone

  2. CP | December 22, 2017 at 4:33 am | Reply

    Too cute! ❤️

  4. MomOfIV | December 22, 2017 at 7:32 am | Reply

    heartwarming….adorable bird

  5. Alma | December 22, 2017 at 8:06 am | Reply

    I want one for Xmas!

  6. Lana | December 22, 2017 at 9:10 am | Reply

    This was just too sweet- makes my heart ache!
    I love these little beings. I have had many birds and they are far smarter than people give them credit for. I think calling someone a bird brain is an insult- to the bird.

  8. traildustfotm | December 22, 2017 at 12:58 pm | Reply

  9. josephbc69 | December 22, 2017 at 1:35 pm | Reply

    Come on, people, this one’s for the birds! The ones that lonely Lucky hopes will hear his call and fly in ASAP to answer. So, you know, if he’s lucky –and he appears to be– ‘birds of a feather, flock together’ and all that!

  10. Auntie Lulu | December 22, 2017 at 2:00 pm | Reply

    What a wonderful light hearted video clip. It is great to be able to escape, even if for a moment, the events currently troubling us . . . . the UN vote against us, our national debt, the fact that UN vehicles and no doubt UN troops are planning to stage a invasion, the fact that half of our population are crazy and still do not want to concede that Trump won the election, the ongoing stupid commission headed by Mueller that goes on, and on, and on, plus all the other annoying things that tickle our brains (and not in a good way!)

    Thank you for this wonderful post!

  11. kommonsentsjane | December 22, 2017 at 2:02 pm | Reply

    Reblogged this on kommonsentsjane and commented:

    Reblogged on kommonsentsjane/blogkommonsents.

    Friday funny.

    kommonsentsjane

  12. truckjunkie | December 22, 2017 at 3:42 pm | Reply

    How CUTE!!! It’d be nice if PEOPLE would learn to do that.

