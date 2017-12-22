Chicago WCKG radio station manager says UN troops already in Chicago. UN armored vehicles stored in State Dept warehouse in Maryland

Chicago, a gun-control city ravaged by gun homicides, is in Cook County, Illinois.

On December 14, 2017, in complete defiance of protocol and in violation of U.S. sovereignty, County Cook Commissioner Richard Boykin told CBS Chicago that “we’re headed to the United Nations to meet with the Assistant Secretary General” to ask that the UN “help out” by dispatching troops (“peacekeepers”) to Chicago to quell its gun violence.

According to the following reports, however, the United Nations is already in Chicago:

(1) On September 4, 2017, more than three months before Commissioner Boykin’s interview with CBS Chicago, Alistair Williams of Stock Board Asset uploaded to YouTube a video taken by a drone of “a convoy of UN armored vehicles” at “an undisclosed location” in Hagerstown, MD.

There is no legitimate reason for United Nations vehicles to be in Maryland or anywhere in the United States.

(2) On December 18, four days after CBS Chicago’s interview with Richard Boykin, Intellihub‘s Shepard Ambellas identified the exact location of the UN vehicles. Ambellas writes:

“Over 50 heavily armored United Nations vehicles and various pieces of equipment (generators, etc.) sufficient enough to support a small company of ‘peacekeeper’ troops” are sitting on the deck in the rear parking lot of “a U.S. government-owned warehouse” located at 11841 Newgate Blvd., Hagerstown, Maryland. “The vehicles are all painted white and bear the letters “U.N.” and appear to be ready for some type of rapid domestic deployment.”

According to Mapquest, 11841 Newgate Blvd. in Hagerstown, MD, is the address not of a “U.S. government-owned warehouse,” but of the Kellogg Company, a grocery store.

However, Foursquare says there is a “government building” at 11841 Newgate Blvd. — that of the Department of State SA-25″:

The U.S. Department of State uses the initials SA for its field offices.

According to the State Department document, “A Helpful Guide to Your Move,” the department has a storage warehouse in Hagerstown, MD:

“You are authorized to ship household goods

from the location where you are hired to storage in Hagerstown” (p. 6) “a USG [U.S. .government] facility (p. 44)”.

Here’s a close-up of some of the UN vehicles in the parking lot of the U.S. Department of State storage warehouse at 11841 Newgate Blvd., Hagerstown, MD:

(3) On December 18, 2017, Matt Dubiel, station manager of Chicago radio station WCKG 1530 AM, told Alex Jones of InfoWars that he saw UN vehicles while “driving around” Chicago. Dubiel said:

“The UN vehicles are already here. I saw them transported by train and on rail.“

Jones claims that the Democrats and Hillary Clinton had planned a UN takeover of the United States (7:09 mark):

“The Democrats [said] we’re gonna bring us into the UN, collapse the U.S. this year. Trump wasn’t supposed to get in. Patriots in our intelligence agencies, the American people fought back, got Trump in, because it was going to be the end of the U.S. as we know it — one world government.”

H/t The Daily Sheeple

