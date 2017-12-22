Arabs commit 75% of Berlin’s crimes

Citing an article in the German-language newspaper Bild, titled “Berlin Capitulates! Why it’s so easy to commit a crime in Germany’s capital,” The New Observer reports, Dec. 1, 2017, that according to new official figures, at least 75%—and likely much more—of all criminals in the German capital of Berlin are “Arab” immigrants and their German-born descendants.
Berlin has become not just the capital of Germany, but also the capital of crime. At least 1,558 crimes are perpetrated every single day in the city, a figure which is “more than in any other German state on a per capita basis.” Berlin has “more robberies (5146), more pickpocketing (44,722) and [the] most stolen vehicles (7349)” than other German cities.
Berlin’s Socialist Party mayor Franzisca Giffey said:
“[There are]12 to 14 criminal clans in Berlin that are threatening peace in the city. At least nine of these clans consist of large Arab families with several hundred of members each. They are involved in drug trafficking, burglary, theft and they deal in stolen goods, human trafficking, prostitution and gambling dens. Their parents were stateless Palestinians who resided in Lebanon and who arrived in Germany in the 1980s. Their sons have gotten a German passport. And if one of them gets caught, he refuses to testify because he doesn’t want to get one of his people into trouble. He’d rather go to prison himself than report a family member.”
The refusal of Arab criminals to testify has led to the Berlin police having a crime solution rate of only 42%.
At the Alexanderplatz—the central square in the middle of Berlin famous for being the site of the city’s large TV broadcast tower—is so overrun with crime that “every day someone reports a robbery or a stabbing. When darkness falls, people steer clear from .”
~Eowyn
round up all these “socialists” and make them live with the savages.
seriously, is there something in the water? they are allowing their own cities/countries to be destroyed and they seem content about everything.
LikeLiked by 3 people
When you open your boarders to evil you get the devil in your mist. Until they wake up it’s only going to get worse. Ironic that go back to the 80’s and the citizens hardly even walked the streets because of the police now the shoe is on the other foot so to speak. Karma can be a in your face sometimes.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, but WHO is doing that? It isn’t the general population, its the NWO-owned political parasites.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Genocide by migration!
LikeLiked by 2 people
why do people think family members will turn in another family member to the Police? It is ridicules to think otherwise…Germany better start to impose the Police policies and take back control
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ain’t multiculturalism grand!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes indeed. How else would we be afforded this opportunity? We don’t already have enough home-grown crime, we need to import some.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The other 25% are non-Arab Muslims! They left out “human trafficking”. That’s a big source of “employment” for them as well. We all know what’s at the root of this. In Europe the EU ensures the Chabadist/Illuminist policies are implemented. For the moment, here the totally bought political parasites serve that purpose.
Once they get their American version of the EU in place the UN can oversee the whole thing. I keep saying “they don’t work for us”, I mean it.
If you strip away all of the rhetoric, what you have are governments that institute and enforce policies that are detrimental to their constituents. So, the constituents either have to give up and declare victimhood, or grab their pitchforks and go get them.
I suppose when they allow a 17 year-old girl to be gang-raped and having her vagina set afire we have our answer. There should be no government on Earth powerful enough to prevent the men in the area from exacting justice. Once they finish with the rapists they should look for the politicians.
LikeLiked by 2 people
How’s that “replacement population” who’ll support your welfare state going, Germany? (They don’t work, rape your people and take over your country as their own– smooth move there, progressives.)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Make America Great Again. Elect Donald Trump. Oh…..OK….been there, done that……now….SUPPORT our President Trump…….he is trying to prevent this BS from happening here in the USA…….KICK HIS “Never Trumpers” out of OFFICE in the House and Senate and the seats of State Governments…….send CA and NY out to sea with the next earthquake or natural disaster…whatever…..STOP sending these seditious States our tax monies and ask them to DEMONSTRATE how they uphold the Constitution of the USA……and if not…..slap them with Senate and Congressional sanctions…..while we have the majorities that might do so by a slim margin…we “sanction” countries to whom we give “aide. WHY can’t we…outside of the budget….”sanction” our own States for NOT upholding the laws of this country????????
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person