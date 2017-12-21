Rosie O’Donnell bribes Congress; tells critics to ‘suck my d*ck’

First she promised that she’d leave the U.S. if he’s elected — a promise she reneged on.

Then she threatened his life by promoting an online “Push Trump Over the Cliff” game.

Then she actually rooted for North Korea and its homicidal fat-boy dictator.

Still seething with uncontained rage over Trump being elected President a year ago, America’s most hated celebrity Rosie O’Donnell actually resorted to bribing Congress so as to thwart the passage of Trump’s and the Republicans’ tax plan.

On Tuesday night, distraught that the House of Representatives had passed the the tax bill, O’Donnell tweeted a bribe of $2 million each to two RINO senators, Susan Collins (ME) and Jeff Flake (AZ), if they would vote against the bill.

so how about this

i promise to give

2 million dollars to senator susan collins

and 2 million to senator jeff flake if they vote NO

NO I WILL NOT KILL AMERICANS

FOR THE SUOER RICH DM me susan

DM me jeff no shit

2 million

cash

each — ROSIE (@Rosie) December 20, 2017

What O’Donnell did is, of course, against the law, specifically 18 U.S. Code §201, punishable with up to $12m in fines and/or imprisonment for as much as 15 years.

Daily Wire‘s editor-in-chief Ben Shapiro was among O’Donnell’s critics.

Shapiro tweeted that Trump should order Attorney General Jeff Sessions to investigate O’Donnell for her bribery, to which the foul-mouthed lesbian responded by telling him to “suck” her imaginary “dick”.

suck my dick ben — ROSIE (@Rosie) December 20, 2017

Yesterday morning, the Senate passed the tax bill, which also deals a blow to Obamacare by eliminating the individual mandate.

President Trump must be ROLF.

Here’s to you, Rosie O’Donnell!

The Massive Tax Cuts, which the Fake News Media is desperate to write badly about so as to please their Democrat bosses, will soon be kicking in and will speak for themselves. Companies are already making big payments to workers. Dems want to raise taxes, hate these big Cuts! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 21, 2017

