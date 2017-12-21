Rosie O’Donnell bribes Congress; tells critics to ‘suck my d*ck’

First she promised that she’d leave the U.S. if he’s elected — a promise she reneged on.

Then she threatened his life by promoting an online “Push Trump Over the Cliff” game.

Then she actually rooted for North Korea and its homicidal fat-boy dictator.

Still seething with uncontained rage over Trump being elected President a year ago, America’s most hated celebrity Rosie O’Donnell actually resorted to bribing Congress so as to thwart the passage of Trump’s and the Republicans’ tax plan.

On Tuesday night, distraught that the House of Representatives had passed the the tax bill, O’Donnell tweeted a bribe of $2 million each to two RINO senators, Susan Collins (ME) and Jeff Flake (AZ), if they would vote against the bill.

What O’Donnell did is, of course, against the law, specifically 18 U.S. Code §201, punishable with up to $12m in fines and/or imprisonment for as much as 15 years.

Daily Wire‘s editor-in-chief Ben Shapiro was among O’Donnell’s critics.

Shapiro tweeted that Trump should order Attorney General Jeff Sessions to investigate O’Donnell for her bribery, to which the foul-mouthed lesbian responded by telling him to “suck” her imaginary “dick”.

Yesterday morning, the Senate passed the tax bill, which also deals a blow to Obamacare by eliminating the individual mandate.

President Trump must be ROLF.

Here’s to you, Rosie O’Donnell!

H/t Big Lug

~Eowyn

27 responses to “Rosie O’Donnell bribes Congress; tells critics to ‘suck my d*ck’

  1. Zorro | December 21, 2017 at 6:17 am | Reply

    Rosie always was an uncouth man in bad drag.

    Liked by 3 people

  2. DCG | December 21, 2017 at 6:27 am | Reply

    Womyn needs to up her meds because it’s looking bad for her:

    “Rosie O’Donnell worries if she’ll be able to live through Trump’s presidency”

    https://fellowshipoftheminds.com/2017/10/27/rosie-odonnell-worries-if-shell-be-able-to-live-through-trumps-presidency/

    Liked by 3 people

  3. Diane Wilson | December 21, 2017 at 6:29 am | Reply

    I do hope they investigate/arrest her for bribing government officials. Maybe she will then finally get the help she needs.

    Liked by 3 people

    • Auntie Lulu | December 21, 2017 at 10:35 am | Reply

      Diane . . . . I agree with you 100%. Even if this was not in earnest, she does say in her post . . . “no shit” which indicates that this is was a legitimate offer of money to exchange hands for a “No” vote. It is high time that these insane libtards are brought to heel, and probably the quickest way to bring that about is to prosecute them. Why should these celebrities break our laws and get away with it? That woman is a blight on our on our country. I can only imagine what foreign nations think of the looney-tune.

      Liked by 2 people

  4. Pat Riot | December 21, 2017 at 6:56 am | Reply

    I think the POTUS tweet needs correction; in his rush to click send, he wrote: ” Dems want to raise taxes, hate these big Cuts!” when in fact I think he wanted to refer to the Dems with another word; looks like he dropped a letter there, didn’t he? Shouldn’t it read, ” Dems want to raise taxes, hate these big Cunts!

    Liked by 2 people

  5. marblenecltr | December 21, 2017 at 7:26 am | Reply

    We now have two competing closely for the Harriet the Horrible Cup of America.

    Liked by 3 people

    • marblenecltr | December 21, 2017 at 7:56 am | Reply

      Sorry, the cup should have been “Harriet the Horrible Harridan of America Cup.” I plead old age, brain bleeds, and a massive pulmonary embolism in the past ten or fifteen years. And Stella, STELLA, I blame her as well.

      Liked by 2 people

  6. Maryaha | December 21, 2017 at 7:49 am | Reply

    All of this insane behavior by these famous liberal lefties has certainly proven one thing: You cannot buy happiness.

    Hollywood and politics produce some of the wealthiest people in this country, yet I can’t even think of any group of people who are more miserable and angry on a continuous basis than these.

    Indeed, joy cometh from the Lord.

    Liked by 4 people

    • Auntie Lulu | December 21, 2017 at 10:42 am | Reply

      Maryaha . . . . Truer words were never written. You would think that all the money and the ease that it brings would instill great satisfaction, joy, and peace of mind . . . . but “No.” These very people are among the most tormented individuals in our country. Lordy, I wish they would keep their word and move! Move anywhere. Many of us would gladly donate our time to help them pack, if they would just get the heck out of here.

      Liked by 3 people

  7. kommonsentsjane | December 21, 2017 at 8:29 am | Reply

    Reblogged this on kommonsentsjane and commented:

    Reblogged on kommonsentsjane/blogkommonsents.

    Rosie fits real well in the Democratic Party with her tyrant rants. Since she broke the law, she should be arrested and spend some time in jail with a hefty fine that should go into the “reduce the debt.”

    kommonsentsjane

    Liked by 3 people

  8. traildustfotm | December 21, 2017 at 8:33 am | Reply

    “suck my d*ck?”
    Someone needs to tell Michelle Obama there’s another covert “d*ck” in town!

    Or did she mean duck?

    Liked by 4 people

  9. Kevin J Lankford | December 21, 2017 at 12:36 pm | Reply

    Dang!…rosie has really gone loony,….or did she just unconsciously out herself as a yet completed tranny,….. or just totally absorbed in her lezbo perverted delusions.

    Liked by 2 people

  10. truckjunkie | December 21, 2017 at 2:00 pm | Reply

    If there was a petition DEMANDING Rosie be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,I’d sign it,and so would pretty much EVERYONE I know.
    I’m jealous of her-she has a bigger Harley than I do. (sarc)

    Liked by 2 people

    • lophatt | December 21, 2017 at 3:14 pm | Reply

      I’m glad this got posted. I used it as an attachment to one of my comments last night. I couldn’t believe she did that. It’s another example of “it isn’t what you do, its who you are” that counts. She needs charges…..real bad!

      Liked by 2 people

    • lophatt | December 21, 2017 at 9:08 pm | Reply

      Of course I remember several years back when Tom Delay was handing out $500 checks on the floor of the House to vote for his bill.

      Like

  11. YouKnowWho | December 21, 2017 at 6:57 pm | Reply

    It’s a wonder her nose isn’t bigger…. with those fat fingers and all…. just sayn.

    Liked by 1 person

  12. CalGirl | December 21, 2017 at 8:33 pm | Reply

    Does “she” really have a “d–k” to suck? Has anyone checked it out in person? IF NOT…this could mean a fraudulent offer. Someone should SUE.

    Liked by 2 people

    • lophatt | December 21, 2017 at 9:11 pm | Reply

      Well, I’m not going to volunteer for THAT! That would take a lot stronger stomach than I have. If someone wants to check out “Shamu” I’ll wait for the report.

      Liked by 1 person

  13. bzerob | December 22, 2017 at 4:56 am | Reply

    Reblogged this on On the Patio and commented:

    Keep up the great work Rosie O’Donnell! You are still irrelevant and now you just might have to use that “bribe money” to pay your fines! Nice!

    Like

