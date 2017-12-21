Deer returns to Colorado shop with her whole family for more treats

As reported by Allison Sylte for 9News on December 12, 2017, Lori Jones works at the Horsetooth Inn and RV Park campgrounds at the southern tip of Horsetooth Reservoir in the very small town of Stout, Colorado (population: 47½).

Jones said that three weeks ago, a mama deer waltzed into her store.

The deer checked out a display of sunglasses.

Then she checked out some junk food.

Jones managed to lure the deer outside with a peanut bar.

In an email to 9News, Jones recounted what happened about half an hour later:

“Later, I was in the office checking the store stock. I walked out and there she was with her twins and a lone buck that she nursed. I just used my phone to snap the pics. I laughed so hard!”

9News corrected some tweeters who erroneously claim the treats were biscuits and chocolate. It’s peanut bar! (Like dogs and cats, chocolate likely is also poisonous to deer.)

~Eowyn

Advertisements