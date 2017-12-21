Deer returns to Colorado shop with her whole family for more treats

As reported by Allison Sylte for 9News on December 12, 2017, Lori Jones works at the Horsetooth Inn and RV Park campgrounds at the southern tip of Horsetooth Reservoir in the very small town of Stout, Colorado (population: 47½).
Jones said that three weeks ago, a mama deer waltzed into her store.
The deer checked out a display of sunglasses.
Then she checked out some junk food.
Jones managed to lure the deer outside with a peanut bar.
In an email to 9News, Jones recounted what happened about half an hour later:
“Later, I was in the office checking the store stock. I walked out and there she was with her twins and a lone buck that she nursed. I just used my phone to snap the pics. I laughed so hard!”
9News corrected some tweeters who erroneously claim the treats were biscuits and chocolate. It’s peanut bar! (Like dogs and cats, chocolate likely is also poisonous to deer.)
~Eowyn
If chocolate was poisonous to dogs my Blue Tic would not have lived past his 17th birthday. My 3 Weiner’s would have died long ago. Their over 10 now. With not even a single cataract.That Blue tic ate as much as my entire family did on holidays and stole and ate an entire Easter stash. Yes, we watched his behaviour and there was no indication of even an upset stomach. Even his stool was normal. He did get bloat from a commercial “treat” though. My Weiner’s love avocados too. Of course all my dogs eat raw meat and some of what we are eating for meals as well. Not a single commercial kibble passes their lips. Allopaths are idiots.
LikeLike
It’s dark chocolate, semi-sweet, and baker’s chocolate that’s toxic to dogs. Milk chocolate is tolerated; according to vets. White chocolate isn’t even chocolate as it only contains cocoa butter and milk products.
LikeLiked by 3 people
My last Dog,an Australian Shepherd/Blue Heeler at a whole “Chocolate Orange” I’d hidden in a hard enough to reach place where I was SURE she couldn’t get to it,but she DID. She lived,healthy and happy for 18 years,finally having a heart attack while riding in my truck with me-her favorite place to be. I believe some kinds of Chocolate ARE toxic to MOST Dogs and Cats,but there’s always gonna be one or two that prove the “rule” wrong. THAT’S not something we can-or SHOULD count on.
LikeLiked by 2 people
See my reply to Auntie Lulu…
LikeLiked by 1 person
My dauschund did too. Every year we would travel for xmas, leave her in car with hidden stockings full of chocolate when we stopped for dinner. Every year, she would find them in the car and suck the choc. out of the wraps…never sick, and lived to 16 years with no problems. I always freaked out when she did it, but she never showed any signs of poisoning. Wierd. I can say, I dont know if choc. poisoning is true or not for dogs..I never experienced it as well. Hmmm
LikeLiked by 2 people
So I hope that these semi-domesticated deer are not hijacked by an opportunist ‘hunter’.
And the stuff they pass off as chocolate is IMO really not chocolate at all
LikeLiked by 3 people
That could be why my dogs do not suffer any ill effects from the chocolate we feed them and they take on their own. We eat organically and do not use any mainline products.
LikeLiked by 3 people
You’ve got to love the last pic, like “is the coast clear to come in?”.beautiful!
LikeLiked by 3 people
what in the heck is that poster/picture in the upper left??
LikeLike
lol. I am assuming this store is like a “old smelly bait shop”,…most of them are. (But this one doesnt look smelly, just old-catering to their customers, i.e. maybe alot of fisherman and boaters). That may be why the deers were attracted in the 1st place. You wont find a 7-11 in Horsehtooth Reservoir.
LikeLike
This is so CUUUUUUUTE!
LikeLiked by 2 people
❤️
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is actually kind of sad. In reality. Wild life certainly do not go amongst humans unless necessary. This tells me these deer are not getting proper sustenance from the wild. Those with the power to do so – the evil doers – are killing all life – the wild moving into the communities will most likely continue to increase as they destroy our flora and fauna, our air and water. Full Armour and prayers – Beautiful creatures.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Debra–you are a little “off” insofar as these deer go…..-most deer are “scavangers,” which is why their meat tastes so “gamey.” They will eat tree bark, your garden, grass, garbage (like bears) and so on. Thusly, they will willingly mix with humans b/c we have so much “stuff” and garbage….deer thrive in almost ALL settings….even densely populated places, like in New Jersey suburbs….Heavily populated Virginia suburbs right around Washington, D.C. etc……in contrast—the Western Elk herds will NOT mix with humans and eat human “stuff” and they must be culled by hunters every year b/c they survive in such numbers reproductively that they can NOT be supported by the only thing they eat…..native grasses. If not hunted, they die in great numbers of starvation. Period. This is also why western elk…including moose….is so “non-gamey-tasting.” They are grass-fed and would rather die than eat anything else…which happens in drought years in the high deserts that have little water in most years anyway…..
Call me—“been there, done that”….in both the East and the Inter-Mountain West. .
LikeLiked by 2 people
@CalGirl;
Deer are not “scavengers”, rather, foragers. Yes, they’ll eat almost anything when options are depleted but they prefer flora to dumpster diving.
This all depends on the area, too. If it’s populated, they’ll scavenge, as you said. But only because it’s necessary as flora is limited.
As to them eating bark, sometimes. But only on certain trees and never conifers. Now, if you watch closely, they’re eating the moss. Once the good stuff is gone, they, like any starving critter/person, will eat anything to survive.
A tip to those in survivalist mode: most anything that grows on a LIVE deciduous can be eaten; including mosses (found on the north side) and fungi (if you can chew it). The “Chaga” mushroom grows on the sides of birch trees, for example, and is considered a healthy commodity.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What a wonderful, sweet story. I do suppose that coming this close to humans may endanger them. Just look at those innocent, sweet eyes.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Beautify creatures, indeed! With so few people in that town, it’s no wonder the critters come close and have little fear.
The same happens here, in northern Maine. I have deer in my yard every night. They walk up and down the road unafraid; I live in the center of town.
We’ve also had bears and moose wander through, as well. No fear.
LikeLiked by 2 people
My Sister cooked for a Ranch in Northeast Nevada for several years. This Ranch was known to be “Deer friendly”-anyone caught trying to hunt on the Ranch’s land would be prosecuted for Trespassing. I drove her out to work early into Winter,we arrived around 4:30 AM. As we rounded the last turn,the Boss’ cabin appeared in the shadows off the road. As we got closer,suddenly there probably 300 pairs of eyes,glowing from the headlights,in the cabin’s yard. About 300 Deer,it turns out,sleep there every night during Deer Hunting Season,because they KNOW they’re safe there. Even though the truck passed within 10 feet of them,outside of blinking,none of ’em moved to run or relocate-they just watched us go by and went back to sleep. VERY COOL to see!
LikeLiked by 1 person
❤️
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s awesome to be able to watch these critters so close to people. I’ve seen pictures of deer and moose hanging around as “free range” pets. There’s even one guy, downstate, that has a moose that hauls logs just like a horse. It’s free to go once the harness is off but continues to hang around. The wardens tried to stop this practice but the moose gave them “the hoof”…lol. It wouldn’t leave.
LikeLiked by 1 person
How cute, and how good the gang are at the door! He’s going to have to keep peanut bars in stock. I put out salt licks and corn this time of year for the herd that munches their way through my tulips and azalea bushes in the Spring & early Summer. I’m on their new route down to the river, so much of their forest has been taken up by new development.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Also, not so sure I would have posted this. CO just may “put them down” because these deer are not afraid of humans. I pray they dont, but these LOONS in CO have done it before. Horsetooth Reservoir is a beautiful place btw, worth visiting if coming to CO
LikeLiked by 2 people