Just for Fun

Best Christmas Cookie Recipe Ever
Note: This is a regurgitated post from back in 2011 and reposted in 2014, but I figure we have enough new readers to make it worth posting yet again – Dave
Ingredients:
1 cup of water
lemon juice
1 tsp. baking soda
4 large eggs
1 cup of sugar
1 cup nuts
1 tsp. salt
2 cups of dried fruit
1 cup brown sugar
1 bottle Jack Daniels Whiskey
Sample the Jack Daniels to check quality.
Take a large bowl, check the Jack Daniels again to be sure it is of the highest quality, pour one level cup and drink.
Turn on the electric mixer…Beat one cup of butter in a large fluffy bowl.
Add one teaspoon of sugar… Beat again.
At this point it’s best to make sure the Jack Daniels is still OK, try another cup…just in case.
Turn off the mixerer thingy.
Break 2 leggs and add to the bowl and chuck in the cup of dried fruit, Pick the frigging fruit off floor…Mix on the turner.
If the fried druit gets stuck in the beaterers just pry it loose with a drewscriver.
Sample the Jack Daniels to check for tonsisticity.
Next, sift two cups of salt, or something.
Check the Jack Daniels. Now shift the lemon juice and strain your nuts.
Add one table.
Add a spoon of sugar, or somefink.
Whatever you can find.
Greash the oven.
Turn the cake tin 360 degrees and try not to fall over.
Don’t forget to beat off the turner.
Finally, throw the bowl through the window, finish the Dack Janiels and make sure to put the stove in the dishwasher.
CHERRY MISTMAS 😀
-Dave
(h/t: my dear SiL)
Really funny¡¡¡¡!!!!
Dave .. . That is absolutely as hilarious as the first time I read it last year! Thanks for the laugh! I do hope that you will be so kind as to post it again next year . . . . it really is one of those things that you just don’t get tired of reading, and having a good chuckle!
It cracks me up every time I read it. 😀
LOL – I think that’s because it reminds me of some past holiday experiences. 😉
Just a quick question: Can this recipe also be used for a fruitcake? 😀🎄🎅
Yeah, but rum might be a better choice of booze. 😉
Hilarious!! Thanks for the laugh.
Everyone in the room is cracking up….hahaha. Good one.
ROFLMAO. Question: Do you have a similar marinade recipe for a standing rib roast? I think this could work really good and I’ll learn about it in the morning. 🙂
That pricey cut scares the ____ out of me, to be honest, but I have done several over the years, and they all turned out pretty nicely.
Keep in mind that all of my grills are Webers, and not one of them has a knob on it – meaning that their fuel is either charcoal or wood. 😉
For that rather expensive puppy of a cut, I take them out of the fridge about 60-90 minutes before putting them on the grill (on INDIRECT heat) and season them with only 100% PURE olive oil, kosher salt, and fresh-ground pepper about 15 minutes before I apply the heat.
I do the same even if roasting in the oven, only you can use extra-virgin olive oil if you keep the temp 325 or lower.
I like that particular roast cooked at maybe a notch above medium rare but no more than medium.
I usually grill by feel, but I use a meat thermometer for this roast, as overcooking it will make it the tastiest shoe-leather you will ever eat.
I then serve the slices (which are essentially bone-in ribeyes, to be honest) with either a really good Merlot or a nice Cabernet. 🙂
Dave . . . Wow! That sound so yummy . . . too bad I already bought a small turkey to cook Christmas Day. Perhaps I will pickup a standing rib roast for New Year’s Day. I really want to try doing the olive rub before I reason the roast, I have never tried that before, but it sure sounds like a great idea.aa
The only reason I went with the turkey is that I have been having a craving for home made turkey soup.
PS…..for my Virginia wedding, my mom made a citrus+Southern Comfort+ ginger ale punch & etc, for my December wedding reception. My tee-totaling strict-Pennsylvania-Lutheran grandfather(married to a Quaker), did not know it had alcohol in it….( he dipped into the wrong bowl on the wrong end of table before we noticed) he sucked it down——- and for every Christmas after that asked for my mother’s “really good” punch to be made for the family gatherings….This is one of our favorite family “history” stories…..
This is for CalGirl or for anyone wanting an easy rib roast recipe that is not spiced up like the cookie recipe. It is from Colorado Cache Cookbook by the Junior League of Denver, an older book.
“1 standing rib roast, any size. Start at 3:00 p.m. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Place roast in oven and cook 1 hour. Turn oven off. Keep the oven door closed! 45 minutes before serving, turn the oven to 300 degrees. The temperatures given are for sea level cooking. For high altitude cooking, add 25 degrees to each temperature.
Note: Cooked this way, the roast beef will be a juicy medium-rare and perfect every time.”
Carol . . . Oh! My goodness, a nice juicy medium rare roast sounds wonderful! I guess we’ll have to see if I change my mind. Although, we are supposed to have snow and ice starting tomorrow, so I may be locked into my original “turkey plan” if there’s no chance of getting to the store. Thanks for sharing your “secret cooking recipe”
I got that Colorado Cache cookbook, like 20 years ago? A long long time ago, and one of the few cookbooks I refuse to part with. This book has some of the best recipes ever! Thanks for the reminder. And if its not still in print, I would suggest photo-copying for friends..unless that illegal!
For Carol and Dave…BRAVO and thanks!
Lol…I thought this was real. I was actually going to save the recipe and make them. On second thought, I definitely will! give it a go!!! Thanks for posting! 🙂
Me, too.
Vintage (1962) Havana Club, Coca-Cola, Chivas Regal, jazz, cigars, good conversation and real good friends…… and Dave’s cookies, what a hum dinger!
