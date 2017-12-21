Just for Fun

Best Christmas Cookie Recipe Ever

Note: This is a regurgitated post from back in 2011 and reposted in 2014, but I figure we have enough new readers to make it worth posting yet again – Dave

Ingredients:

1 cup of water

lemon juice

1 tsp. baking soda

4 large eggs

1 cup of sugar

1 cup nuts

1 tsp. salt

2 cups of dried fruit

1 cup brown sugar

1 bottle Jack Daniels Whiskey

Sample the Jack Daniels to check quality.

Take a large bowl, check the Jack Daniels again to be sure it is of the highest quality, pour one level cup and drink.

Turn on the electric mixer…Beat one cup of butter in a large fluffy bowl.

Add one teaspoon of sugar… Beat again.

At this point it’s best to make sure the Jack Daniels is still OK, try another cup…just in case.

Turn off the mixerer thingy.

Break 2 leggs and add to the bowl and chuck in the cup of dried fruit, Pick the frigging fruit off floor…Mix on the turner.

If the fried druit gets stuck in the beaterers just pry it loose with a drewscriver.

Sample the Jack Daniels to check for tonsisticity.

Next, sift two cups of salt, or something.

Check the Jack Daniels. Now shift the lemon juice and strain your nuts.

Add one table.

Add a spoon of sugar, or somefink.

Whatever you can find.

Greash the oven.

Turn the cake tin 360 degrees and try not to fall over.

Don’t forget to beat off the turner.

Finally, throw the bowl through the window, finish the Dack Janiels and make sure to put the stove in the dishwasher.

CHERRY MISTMAS 😀

-Dave

(h/t: my dear SiL)

