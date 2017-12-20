Vatican’s Nativity scene is too sexually provocative even for Facebook

The Catholic Church today makes traditional believers despair.

In a video for the pro-abortion and pro-LGBT website Mic.com, the dean of the Jesuit School of Theology at California’s Santa Clara University, Fr. Kevin O’Brien, dismisses the notion that there is a “war on Christmas”.

O’Brien says (LifeSiteNews):

“I don’t think Jesus would care much about whether we say Merry Christmas or not. It should not be about litmus tests, about whether I say ‘Happy Holidays’ or ‘Merry Christmas.’ To me, that’s an easy way out to prove your Christianity. We have to be careful about the language we use in a pluralistic society like ourselves, because in it we encounter people of different faith traditions” to whom we should listen and respect, as Pope Francis instructed.

A fish rots from the head down.

More distressing than a Jesuit theology school dean airily dismissing the reality of a war on Christmas is the Nativity scene at the Vatican, which is deemed too “sexually provocative” even for Facebook.

Notice anything about the Vatican exhibit that isn’t found in traditional Nativity scenes?

Here’s a close-up of what Facebook deems to be too “sexually provocative” — a naked man supposedly being offered clothing by a charitable pilgrim.

Facebook rejected an ad featuring the image of the Nativity scene with the following justification: “Your ad can’t include images that are sexually suggestive or provocative.”

But Pope Francis says the manger scene, the work of Antonio Cantone, is a depiction of the corporal works of mercy — those of feeding the hungry, visiting the sick and imprisoned, burying the dead and clothing the naked, which is where naked guy comes in:

“This year’s Nativity scene, executed in the typical style of Neapolitan art, is inspired by the works of mercy. They remind us that the Lord has told us: ‘Whatever you wish men to do to you, you also do to them’ (Mt 7.12). The crib is the suggestive place where we contemplate Jesus who, taking upon himself the miseries of man, invites us to do likewise, through acts of mercy.”

Blah, blah, blah.

Many on social media are not fooled by the “works of mercy” crapola. They note the vague (or not so vague) homo-eroticism of naked guy’s languid pose, and point out that naked guy is more prominent than what should be the focus of a Nativity scene — baby Jesus. (Source: Breitbart)

Indeed, I am hard pressed to even find baby Jesus in the scene. Can you?

~Eowyn

