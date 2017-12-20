Vatican’s Nativity scene is too sexually provocative even for Facebook

The Catholic Church today makes traditional believers despair.

In a video for the pro-abortion and pro-LGBT website Mic.com, the dean of the Jesuit School of Theology at California’s Santa Clara University, Fr. Kevin O’Brien, dismisses the notion that there is a “war on Christmas”.

O’Brien says (LifeSiteNews):

“I don’t think Jesus would care much about whether we say Merry Christmas or not. It should not be about litmus tests, about whether I say ‘Happy Holidays’ or ‘Merry Christmas.’ To me, that’s an easy way out to prove your Christianity. We have to be careful about the language we use in a pluralistic society like ourselves, because in it we encounter people of different faith traditions” to whom we should listen and respect, as Pope Francis instructed. 

A fish rots from the head down.

More distressing than a Jesuit theology school dean airily dismissing the reality of a war on Christmas is the Nativity scene at the Vatican, which is deemed too “sexually provocative” even for Facebook.

Notice anything about the Vatican exhibit that isn’t found in traditional Nativity scenes?

Here’s a close-up of what Facebook deems to be too “sexually provocative” — a naked man supposedly being offered clothing by a charitable pilgrim.

Facebook rejected an ad featuring the image of the Nativity scene with the following justification: “Your ad can’t include images that are sexually suggestive or provocative.”

But Pope Francis says the manger scene, the work of Antonio Cantone, is a depiction of the corporal works of mercy — those of feeding the hungry, visiting the sick and imprisoned, burying the dead and clothing the naked, which is where naked guy comes in:

“This year’s Nativity scene, executed in the typical style of Neapolitan art, is inspired by the works of mercy. They remind us that the Lord has told us: ‘Whatever you wish men to do to you, you also do to them’ (Mt 7.12). The crib is the suggestive place where we contemplate Jesus who, taking upon himself the miseries of man, invites us to do likewise, through acts of mercy.”

Blah, blah, blah.

Many on social media are not fooled by the “works of mercy” crapola. They note the vague (or not so vague) homo-eroticism of naked guy’s languid pose, and point out that naked guy is more prominent than what should be the focus of a Nativity scene — baby Jesus. (Source: Breitbart)

Indeed, I am hard pressed to even find baby Jesus in the scene. Can you?

~Eowyn

16 responses to “Vatican’s Nativity scene is too sexually provocative even for Facebook

  1. Goldbug | December 20, 2017 at 1:33 pm | Reply

    Pope Frankie is really doing himself proud with this absurd display.

    Liked by 4 people

  2. YouKnowWho | December 20, 2017 at 1:35 pm | Reply

    The democraps should run him for president

    Liked by 2 people

  3. Auntie Lulu | December 20, 2017 at 1:38 pm | Reply

    Even if “naked guy” was not shown in the picture . . . I have little doubt that “Facebook” would find it acceptable for their site. In fact I would have been flabbergasted if they had let it remain up. Anything they can do to stomp on Christians or Conservatives, they’ll put their heavy boots on before they start the stompin’

    Liked by 2 people

  4. WarOfTruth | December 20, 2017 at 1:40 pm | Reply

    Of course this would happen in California.

    Liked by 2 people

  5. DCG | December 20, 2017 at 1:42 pm | Reply

    Doesn’t look like the Nativity scene to me.

    And screw Facebook!

    Liked by 1 person

  6. WarOfTruth | December 20, 2017 at 1:43 pm | Reply

    Would any of you here at FOTM be interested in being a guest / contributor at my news blog?

    You can contact me at:
    waroftruthnews@hotmail.com

    By blog is: WarOfTruthNews

    Like

  7. truckjunkie | December 20, 2017 at 1:52 pm | Reply

    “We have to be careful about the language we use in a pluralistic society like ourselves, because in it we encounter people of different faith traditions” to whom we should listen and respect, as Pope Francis instructed. ”
    And do those same “people of different faith traditions” ever lift a finger to respect OURS?

    Liked by 2 people

  8. Christian Zionist | December 20, 2017 at 2:04 pm | Reply

    This is really appalling, I’ve never seen anything like it, Personally I’m glad facebook rejected it. What is happening to the church, get rid of this pope

    Liked by 2 people

  9. MeThePeople | December 20, 2017 at 2:16 pm | Reply

    Hey yo dawg,
    Where’s Jesus?
    This ain’t workin at all for me dawg

    Liked by 2 people

  10. kommonsentsjane | December 20, 2017 at 2:26 pm | Reply

    Reblogged this on kommonsentsjane and commented:

    Reblogged on kommonsentsjane/blogkommonsents.

    After viewing this – the vote is – IT NEEDS A RE-DO. After viewing the Sistine Chapel works of art – the Vatican can do better than this.

    I know ugly art form when I see it.

    And to the fellow who is speaking with a forked tongue and is lecturing us about Merry Christmas – he needs to do a little more “soul” searching. In America with all of our cultures – who want us to incorporate their values instead of ours – buzz off.

    The weakest link is evident here.

    kommonsentsjane

    Liked by 1 person

  11. MomOfIV | December 20, 2017 at 3:57 pm | Reply

    they call that a nativity scene! ridiculous!
    what’s on display does nothing to represent the historical factuality or holiness of our Lord and Savior at his time of birth over 2000 years ago…just the opposite actually

    Liked by 2 people

  12. lophatt | December 20, 2017 at 4:40 pm | Reply

    Yeah, I have to think he’s being “over the top” on purpose. Surely he has better taste. I can’t imagine Ratzinger allowing this. Day after day it looks more and more like Fr. Martin was right.

    Liked by 1 person

  13. Maryaha | December 20, 2017 at 5:03 pm | Reply

    I’ve never scene a nativity display like this in my entire life!

    Like

  14. lophatt | December 20, 2017 at 5:14 pm | Reply

    O’Brian’s an idiot. Not too long ago we had another visiting priest, a Jesuit. He preached a wonderful homily on never being afraid to declare yourself a Christian and the power of Baptism. His overall message was, “it’s OK to be civil to people of other faiths, but ONLY Christians have ‘The Lamb of God’ and the one true way. Therefore, don’t ever equivocate with someone of another religion. Pray for their conversion.

    Like

