Rapper “P Diddy” wants to buy the NFL Panthers and give kneeler Kaepernick a job

Smart move…because we all know how much of a positive effect the protests, which Kaepernick started, have had on the NFL.

From MSN: Maybe the P in “P. Diddy” stands for Panthers. Sean Combs, more commonly known as Diddy, hopes to buy the Carolina Panthers in the wake of Jerry Richardson’s sexual harassment scandal, the hip-hop mogul and businessman announced Sunday.

“I would like to buy the @Panthers. Spread the word. Retweet!” Diddy wrote on Twitter.

Stephen Curry quickly responded to Combs’ tweet and offered his services in buying the team. “I want in!” Curry wrote.

The two-time MVP grew up in Charlotte and is an avid Panthers fan.

Diddy also said he would immediately sign controversial former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick and give him a chance to compete with Cam Newton for the starting job.

“I will immediately address the Colin Kaepernick situation and put him in the running for next year’s starting quarterback,” Diddy said in a video posted to Instagram. “It’s just competition, baby. It’s just competition”

The 48-year-old hip-hop mogul also said he will make halftime shows a higher priority. “I will have the best halftime show, the best selection of music,” Diddy said. And we will win Super Bowl after Super Bowl.”

Richardson, who founded the Panthers in 1993, announced his intention to sell the team Sunday following reports he paid at least four women to keep quiet after allegations of workplace misconduct, including sexual harassment and using a racial slur.

Diddy said he hopes to become the NFL’s first majority African American owner. “There are no majority African American NFL owners. Let’s make history,” Diddy wrote. Diddy previously revealed his desire to own an NFL team in 2013.

“I have aspirations to become – it will happen – to become the first African-American majority owner. Not having a small stake but actually owning an NFL team,” Diddy told Bloomberg. “I think it’s time for that. A majority of the players in the NFL are African-American but there are no African-American owners. So that’s one of my dreams.”

The team is currently valued at $1 billion and Diddy only has a net worth of $820 million, according to Forbes. Sports teams also typically sell for significantly more money than their reported value.

Diddy will most likely need several investors if he hopes to purchase the Panthers — and Curry, who has a net worth of $47.3 million, would be a logical choice.

DCG

Advertisements