Rapper “P Diddy” wants to buy the NFL Panthers and give kneeler Kaepernick a job

Smart move…because we all know how much of a positive effect the protests, which Kaepernick started, have had on the NFL.
From MSN: Maybe the P in “P. Diddy” stands for Panthers. Sean Combs, more commonly known as Diddy, hopes to buy the Carolina Panthers in the wake of Jerry Richardson’s sexual harassment scandal, the hip-hop mogul and businessman announced Sunday.
“I would like to buy the @Panthers. Spread the word. Retweet!” Diddy wrote on Twitter.
Stephen Curry quickly responded to Combs’ tweet and offered his services in buying the team. “I want in!” Curry wrote.
The two-time MVP grew up in Charlotte and is an avid Panthers fan.
Diddy also said he would immediately sign controversial former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick and give him a chance to compete with Cam Newton for the starting job.
“I will immediately address the Colin Kaepernick situation and put him in the running for next year’s starting quarterback,” Diddy said in a video posted to Instagram. “It’s just competition, baby. It’s just competition”
The 48-year-old hip-hop mogul also said he will make halftime shows a higher priority. “I will have the best halftime show, the best selection of music,” Diddy said. And we will win Super Bowl after Super Bowl.”
Richardson, who founded the Panthers in 1993, announced his intention to sell the team Sunday following reports he paid at least four women to keep quiet after allegations of workplace misconduct, including sexual harassment and using a racial slur.
Diddy said he hopes to become the NFL’s first majority African American owner. “There are no majority African American NFL owners. Let’s make history,” Diddy wrote. Diddy previously revealed his desire to own an NFL team in 2013.
“I have aspirations to become – it will happen – to become the first African-American majority owner. Not having a small stake but actually owning an NFL team,” Diddy told Bloomberg. “I think it’s time for that. A majority of the players in the NFL are African-American but there are no African-American owners. So that’s one of my dreams.”
The team is currently valued at $1 billion and Diddy only has a net worth of $820 million, according to Forbes. Sports teams also typically sell for significantly more money than their reported value.
Diddy will most likely need several investors if he hopes to purchase the Panthers — and Curry, who has a net worth of $47.3 million, would be a logical choice.
DCG
The Panthers are doomed. Last week when they played Greenbay, you could purchase tickets from scalpers for 20 bucks. There were still hundreds upon hundreds of empty seats.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And,…of course,….he will want to rename them,.. “the black panthers”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Kevin, you are soooo clever, Congrats!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good one.
LikeLike
Yeah, it’s a great time to get in the football business. That looks like a really wise financial move
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just hot air. Even if he is ‘down for the cause’ once he and his accountants get a good look at the books he’ll back off.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Got to give credit to this fella, $820 million dollars (2017) mogul, entrepreneur -wine, perfume. And soon to be (?) owner of NFL Team Kaepernick. Love, his new name has plenty of money to lose by investing in a league that is passe, finish, dead and a quarterback not worth a penny to bet on. I hate to see money go to unworthy causes when there are so many in need out of poverty. I hope Love remembers the times when he grew up and reach to the ones growing up. Flattery is just to inflate the ego, humility is food for the soul.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wonder what the MSM would say if limbaugh offered to buy the panthers?
limbaugh has more credibility for owning a franchise than pdiddy.
so, pdiddy thinks he should own a football team because he’s black?
it would probably be a dream come true to have all those males in uniform under his “contracts”…would also give a whole new meaning to going to the “end zone”.
if he did end up owning the panthers, I wouldn’t be surprised if he wanted his players to be hazed the same way his “hiphop artists” are hazed into his contracts…pants down:
warning, this video has profanity….
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s like NFL is now taken over for pro wrestling.
Actually I do not want to insult pro-wrestling by saying that.
At least they were entertaining, to someone, (not me.)
I never heard of a wrestler demeaning the Flag or the Pledge.
How the loser Jacksonville Jaguars could be actually winning games means there is payola.
But help is on the way? That’ll be a big improvement bringing in ‘hip’hop’ rapper gangbanger geniuses to straighten the mess out?
I guess handguns will be permitted into the games.
How ostensibly normal human beings can suspend their values and be involved in professional football at this point in time is amazing.
The network TV in Jacksonville is pumping out the bullcrap that people actually care about the Jaguars. It is constant & relentless.
It makes me want to puke.
LikeLike