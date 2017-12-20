Movie about St. Paul coming out soon!

Paul, Apostle of Christ:
Heart of the Story
Due in theaters in March 2018
The story covers Paul, portrayed by James Faulkner, transforming from the most infamous persecutor of Christians to Christ’s most influential apostle.
Luke the physician is played by Jim Caviezel, Joanne Whalley plays Priscilla, John Lynch is Aquilla, and James Faulkner is Paul.
Storyline
Paul, Apostle of Christ is the story of two men. Luke, as a friend and physician, risks his life every time he ventures into the city of Rome to visit Paul, who is held captive in Nero’s darkest, bleakest prison cell. Before Paul’s death sentence can be enacted, Luke resolves to write another book, one that details the beginnings of “The Way” and the birth of what will come to be known as the church. But Nero is determined to rid Rome of Christians, and does not flinch from executing them in the grisliest ways possible. Bound in chains, Paul’s struggle is internal. He has survived so much-floggings, shipwreck, starvation, stoning, hunger and thirst, cold and exposure-yet as he waits for his appointment with death, he is haunted by the shadows of his past misdeeds. Alone in the dark, he wonders if he has been forgotten . . . and if he has the strength to finish well. Two men struggle against a determined emperor and the frailties of the human spirit in order to bequeath the Gospel of Jesus Christ to the world … http://www.imdb.com/title/tt7388562/
I am looking forward to this movie.
sounds like a great story, happy christmas
What wonderful news! I love St. Paul. If it were not for St. Paul, we Gentiles would not be Christians.
Thanks for the heads up on this coming out Traildust. I don’t want to miss it.
Pauls’ writings have recently really come alive to me and the depth of my appreciation for his revelation and how he shared it is immense.
Thank you, Dr. Eowyn, for this post. I, too, am looking forward to this movie.
I was in Rome on a pilgrimage and my group inadvertently left me behind at the foot of the Capitoline hill while they went exploring the ruins of the seat of the government of Ancient Rome. I looked around and saw a building marked “Mamertina,” a few feet where I was standing. Could it be what I thought it was?
There was no guard at the entrance, no crowds, either, which was strange, knowing how important the place is to Christians. I walked down alone into a damp, dark hole in the ground. The place was clean now, and bare, but for a small altar illumined by a tiny lamp. Behind the altar, in a glass case, are busts of Sts. Peter and Paul. Yes, I came into the right place. I knelt down and listened to the silence. I couldn’t believe I was there.
