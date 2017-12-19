Town hall in Italy removed Christmas tree to not offend Muslims

Like Sweden and other countries in West Europe, Italy is totally cucked.
The town hall of Bolzano, the capital city of the province of South Tyrol in northern Italy, had a Christmas tree removed so as not to hurt the feelings of Muslims.
Rachele Nenzi reports for Il Giornale that on the evening of December 16, 2017, the National Union of Sports Veterans (Unione Nazionale Veterani dello Sport or UNVS) held an athlete-of-the-year award ceremony in Bolzano’s town hall. The ceremony was hosted by Matteo Salvini, leader of Lega Nord, the Northern League political party.
After the ceremony ended, UNVS put everything in place and returned the room as they found it, except for some Christmas decorations and a cardboard Christmas tree.
The next morning, UNVS president Alberto Ferrini was awaken by a phone call from the office of the town hall asking him “to remove that tree because at noon that day there would be a meeting of a Muslim association in the hall, and the Christmas tree could offend the sensibilities of those present.”
Reader Chrysostom puts it best:
“But it’s okay to offend us Christians. It means they do not fear us, maybe because we are not armed?“
See also:
- Cucked Italy: African refugees assault politician and TV crew
- Muslim washes his anus at public drinking fountain in Italy
- Is Italy still Italy if the inhabitants are black Muslim migrants from Africa?
~Eowyn
Political Correctness strikes yet again. Time to stop appeasing the Muslims and Liberals.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This town should be more worried about offending JESUS and His followers than Moslems !!
LikeLiked by 4 people
All the smart Italians are here already.
LikeLike
Think if I go to Iran they’ll not issue the calls to prayer in order to not offend me?
LikeLike