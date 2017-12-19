Liberal harridan triggered by Confederate flag

Harridan (definition): A scolding, vicious woman.

A liberal harridan went into a full meltdown over a Confederate-flag rug on the wall of a discount grocery store in Portland, Oregon.

She confronts the store manager, demanding to know why “You don’t care about having hate flags on your wall!”. She then scolds him, calling the Confederate flag “a symbol of slavery, raping and lynching of black people,” no different than the Nazi swastika.

A checker gives her the finger. LOL

The harridan then identifies the address of the business, telling everyone to boycott the store.

I tracked down the store:

Everyday Deals Extreme Discount Liquidators

622 SE 146th Ave.

Portland, OR 97233

Ph: (503) 477-8031

Email: eddgroceries.com

After the snowflake posted her video online, supporters of the store wrote these comments on Foursquare:

“I’d just like to show my support for this store, after I watched a video of an idiot complaining about the Conferate flag! Way to go, guys! Long live Everyday Deals Extreme!” “Please don’t penalize ur employees cuz of a crazy lady & protestors. My friends & I enjoy everything in ur store. Ur employees did everything they could 2 get that crazy lady out.”

Grocery stores already operate on a very slim margin of profit, even more so for discount grocery stores. If you live in or near Portland, OR, please support Everyday Deals Extreme Discount Liquidators by giving them your business!

H/t FOTM‘s japoa

~Eowyn

