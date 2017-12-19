Liberal harridan triggered by Confederate flag

Posted on December 19, 2017 by | 6 Comments

Harridan (definition): A scolding, vicious woman.

A liberal harridan went into a full meltdown over a Confederate-flag rug on the wall of a discount grocery store in Portland, Oregon.

She confronts the store manager, demanding to know why “You don’t care about having hate flags on your wall!”. She then scolds him, calling the Confederate flag “a symbol of slavery, raping and lynching of black people,” no different than the Nazi swastika.

A checker gives her the finger. LOL

The harridan then identifies the address of the business, telling everyone to boycott the store.

I tracked down the store:

Everyday Deals Extreme Discount Liquidators
622 SE 146th Ave.
Portland, OR 97233
Ph: (503) 477-8031
Email: eddgroceries.com

After the snowflake posted her video online, supporters of the store wrote these comments on Foursquare:

“I’d just like to show my support for this store, after I watched a video of an idiot complaining about the Conferate flag! Way to go, guys! Long live Everyday Deals Extreme!”

“Please don’t penalize ur employees cuz of a crazy lady & protestors. My friends & I enjoy everything in ur store. Ur employees did everything they could 2 get that crazy lady out.”

Grocery stores already operate on a very slim margin of profit, even more so for discount grocery stores. If you live in or near Portland, OR, please support Everyday Deals Extreme Discount Liquidators by giving them your business!

H/t FOTM‘s japoa

~Eowyn

6 responses to “Liberal harridan triggered by Confederate flag

  1. weezy | December 19, 2017 at 5:58 am | Reply

    This female (no lady) is totally ignorant of history and she just told the world what an ignoramus she is.

    Liked by 1 person

  2. DCG | December 19, 2017 at 7:33 am | Reply

    This womyn needs to up her meds.

    Liked by 1 person

  3. Alma | December 19, 2017 at 7:54 am | Reply

    If I owned the store……..I would have some Confederate flags printed in some, not all, paper bags. If at all she returns to shop, I’d wrap her items in the bags, if she complains I’d tell her IN MY STORE I only carry that type paper bag -ONLY, and that’ll be the end of her shopping days there.

    Liked by 1 person

  4. cogitoergosumantra | December 19, 2017 at 8:01 am | Reply

    “I will no longer do my grocery shopping here.”
    Mission accomplished!
    And I’m gonna go out on a limb here and once again wonder aloud if “she” isn’t really a he… and whether “she” then went out and wrecked her car on the way home in her hysteria….
    OK, in fairness, I wrote that before I saw her meltdown in the parking lot. She obviously has psychological problems and likely prior issues with store employees. She should just vote with her pocketbook and NOT return to the store. Go home and blog about it privately in the safety of her own home. Talk to like-minded libs rather than get mouthy with those she opposes on THEIR turf.
    OTOH, the things she fabricated about what “they” said and did to her are the same ways the left hyperbolizes and spins facts toward their own ends and to gain sympathies through the press, which always believes them. Is that taught these days? Or in-bred?
    My guess is it’s a bit of the delusional paranoia brought on by wacky weed.
    God bless the Good Samaritan who made sure the woman didn’t drive off and immediately kill her kids in an accident. Calmed her down a bit first.

    Like

  5. Anonymous | December 19, 2017 at 8:05 am | Reply

    Annoy people and get upset when they pay attention…

    Like

