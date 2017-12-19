Alabama secretary of state is investigating special Senate election fraud

Fox10 reports yesterday that Alabama’s Secretary of State John Merrill has launched an investigation into potential voter fraud in last Tuesday’s special Senate election, which Roy Moore (R) narrowly lost to pro-abort Doug Jones (D) a razor-thin margin of 1.54%.
The investigation is in response to what a young man said on camera to FOX10 news reporter Kati Weis at the Doug Jones victory party on election night:
“We came here all the way from different parts of the country as part of our fellowship, and all of us pitched in to vote and canvas together, and we got our boy elected! Doug Jones!”
Secretary of State Merrill said he is trying to find out who the man is and if he really meant what he said, but that so far, there is no concrete evidence that any voter fraud has taken place:
“Well, it’s very disconcerting when someone who’s not from Alabama says that they participated in our election, so now it’s incumbent upon us to try to identify this young man, to see what kind of role he played, if it was to simply play a canvassing roll, or if he was part of a process that went out and tried to register voters, or if he himself actually became a registered voter. We don’t have any evidence of people doing that, our numbers do not indicate that has happened, but when you have someone actually recorded on television saying that they voted, and that’s what he said, then we’ve got to get to the bottom of that.”
Merrill maintains voter fraud is unlikely because “We have one of the most stringent voting laws in the nation” in that every voter is required to show a government photo identification card before casting a vote.
FOX10 News has also been trying to find out who the man in question is, even reaching out to the Doug Jones campaign for a list of volunteers, but the Jones campaign said it does not have access to the groups who volunteered to help canvas and campaign.
Merrill said the Jones campaign has been cooperative with his investigation, and that the results of the election will be completely certified sometime in the week after Christmas.
If you have information about vote fraud, contact Secretary of State John Merrill by calling 1-800-274-VOTE or click here.
See also “Voter fraud and irregularities in Alabama special senate election“.
~Eowyn
Reblogged this on World4Justice : NOW! Lobby Forum..
LikeLike
He and they know exactly what went on. I suspect john merrill’s only concern is a pretense,to fake an investigation and deny any fraud. Would hope to be wrong.
LikeLike
Kevin . . . . I agree with you 100% . . . . “I suspect john Merrill’s only concern is a pretense, to fake an investigation and deny any fraud.” After the earlier article by Dr Eowyn giving us the site whereby we could contact Mr Merrill, I certainly did contact him. Also, there were other contacts by friends of mine. I suppose that after Christmas, he will come out with the news “that there was no voter fraud,” and nothing was amiss in that election. There was plenty amiss in that election! It is a travesty, and makes mockery of free and open elections. This is not just a problem within the State of Alabama, which one might think on the surface . . . since the elected winner of this election will be seated in a Federal position, where this individual will vote on proposals that effect each and every citizen of all 50 states. This type of dishonesty (including the false accusations made against Judge Moore, where evidence has not been offered up for inspection) are a damning blight on our system of government.
I am very angry over this scenario, and am left to wonder . . . will all future elections include more of this same illegal voter fraud? If so, conservatives will be like a person trying to walk up a sand mountain, while carrying a 100-lb weight on their back.
LikeLike
Liberals and Neocons (who are mostly the same – the Clintons and the Bushes are great buddies by their own admission) will do whatever it takes to advance and to destroy their enemies. That’s what liberalism is – the only rule is there are no rules. Why should such folk respect the integrity of elections when they rig much bigger things without a second thought – like the “evidence” for wars that cost the lives of millions of innocents?
LikeLike
What a dumbass.
Probably from San Francisco… Seattle… somewhere close by to AL.
LikeLike