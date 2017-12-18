This is Chiraq: 16 shot with 5 dead, including a 15-year-old boy, during weekend shootings

I scheduled this post on Sunday afternoon. Expect the number to be higher come Monday morning.

The good mayor should be more worried about the number of shootings and deaths in his gun-controlled town than making the city a “Trump-free” zone.

From MyFoxChicago: Shootings across Chicago have left 5 people dead and 11 more wounded since Friday afternoon. In a particularly violent six hours of the weekend, nine people were shot — three fatally — in attacks Saturday night into Sunday morning.

The most fatal recent shooting took the life of a 15-year-old boy as he rode in a car Sunday morning in the LeClaire Courts neighborhood on the Southwest Side. About 6:50 a.m., someone in a white vehicle crashed into the back of the car the boy was riding in and then someone fired shots into it, striking the boy in the head, according to Chicago Police. He was pronounced dead at the scene in the 5100 block of West 47th Street.

Earlier Sunday, a man was found dead in the driveway of a home in the West Garfield Park neighborhood. The man, whose exact age was unknown, suffered a gunshot wound to his head was found by officers responding to a call of shots fired about 1:54 a.m. in the 4000 block of West Iowa, police said. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has not confirmed either death as of Sunday morning.

On Saturday night, a man and woman were killed and another man was critically wounded in a shooting in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood on the Southwest Side. About 9:40 p.m., they were traveling south in a four-door sedan in the 5900 block of South Richmond when someone fired shots from the sidewalk, authorities said. The 25-year-old man and 21-year-old woman who were shot were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities have not been released. The other man, age 20, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition with gunshot wounds to his arms and legs.

About five hours earlier, a 20-year-old woman was killed and an 18-year-old man was wounded in a shooting in the South Side Englewood neighborhood. They were sitting in a vehicle about 3:40 p.m. in the 5600 block of South Emerald when someone in a passing dark-colored Audi fired shots, authorities said. The woman was shot in her body and pronounced dead at the scene at 4:15 p.m. Her identity hasn’t been released. The man suffered a gunshot wound to his leg and showed up at St. Bernard Hospital, where his condition stabilized.

The most recent nonfatal shooting happened at 2:23 a.m. Sunday in the South Side Washington Park neighborhood. A 36-year-old man was walking on a sidewalk when someone came up to him in the 5500 block of South State and fired shots, striking him in his chest, police said. He took himself to Provident Hospital for treatment and was later transferred to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

About 10 minutes earlier, a man was seriously wounded in a Humboldt Park neighborhood shooting. The 37-year-old was walking on a sidewalk at 2:12 a.m. when someone in a vehicle opened fire in the 2500 block of West Potomac, according to police. He showed up at Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center and was later transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in serious condition.

About an hour and a half earlier, two men, ages 22 and 29, were wounded in a South Deering neighborhood shooting on the Far South Side. The men were in a parked vehicle at 12:33 a.m. when shots were fired in an alley in the 10200 block of South Commercial, police said. The younger man was shot in the abdomen and the older man suffered a gunshot wound to his left knee. Both were taken to Trinity Hospital, where their conditions were stabilized.

At least five more people were wounded in shootings since Friday evening. Last weekend, 19 people were shot — five of them fatally.

DCG

Advertisements