NBC paid off producer who accused Chris Matthews of harassment

From Fox News: NBC paid thousands of dollars to an assistant producer on MSNBC’s “Hardball with Chris Matthews” nearly two decades ago after she brought a sexual harassment complaint against the longtime host, The Daily Caller reported Saturday.
The website, citing two sources, reported that NBC paid the woman $40,000 to settle her claim against Matthews in 1999. An NBC spokesperson told The Daily Caller the network paid a smaller, unspecified amount as part of a severance package.
The woman complained to executives that Matthews, now 71, had made inappropriate comments to her and made inappropriate jokes about her to others.
An MSNBC spokesman told The Daily Caller that Matthews had been slapped with a formal reprimand at the time the woman made her complaint. The website reported that the network decided that the complaints were “inappropriate and juvenile,” but were not intended as propositions.
Matthews has hosted “Hardball” on MSNBC since 1997. He also hosted the syndicated “Chris Matthews Show” between 2002 and 2013 and has authored eight books, most recently a biography of Robert Kennedy.
DCG
Surprised? No. (Tingles is 71– only THAT was surprising.)
Now, if only all the male victims of anderson cooper would come out.
Show me a big mouth liberal and the closet door will fly open to let the skeletons start marching in. Obnoxious Matthews can’t escape from the well hidden “inappropriate and juvenile” misdeeds of the past
“Chris the lying screamer” Mathews makes me sick. This highly overpaid liar for the New World Odor proves his worth by his longevity. He certainly has no veracity or talent. He is incredibly irritating.
It’s a toss up between him and “Reggie Madcow” or that other wimp on her channel that always looks like he’s ready to burst into tears over the prospect of sanity gaining a foothold on society.
I guess she didn’t want to feel his tingle up her leg !
I watched Matthews in his early years when he ripped on Clinton. He was on the McLaughlin Group occasionally. Then he got to be a d-bag during the later Bush2 years, even worse when O-man was elected, and I tuned him out. I think a LOT of previously-semi-respectable “journalists” went to hell at that point. And then the Trump phenom hit, and nearly ALL semblance of objective reporting (and objectivism) went out the window.
