Monday Funny! Are you a pilot?

An old grizzled Marine pilot, still wearing his old USMC flight jacket, sat down at a coffee shop and ordered a cup of espresso.
As he sat sipping his coffee, a young woman in a nose ring sat down next to him. She turned to the pilot and asked, “Are you a real pilot?”
He replied, “Well, I’ve spent my whole life flying planes. First Stearmans, then the early Grummans. Flew a Wildcat and Corsair in WWII, and later Banshees and Cougars in the Korean War. I’ve taught more than 260 people to fly and given rides to hundreds. So I guess I am a pilot. And you, what are you?”
She said, “I’m a lesbian. I spend my whole day thinking about naked women. As soon as I get up in the morning, I think about naked women. When I shower, I think about naked women. When I watch TV, I think about naked women. It seems everything makes me think of naked women.”
The two sat sipping their coffees in silence.
A little while later, a young man sporting a Hillary tattoo on his leg sat down at the table of the old pilot and asked: “Are you a real pilot?”
The old Marine replied, “I always thought I was, but I just found out I’m a lesbian.”
H/t maziel
~Eowyn
Neither a pilot nor a passenger, I’m just an ole easy rider!
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA-That there is FUNNY!!!
Thanks for starting my week off right!
Reblogged this on World4Justice : NOW! Lobby Forum..
