Monday Funny! Are you a pilot?

An old grizzled Marine pilot, still wearing his old USMC flight jacket, sat down at a coffee shop and ordered a cup of espresso.

As he sat sipping his coffee, a young woman in a nose ring sat down next to him. She turned to the pilot and asked, “Are you a real pilot?”

He replied, “Well, I’ve spent my whole life flying planes. First Stearmans, then the early Grummans. Flew a Wildcat and Corsair in WWII, and later Banshees and Cougars in the Korean War. I’ve taught more than 260 people to fly and given rides to hundreds. So I guess I am a pilot. And you, what are you?”

She said, “I’m a lesbian. I spend my whole day thinking about naked women. As soon as I get up in the morning, I think about naked women. When I shower, I think about naked women. When I watch TV, I think about naked women. It seems everything makes me think of naked women.”

The two sat sipping their coffees in silence.

A little while later, a young man sporting a Hillary tattoo on his leg sat down at the table of the old pilot and asked: “Are you a real pilot?”

The old Marine replied, “I always thought I was, but I just found out I’m a lesbian.”

H/t maziel

~Eowyn

Advertisements