Liberalism is a mental disorder: 44 y.o. man has Hillary Clinton’s face tattooed on his testicle

Yesterday, DCG published a post on a cast member of Saturday Night Live, 24-year-old Pete Davidson, getting a new tattoo of Hillary Clinton on his right leg.

Davidson wrote on Instagram:

“Wanted to get @hillaryclinton a Christmas gift so I got a tattoo of my hero. Thanks for being such a badass and one of the strongest people in the universe.”

Ever shameless, Hillary responded to her “useful idiot” worshipper:

“Thanks, @petedavidson, This makes it significantly less awkward that I’ve had a Pete Davidson tattoo for years. But seriously, I’m honored. Merry Christmas my friend.”

Davidson isn’t the only man to sport a Hillary Clinton tattoo.

In 2008, Luis Salgado, 28, owner of a tattoo parlor in Philadelphia, got a Medusa portrait of Hillary inked by “artist” Buffalo Bill on his thigh at a tattoo convention in Baltimore. Bill was offering free Hillary tattoos because his daughter Sarah Toby is a big Hillary supporter.

In September 2016, Ron Morrison, the owner of Ron’s Barber Shop in Winter Haven, Florida, got a Hillary tattoo on his upper arm.

But Pete Davidson, Luis Salgado and Ron Morrison are all outdone by another useful idiot — 44-year-old James Branton who had Hillary’s face tattooed on one of his testicles.

Branton published pictures of the painful tattooing session on his Facebook account to show others how much “Americans are ready to sacrifice” for the cause and to make sure Donald Trump doesn’t end up in the Oval Office.

Branton told reporters (NotAllowedTo.com):

“I love her so very much, she is such a great woman and an inspiration to all Americans. I tattooed her face on my balls because I want my future child to have a little of Hillary in him or her.”

Pete Davidson says he has borderline personality disorder. What’s Branton’s excuse?

H/t FOTM‘s Anonymous

~Eowyn

Advertisements