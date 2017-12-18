Cook County commissioner asks UN to send troops to quell Chicago’s gun violence

Last weekend is no different than previous weekends in Chicago, a gun-control city. Sixteen were shot in the city’s mean streets, killing five, including a 15-year-old boy.
According to the Chicago Tribune, 2016 was the deadliest year for homicides in decades, but 2017 promises to outpace 2016.
The victims are preponderantly black, as are the perpetrators. As an example, the Chicago Sun Times has a website, Homicide Watch Chicago, chronicling every homicide. From the photos on the website’s front page, the latest victims are all black.
Chicago is in Cook County in the state of Illinois. If a city’s police are overwhelmed by and unable to contain its epidemic of homicides, the mayor should declare martial law. If that doesn’t work, the state can send in its National Guard. If Illinois’ National Guard is unable to deal with Chicago’s homicides, Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner can ask for help from the federal government.
But Cook County Commissioner Richard Boykin is bypassing the due process chain-of-command. Calling Chicago’s homicides a “genocide,” he means to ask the United Nations to intervene by sending “peacekeeping” troops to the city — U.S. national sovereignty be damned.
Question: Is it “genocide” when the people (blacks) doing the genociding are the same people (blacks) who are genocided?
On December 14, 2017, apparently about to board a plane at Chicago O’Hare International Airport, Boykin tells CBS Chicago:
“We’re headed to the United Nations to meet with the Assistant Secretary General to talk about the violence in Chicago and gun violence in particular — the bloodshed that’s taking place in too many of our communities, like Austin, West Garfield, Park North, Lawndale, places like that where we’ve just seen horrific levels of shooting and that sort of thing. And so I’m hoping to appeal to the UN to actually come to Chicago and meet with victims of violence, and maybe even possibly help out in terms of peacekeeping efforts because I think it’s so critical for us to make sure that these neighborhoods are safe. Quite frankly we failed the people of Chicago in many instances in these communities because we failed to protect them from the violence. I’ll also say this, that there is a quiet genocide taking place in too many of our communities. 80 percent of those are being killed by gun violence are African American, and often killed at the hands of another African American. And so we must protect these population groups, and that’s what the United Nations does, they’re a peacekeeping force, they know all about keeping the peace. And so, we’re hopeful that they’ll hear our appeal.”
When asked by a reporter, “Why now?,” Boykin said:
“This meeting has been in place for at least a month now. We’ve worked on this a while. Quite frankly, we can’t wait until, you know, the mayor comes up with another thousand police to try to make the streets safer. Quite frankly, the people want to be safe right now in their homes and their neighborhoods, and we want to make sure that they’re safe and that’s why we’re doing it today, we can’t afford to wait.”
For a county commissioner to ask the UN — which has no sovereignty over the United States — to send troops to Chicago, not only is Richard Boykin insane, he is bordering on treason.
~Eowyn
Any “foreign army”, no matter the source or entities involved, setting foot on American soil, uninvited by the federal government for any reason than, perhaps “training purposes”, is an overt “Act of War”.
If ANYTHING would give Trump the impetus to withdraw from and throw the UN out of the US, this would be it.
I dare them to try it!
Furthermore; It would be in the best interest of Chicago and the State of Illinois to have those in charge arrested for “dereliction of duty”, “treason” (by requesting foreign troops), “sedition” (by undermining the efforts of the federal government to remove criminal illegal aliens) and endangering the public safety by “acts of malfeasance”.
After they build that wall the “Commissioner” should become the first “permanent resident”.
Hadenoughalready . . . . Amen to that!
Is he crazy? What is wrong with the gov requesting the National Guard? That is what it is in place for. We aren’t even supposed to allow our own military to have boots on US soil and certainly there is no way foreign troops should be allowed in this country, especially the UN. They are a joke. Research the rape and corruption charges lodged against UN troops. The left has finally gone bonkers…. for sure.
I think they’re all off fighting for the New World Odor. They should lock this mutt up for even suggesting such a thing.
phoenix . . . . I am just flabbergasted at the very thought of having “boots on the ground” that are filled by persons who are foreign citizens. First off, the Mayor should have addressed this problem, or referred it to the Governor of Illinois. This jack ass needs to be arrested for sedition, and treason, at the behest of President Trump. Who in creation does this joker think he is, as a County Commissioner, to make this outreach to the United Nations. If the UN can get a foothold in Chicago . . . you can bet your bottom dollar they will feel that interference in other areas is necessary. This just does not bode well for our country.
That’ll solve their problem, the gangbangers will surely cooperate.
No doubt all those “peacekeepers” will head straight to Industrial Strip (great Yelp reviews) to attend to their mission.
Why the UN likes their three-hour lunches on missions:
DCG . . . You have brought up the most pertinent question regarding this proposed disregard to The Constitution of the United States of America . . . . what idiot really thinks that the gang bangers are going to obey “foreign troops?” Most probably, they will give “points” to any homies that pick off any of the UN troops. Now in reference to foreign troops being stationed on our shores . . . why would anyone really think that in a pinch these troops will not “shoot first, ask questions later!” Can’t you just see UN troops “shootin’ up Chicago.!”
The very idea that a ignorant black man would come up with this solution to a problem that has been caused by the disintegration of the black family is preposterous. Why is the black family in a state of disintegration . . . young woman allow themselves to be impregnated by thugs who have 10 minutes of time to waste; young men think nothing of begetting bastard children, they don’t support these children–the rest of society supports them; unfortunately there are a high percentage of black communities who put NO VALUE on education, or “getting out of the hood;” because of the numbers of people in these communities who are undereducated, due to their own choices, they are not people who can really compete in the job market–therefore they are forever shut out of being able to grab the brass ring and move up to being productive members of society, and being able to turn their backs on live in the hood. Pray tell, how are UN troops going to bring anything to the table that will change in one iota the basic causes of the despair, and lack of reverence for life, that is behind the gang violence, and senseless shootings. I cannot envision anything . . . . unless they intent to spend time teaching black children to read, to understand math, or science, or how they can become better members of society. I grieve for the members of this community who so not come from a “criminal background.” They are to all intents and purposes . . . collateral damage. They do not have funds to move from these war torn communities, so they have to remain there, and suffer along with those who are creating this carnage.
Dr Eowyn . . . As sad as it is to say, this is such an important article. Thank you! The only thing I can suggest, and I will be doing this as soon as I exit FOTM . . . I plan on emailing President Trump to apprise him of this situation. I also plan on emailing this particular article to people in my circle of acquaintances–asking them to push this article on, with the request that they either call the White House (most people have free long distance these days if they have a cell phone) or go online to the site where you can email President Trump. To just let this situation sit, and do nothing, does not seem like an acceptable solution. I personally feel that this man should be taken into custody and charged with sedition, and as a traitor to this country. He definitely should not be allowed to appear before any member of the UN. He is not a US government official that would have any business to bring before the UN in any capacity.
Note: I am just smokin’ mad right now!!! Just in case anyone was wondering.
With all the military equipment the cops have are they saying they can’t control this, or that they don’t want to? If they can’t do it they should bring in another police force. This is NOT a military situation.
This is PRECISELY what the excuse for the exorbitant costs of the police are claimed to be needed for. If they are saying “we can’t protect the citizenry”, they need to be fired.
Could the military do this? Of course, that’s not the point. Why would we want the UN even if we conceded that military action was required? It isn’t and this guy’s crazy to suggest it. He must have been given the assignment by his globalist owners.
There is nothing special about the thugs in Chicago. They bleed just like anybody else. If they come to believe that behaving themselves is all that keeps them from certain death, they’ll comply.
Frankly, I still like my idea better. Build a wall around it and keep them all in there. It’ll sort itself out.
lophatt . . . . Thank you for bringing up the first thing I thought, which was . . . . . this joker has to be one someone’s payroll. He is initiating a plan which was assigned to him by his handler, one the the New World Order. No sane person would want “foreign troops” let loose on our shores!
How stupid can this Mister Boykin be to make that suggestion??? KEEP THE UN OUT OF OUR BUSINESS, our problems are to be solved by none other than US. GET RID OF THE RAHM EMANUELS, pour dignity to the black community, give the children a reason to be and help the families out of poverty, and soon Chicago will experience a change, Children are children, no matter what color, unless they don’t receive help they will be the adults of tomorrow, a never ending cycle.
Isn’t that unconstitutional?
Yes, absolutely.
Maybe they should hire a militia. That’d probably get the job done.
Why, they’ve got cops up the wazzu. I’ve already made my suggestions. If we acknowledge that its a “black” problem, why not let them fix THEIR problem? If we look at it as a potential danger to others, then someone needs to go in there and fix it.
This clown’s suggestion that the UN is needed is utterly ridiculous and most likely suggested by his owners. Seen the right way, an admission that they can’t control their own city is pretty stupid. Even if the black population were 50% (which I don’t think it is), that should be a piece of cake.
The standard distribution is 13%. That’s far too few for declared “no go zones”. If they don’t want my wall then set up some Joe Arpaio style tent cities and start carving them out of there. Bust ’em up into little groups and sit on them.
Find new homes for them (preferably in Rahm’s neighborhood) and cram ’em in there. If that doesn’t work there’s always North Korea or Israel.
“Find new homes for them ”
I hear Syria is looking for a few people…
lophatt, People need to be “guided” “helped”, a little push at a time so that they can advance in a society, ignorance will not bring progress, start from the bottom which are the children, no doubt they need help along the way, they can assimilate and when they WANT to get out of that environment they prove that they are smart, intelligent and they succeed. It is the environment that has them chained, they just don’t know how to get out of it.
They HAVE found new homes for them out in the northwest suburbs. The Robert Taylor projects were torn down and they moved them out. Now there is crime we never had popping up in these areas.
They won’t be sent to Rambo’s neighborhood, they will be sent to ours. (and yours) We have a lot of guns though.
if they are this desperate, then they should eat crow and end gun control in chiraq so people can adequately defend themselves…
chiraq is proof why gun control doesn’t work
Now you’re talking.
Well, if they build my wall they can eat pigeons. They’ll need to.
OK, the ONLY reason I’m commenting is that as an Old Chicago boy I know what gives and what’s best for the ‘Butcher to the World’ as we knew it, growing up in the Fifties. That is, IF we made it though ‘growing up’ w/o growing dead. And NO, it was NOT the 1850s, OK?
What’s to worry about? Just let in any & all foreign elements; the boys in the ‘hood will dispatch them, PDQ. DONE, deal over, no Problems. See how easy that was? None of this is a social or poitical problem, just a nifty way to supply moving targets for OUR side, OK? Look at it as target practice for our boys as they defend their Muttha Land….
Joseph . . . that was a great comment . . . it certainly got me laughing!
Ah, shucks, Auntie, that’s mighty kind of you!
PS: Just check this out with our Dave. I’m sure he’ll agree this is a Highly Positive & Cost Beneficial Final Solution. Steven Broiles…? No, not so much, but that’s because he’s still one of the Good Guys, while meself and Dave have no doubts as to our status, now that we’ve retired from Political correctness….
Joseph . . . I would say the crowd you run with is pretty darn awesome.
…he is bordering on treason.
This stinking communist puke is already there.
Boykin should be rudely arrested, tried, and shot for treason.
Are we sure that this is stupidity, and was not the overall goal of implementing the gun control policies in the first place there, proceeding exactly as planned, or perhaps even as scheduled?
Besides, the criminal element there has been controlled a long time, I seriously doubt this problem is truly “out of control” as advertised.
I wouldn’t rule that out. On the other hand, there are so many felons there that “legally” can’t get guns anyway, its hard to see what difference it makes. Obviously,the shootings proceed apace.
As I’m sure you know, gun control legislation has never been about crime. It is about “parasite safety”. Constitutionally, they have ZERO right to restrict a citizen’s right to arm themselves. It doesn’t matter WHAT reason they come up with.
Yea!….Inviting in more foreign influence (illegals) is a great idea. We’d never get them outa here, either.
He’s a bloody Commissioner! Where the hell was he while this problem was escalating? What is he currently doing (besides wanting someone else to fix the problems he helped create)? If anything this shows his own incompetence and why his ilk should never be allowed near public offices! What’s being done in Chicago can be done anywhere else in America so abandon the city and let it rot. Otherwise, grow a pair and take your city back. There’s going to be a body count either way! Better theirs than yours!
I am reminded of the song ‘Send in the Clowns’ in this case it would be ‘Send in the Blue Tops (from Rwanda).’
Good luck with that.
