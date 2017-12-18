Cook County commissioner asks UN to send troops to quell Chicago’s gun violence

Last weekend is no different than previous weekends in Chicago, a gun-control city. Sixteen were shot in the city’s mean streets, killing five, including a 15-year-old boy.

According to the Chicago Tribune, 2016 was the deadliest year for homicides in decades, but 2017 promises to outpace 2016.

The victims are preponderantly black, as are the perpetrators. As an example, the Chicago Sun Times has a website, Homicide Watch Chicago, chronicling every homicide. From the photos on the website’s front page, the latest victims are all black.

Chicago is in Cook County in the state of Illinois. If a city’s police are overwhelmed by and unable to contain its epidemic of homicides, the mayor should declare martial law. If that doesn’t work, the state can send in its National Guard. If Illinois’ National Guard is unable to deal with Chicago’s homicides, Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner can ask for help from the federal government.

But Cook County Commissioner Richard Boykin is bypassing the due process chain-of-command. Calling Chicago’s homicides a “genocide,” he means to ask the United Nations to intervene by sending “peacekeeping” troops to the city — U.S. national sovereignty be damned.

Question: Is it “genocide” when the people (blacks) doing the genociding are the same people (blacks) who are genocided?

On December 14, 2017, apparently about to board a plane at Chicago O’Hare International Airport, Boykin tells CBS Chicago:

“We’re headed to the United Nations to meet with the Assistant Secretary General to talk about the violence in Chicago and gun violence in particular — the bloodshed that’s taking place in too many of our communities, like Austin, West Garfield, Park North, Lawndale, places like that where we’ve just seen horrific levels of shooting and that sort of thing. And so I’m hoping to appeal to the UN to actually come to Chicago and meet with victims of violence, and maybe even possibly help out in terms of peacekeeping efforts because I think it’s so critical for us to make sure that these neighborhoods are safe. Quite frankly we failed the people of Chicago in many instances in these communities because we failed to protect them from the violence. I’ll also say this, that there is a quiet genocide taking place in too many of our communities. 80 percent of those are being killed by gun violence are African American, and often killed at the hands of another African American. And so we must protect these population groups, and that’s what the United Nations does, they’re a peacekeeping force, they know all about keeping the peace. And so, we’re hopeful that they’ll hear our appeal.”

When asked by a reporter, “Why now?,” Boykin said:

“This meeting has been in place for at least a month now. We’ve worked on this a while. Quite frankly, we can’t wait until, you know, the mayor comes up with another thousand police to try to make the streets safer. Quite frankly, the people want to be safe right now in their homes and their neighborhoods, and we want to make sure that they’re safe and that’s why we’re doing it today, we can’t afford to wait.”

For a county commissioner to ask the UN — which has no sovereignty over the United States — to send troops to Chicago, not only is Richard Boykin insane, he is bordering on treason.

