Monsters: Missouri couple accused of microwaving 2-weeks-old baby

Some say there is no such thing as evil.
But a young Missouri couple show otherwise.
On Nov. 27, 2017, Mikala and Derick Boyce-Slezak of Park Hills, Missouri, both 22 years old, were charged with felony child abuse after their son – who was less than two weeks old at the time – was taken to a hospital on April 11 for a rash on his face, according to court papers obtained by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Doctors determined the infant had a first-degree burn on his left cheek, a second-degree burn on his scalp, a skull fracture, and a small hematoma — a head injury that can cause swelling on the brain. It was later found that the infant had another fracture, the Daily Journal reports.
Mikala at first claimed that the second-degree burn was the result of someone cleaning the infant’s face with a towel that contained a bleach-type disinfectant. When asked about the head injuries and bruising, she invoked her Fifth Amendment rights.
Then an employee of the Children’s Division of the Missouri Department of Social Services testified that Mikala had previously stated she intended to testify that the head wounds were a result of Derick dropping the infant while trying to imitate what he saw on a television commercial, and that Mikala believes Derick had placed the infant in a microwave and turned it on for a “short period of time.”
Jailed on $500,000 bail, Derick and Mikala Boyce-Slezak were arraigned on December 5.
According to the St. Francois County prosecutor’s office, the child is in stable condition and undergoing laser treatment for skin issues from the burns. But he has “developmental issues” due to his head injuries and is expected to have a long road to recovery – from months to perhaps years.
Sources: New York Post; CBS12 KFVS
~Eowyn
Just when I think I can’t be surprised any longer…I hope these “monsters” pay a justifiably heavy price for their stupidity and cruelty. Sick to my stomach…
thank God the baby survived!
how horrendously evil those people were to that poor child!
I am not a fan of cps because of all the children stolen from innocent Christian families, but cps exists for a reason and those two demons are the exact reason.
I pray for the child that he recovers.
I keep asking myself what is happening to people? It is inconceivable to read such monstrosity against a newborn born of the same flesh and blood. i hope the authorities operate both of them to enable them from having children, and then jail them for attempted murder. Hope this animals burn in hell.
Alma . . . . I do disagree about jailing them for attempted murder . . . people who are this depraved should be ushered out of this world post haste! Why should the taxpayers be burdened with keeping people such as this, who are monsters, people without any reverence for human life, alive. They need to be put down as if they were mad dogs. If this course of action were taken, there would be little reason to both sterilizing either one of them. I agree they will no doubt spend Eternity in Hell, with their minds ablaze 24/7 with the remembrance of their heinous acts. It is just unbelievable that anyone would do this to a new born infant. I am sickened by even looking at the picture of this mother . . . how could she participate in injuring her baby, or let her husband harm the baby? That our society is producing such gross horrible monsters such as this is beyond comprehension.
The ‘parents’ need to be microwaved to death.
And no, I am not kidding.
Dave, I agree with You, as long as these subhumans don’t get a harsh punishment, we will continue to be witnesses to perversion.
This couple should be sterilized, incarcerated, and microwaved
This one leaves me speechless. What can be said to address such evil? Please God, hear our prayer against the monsters in our moment on earth!
If this is proven to be intentional,they should BOTH be Neutered,then imprisoned for a good long time. IF they’re ever released they should be registered as Sex Offenders,never to be allowed within 100 feet of children under 18 years of age.
If all the allegatiions are proven to be true and valid then these monsters should be as mentioned by Truckjunkie, then fried in ‘old sparky’ until they look like deep fried pork rinds, ground up and feed to the bottom feeders of davey jones locker.
I’m speechless. Nauseated. The female looks filthy, and he looks evil. They are sub-human. Immediate loss of parental rights, mandatory sterilization and chemical castration, followed by a lengthy stay in a psych ward.
I am speechless but I thought Matthew 18 1-7 could speak for me
I know its not exactly speaking to this but its close enough and I am sure there is a better verse but I’m not able to find it this early in the AM.
1
At that time the disciples* approached Jesus and said, “Who is the greatest
in the kingdom of heaven?”
2
He called a child over, placed it in their midst,
3
and said, “Amen, I say to you, unless you turn and become like children,*
you will not enter the kingdom of heaven.
4
Whoever humbles himself like this child is the greatest in the kingdom of heaven.
5
And whoever receives one child such as this in my name receives me.
6
“Whoever causes one of these little ones* who believe in me to sin, it
would be better for him to have a great millstone hung around his neck
and to be drowned in the depths of the sea.
7
Woe to the world because of things that cause sin! Such things must come,
but woe to the one through whom they come!
In cases of child abuses, the abuser or abusers should, by law, be surgically sterilized and punished by to prison as well.
Microwave the parents. The punishment must fit the crime.
They should in turn be microwaved for a little while.
Forced sterilization… good case.
❤️
“Other court records indicate that the couple are also the parents of a girl, who they waived custody of shortly after she was born in January 2016.”
Source –
http://www.stltoday.com/news/local/crime-and-courts/park-hills-mo-pair-charged-with-abuse-of-infant-who/article_fa68834a-a58d-574d-b905-84a59ec9fd34.html
