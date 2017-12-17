Monsters: Missouri couple accused of microwaving 2-weeks-old baby

Some say there is no such thing as evil.

But a young Missouri couple show otherwise.

On Nov. 27, 2017, Mikala and Derick Boyce-Slezak of Park Hills, Missouri, both 22 years old, were charged with felony child abuse after their son – who was less than two weeks old at the time – was taken to a hospital on April 11 for a rash on his face, according to court papers obtained by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Doctors determined the infant had a first-degree burn on his left cheek, a second-degree burn on his scalp, a skull fracture, and a small hematoma — a head injury that can cause swelling on the brain. It was later found that the infant had another fracture, the Daily Journal reports.

Jailed on $500,000 bail, Derick and Mikala Boyce-Slezak were arraigned on December 5.

According to the St. Francois County prosecutor’s office, the child is in stable condition and undergoing laser treatment for skin issues from the burns. But he has “developmental issues” due to his head injuries and is expected to have a long road to recovery – from months to perhaps years.

Sources: New York Post; CBS12 KFVS

~Eowyn

