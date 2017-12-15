Meryl Streep: “It’s difficult to be political during Trump’s presidency”

Life is difficult when you have TDS. And I won’t take her suggestion for the next president, actor Tom Hanks, seriously. After all, she supports a convicted rapist and serial sexual harasser. Her admiration of these characters speaks volumes about her own character.
From Fox News: Three-time Academy Award-winning actress Meryl Streep, who is an outspoken critic of President Trump, said she has no interest in being a political leader during his presidency.
Streep told BuzzFeed News on Tuesday that being critical of Trump has affected her life and she was not interested in being a political leader.
“It’s affected my life because I don’t really — I don’t want to be that. I don’t want to be that,” Streep, who dressed as Trump in June, old BuzzFeed. “I’m a really private person, and like a lot of people in show business, I’m actually shy so it’s hard for me to do all this stuff.”
Streep was likely referring to her speech she made during the Golden Globes earlier this year when she accepted the Cecil B. Demille Award and used the platform to criticize Trump for imitating a disabled reporter. Streep said Trump’s behavior “sank its hooks in my heart” and called on the press to hold the president accountable for “every outrage.”
“Disrespect invites disrespect. Violence incites violence. And when the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose,” Streep said.
Trump responded to Streep’s speech shortly after, calling her “one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood.”
At the Women’s March a few weeks later, protesters carried signs calling for the “Florence Foster Jenkins” star to run for president.
“I’ve lived through all these eras and it doesn’t feel like an alien landscape,” Streep said regarding today’s political climate, “but it does feel like stepping back in time and how quickly we forget what the world was like 40 years ago.”
Streep, who was talking to BuzzFeed to promote her new movie “The Post” with co-star Tom Hanks and director Steven Spielberg, announced Hanks should run for president.
“Tom (Hanks), on the other hand, should be president,” Streep said. “I mean really, this guy, there really is no one who knows more about history, statesmanship. No, seriously, it’s true!”
DCG
It’s interesting that the SAG Awards did not nominate snake-tongue Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks, Steven Spielberg, and their new movie The Post. SAG may know something we don’t, about the Hellywood gossip re. Hanks & Spielberg. Just sayin’ . . . .
https://fellowshipoftheminds.com/2017/12/07/steven-spielberg-takes-aim-at-president-trump-with-new-movie-the-post/
Yes, from Team America: World Police… sure got actors right, eh?
She has a problem with President Trump being disrespectful, but Harvey Weinstein and Roman Polanski are A-Okay. Got it! 👍
I stopped watching movies a long time ago since most are full of bedroom scenes, violence, and vile language. To these people, they are the bottom of the cesspool. Over paid idiots who think they know everything about everything.
Looks like they are going down fast, this piece of shit, since she claims to be a private person, ought to shut her trap and crawl inside her comfy nest for the next 20 years. We had to endure the Homosexuals in the Black House and the Scumbag Clintons stealing our money, so now they have to take it, it’s our time to trample these beasts and leave no trace. Take it with no Vaseline, DONALD J. TRUMP IS THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES whom we the people elected to take back what is OURS.
“It’s difficult to be political during Trump’s presidency” -mama Streep, I say to you, “SEE ALL, SAY NOTHING”.
