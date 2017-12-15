Alabama election fraud: Man admits Democrat voters came from other states

In the December 12 special Senate election in Alabama, we are told that pro-abort Democrat candidate Doug Jones narrowly won with 49.92% of the votes vs. Republican Roy Moore’s 48.38% — a razor-thin margin of only 1.54%.

There are allegations of vote fraud and irregularities, including:

A “timely” ruling on election day by the Alabama Supreme Court allowing the destruction of digital voting records.

A “timely” drive to register thousands of convicted felons to vote.

Allegations that busloads of Democratic voters were brought in to voting stations.

Online calls for “African Americans” from other states to vote in Alabama, which, of course, is against the law.

We now have direct evidence that people from out of state did indeed vote in the Alabama special election.

At the Doug Jones victory party, a female Fox11 reporter asks a bespectacled young man what he’s excited about the Jones victory. Holding a “Doug Jones for Senate” campaign sign, the clearly jubilant man leaned into the TV camera and says:

“We came in from different parts of the country [inaudible] and all of us pitched in to vote and came in together and we got our boy elected! Doug Jones!”

Here’s the video, followed by a GIF I had made of what the man said, in the event YouTube scrubs the video.

Since Alabama requires a photo ID to vote, this means that out-of-state people like this man could only have voted with the complicity of those manning the voting stations.

Alabama’s State Attorney General Steve Marshall oversees elections. Please notify him of this fraud and demand an investigation. Click here.

~Eowyn

Advertisements