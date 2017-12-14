Hillary Clinton still wears a ‘medical’ boot two months after ‘breaking her toe’

December 14, 2017

On October 15, 2017, we were told that while on her book tour in the UK, 70-year-old Hillary Clinton broke her toe “running down the stairs” in heels and falling backward, never mind the fact that during the presidential campaign last year, she could barely walk without assistance.

February 4, 2016, in Charleston, SC.

The next day, her assistant tweeted this picture of Hillary wearing a medical boot on her right leg during an appearance on the BBC’s “Graham Norton Show” to hawk her memoir.

Coincidentally, or not, on November 6, we were treated to a picture of RINO Sen. John McCain also wearing a medical boot, ostensibly for a “minor tear” in his right Achilles’ tendon.

That both Hillary and McCain suddenly sported medical boots on their respective right leg triggered speculations in the Alternative Media that their boots may conceal ankle monitors. See “Are Hillary’s and John McCain’s orthopedic boots actually ankle bracelets?

It didn’t help that two weeks later, McCain switched the boot from his supposedly injured right foot to his healthy left leg.

McCain explained in a tweet that he’s wearing the boot on his healthy left leg in order to give the left leg “a break” because it “was doing extra work to compensate for the boot” on his right leg.

Not only is it nonsensical to give a healthy leg “a break” by encasing it in a heavy, cumbersome orthopedic boot, removing the boot from his right leg also means that McCain’s supposedly torn Achilles’ tendon had healed and no longer needs a medical boot.

Now comes news that TWO months after Hillary allegedly broke her right toe, she is still wearing an orthopedic boot!

Hannah Parry reports for the Daily Mail that although “Generally, toe fractures will take between four and six weeks to heal,” Hillary Clinton still wore a medical boot while in Vancouver yesterday, Dec. 14, to promote her memoir. Parry writes:

“Clinton strode out onto the stage, in a striking monochrome leather ensemble. But what was most noticeable was the bulky post-op shoe on her right foot – which she has been wearing since she took a tumble and broke her toe [two months ago] in October.”

~Eowyn

  1. DCG | December 14, 2017 at 1:32 pm | Reply

    Broken toe my butt!

    See she’s still sporting her Mao style.

  3. Jurist | December 14, 2017 at 2:01 pm | Reply

    If Trump wore leather, they’d cry about the cows he killed.

