CNN’s idea of a ‘poignant’ American family

CNN yesterday, Dec. 13, 2017, published a 10-picture gallery, titled “Poignant photographs chronicle the evolution of the American family.”
The 10 pictures are from a new exhibition at Boston’s Museum of Fine Arts, of 80 photos spanning 150 years of the American family. Museum curator Karen Haas wrote in an email:
“The family is such a basic social construct and something that most of us have experienced in one way or another over the course of our lives, so I hope that the work in the exhibition will resonate with our visitors on a very elemental level. We only present images of American families . . . . Although many of the photos show biological or romantic families, the exhibition explores ‘chosen families’ as well.”
One of Haas’ favorite images in the exhibition is a shot by Nan Goldin depicting two drag queen friends, Jimmy Paulette and Taboo!, in a bathroom in New York’s East Village in 1991.
Goldin explains that her goal is to represent the two men as neither male nor female, but embodying an ideal “third gender.”
Only if the “third gender” are demons.
~Eowyn
Google the term “happy American couple” and click on the “images” tab.
Don’t do it near mealtime.
No where in the Creations made by God did he plan for, or envision a “third gender.” This “third gender” is strictly a gender created by man, patterned after the whisperings of the Father of Lies, in order to try to frustrate the creations of Our God, and his plan for His children here upon this Earth. I for one, would not waste my time or my money to engage in viewing something like this. It is just to sad to envision, and after viewing the picture of one of the pictures that is hung in this “portrait of the family” I would come away severely disheartened. I do support the fact that everyone has their individual free agency, but it is gut wrenching sad to see how some people utilize that God given right.
Dr Eowyn, this is an excellent article. I am left wondering how much taxpayer funds are funneled into bringing this “artwork” (sarc) to the public. If they spent more than five dollars, the taxpayers are being cheated.
Speaking of “gender”, I refuse to use that word anymore. There is no gender, only sex: male or female, outie or innie.
The word “gender” is the product of a certain “Dr. Money” (I’m not even joking) who was a failed sex pervert “psychiatrist” who drove a patient to suicide in pursuit of validating his disgusting philosophy.
Dr E, I assume you know the story, and suspect you already wrote about it. If not, I’m sure FOTM readers will love to read your take on the subject.
