CNN’s idea of a ‘poignant’ American family

CNN yesterday, Dec. 13, 2017, published a 10-picture gallery, titled “Poignant photographs chronicle the evolution of the American family.”

The 10 pictures are from a new exhibition at Boston’s Museum of Fine Arts, of 80 photos spanning 150 years of the American family. Museum curator Karen Haas wrote in an email:

“The family is such a basic social construct and something that most of us have experienced in one way or another over the course of our lives, so I hope that the work in the exhibition will resonate with our visitors on a very elemental level. We only present images of American families . . . . Although many of the photos show biological or romantic families, the exhibition explores ‘chosen families’ as well.”

One of Haas’ favorite images in the exhibition is a shot by Nan Goldin depicting two drag queen friends, Jimmy Paulette and Taboo!, in a bathroom in New York’s East Village in 1991.

Goldin explains that her goal is to represent the two men as neither male nor female, but embodying an ideal “third gender.”

Only if the “third gender” are demons.

~Eowyn

