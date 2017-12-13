Voter fraud and irregularities in Alabama special senate election

CBS News reports that with all counties reporting, the Alabama Secretary of State gave the final vote count in yesterday’s special election in Alabama to replace former U.S. senator Jeff Sessions (who left the Senate to be U.S. Attorney General):
49.92% Doug Jones (D); 48.38% Roy Moore (R)
Pro-abort Jones is the first Democrat to be elected to the U.S. Senate in Alabama in 25 years.
Reportedly, absentee ballots from military service members have still not been counted.
Moore refuses to concede and is calling for all the votes to be recounted. The situation is made more urgent because of a ruling by the Alabama Supreme Court yesterday, shooting down a lower court requiring counties to preserve their digital voting records. In other words, Alabama counties can destroy voting records with the blessing of the state supreme court. The Moore legal team will need to jump on this development fast to protect those records.
Moore has compelling reasons to demand a recount:
(1) The difference between the votes for Jones vs. Moore is razor-thin — only 1.54%.
(2) Democratic voter fraud and other irregularities.
There are allegations that busloads of Democratic voters were brought in to voting stations, as well as calls for “African-Americans” in neighboring states to vote in Alabama.
On November 15, 2017, someone who calls himself “Warren4Prez” posted on Reddit a call for “African-Americans in Mississippi” to go to Alabama on December 12 to vote against Roy Moore. Below is a screenshot of the post (click image to enlarge):
Warren4Prez also had other posts on Reddit calling on “African Americans” in Georgia and Tennessee to vote in Alabama. Below is a screenshot taken by Big League Politics (click image to enlarge):
No surprise: Blacks voted overwhelmingly (94.5%) for Doug Jones, as seen in this tweet by BlackLivesMatter leader Deray McKesson:
Democratic activists also engaged in other shenanigans. Soros-funded organizations had registered thousands of convicted felons to vote in yesterday’s special election.
To begin, candidate Doug Jones spearheaded a project by a Soros-financed legal activist group demanding full voting rights be given to felons released from prison, including those convicted of murder, rape and other violent crimes.
Indeed, in recent weeks, assisted by Soros-financed groups, Pastor Kenneth Glasgow — a half-brother of Rev. Al Sharpton, and an “ex-con and recovering crackhead turned street preacher” — led a statewide effort that successfully registered thousands of felons across Alabama. Glasgow told AL.com that in the last month alone “we registered at least five- to ten-thousand people all over the state”. Speaking on his radio program, Glasgow said that “swarming the polls” with newly registered convicts could swing the vote, pointing as a template to the Virginia governor’s race, where in April 2017 Gov. Terry McAuliffe used his executive power to restore the voting rights of over 200,000 felons.
According to Breitbart, the Campaign Legal Center, ACLU of Alabama, and MoveOn.org all worked to register convicted felons. All three organizations receive financing from such Soros-funded groups as the Open Society Foundations, Tides Foundation, and the Brennan Center for Justice.
H/t Big Lug
~Eowyn
I’m so sick of that evil Soros!
With the tally so close, there should be a recount. Most demorats would request one as well.
LikeLiked by 1 person
this is only the beginning, I have a feeling this was a test ground for the next elections….cheating is the only way democrats (and RINOs) can win and maintain power
LikeLiked by 2 people
it’s disgusting that our satanic govt officials allow satanic soros such free reign to manipulate our society, country, votes, demographics, etc….he gets a free pass with every thing he does.
no one in our govt holds him accountable….because they all serve the same master.
voter fraud should be taken very seriously and those committing it should be prosecuted under the fullest extent of the law.
I pray Moore stands strong and does not concede to satan and his minions.
LikeLiked by 3 people
MomOfIV . . . . Amen to that! I think you are 100% correct, we Conservatives are going to be fighting a tooth n nail, uphill battle in many, many future elections. This business of allowing Felons to register to vote is flat out BS. I certainly do agree anyone committing voter fraud needs to be sentenced to at least 10 years in prison, not some one year, forgiven sentence, and you can do community service. They already committed something that did “community dis-service” by facilitated fraud on the community.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great to see someone address this herd of elephants in the room. I looked at a few alt-right websites today – and they all proffered various pompous know all explanations – it was all the “white cucks” voting for Luther Strange that did it, it was all the blacks turning out for Jones that did it, it was all the women voters that did it, it was white working class anger over Trump’s abandonment of his campaign promises that did it, yada yada yada. None of these alt-right scribes dared address the glaring conundrum of this contest, namely why did Moore’s vote collapse AFTER the revelation that one of his main accusers had at least partially forged the “smoking gun” yearbook. Every law of logic would dictate that the opposite should have happened – that he would have put on huge numbers of votes after some of his main accusers were shown to be cheap and incompetent crooks and liars.
I never quite get the alt-right: On the one hand they say – quite rightly – oh you can’t trust the establishment: they lie to get us into wars that kill millions, they support the killling of unborn babies, and allowing grown men who wear dresses to use girls’ showers, they support mass immigration that is destroying western civilization, they support terrorist groups like Isis, Al Qaeda, Antifa and BLM. Yet when someone suggests that the same establishment might also rig crucial elections, the alt-righters reach for the smelling salts and say, Oh dear me no! How can you suggest such a thing! They would never do that! Get away from me you crazy conspiracy theorist!
They’re like some broken down gambler at the tables in Atlantic City who is shown irrefutable proof the casino is rigged, but just can’t bring himself to admit that he’s pouring his hope, his money and his energy down the drain.
The Alabama contest was clearly one of those elections the NWO merchants in the GOP and the Dems – not to mention the Deep State – decided was going to be rigged the very moment Moore got the nomination.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Did the law actually change in AL to allow felons to vote??? IF not then they really need to start acting fast.
LikeLiked by 1 person
brackenkaren . . . that was exactly what I wondered. I am dying to know if ALabama felon’s can indeed legally vote. If not, they must act NOW.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is all so depressing! Pathetic re all the felons voting. Of course nobody has to vote as they are told once they are in a voting booth. They could then vote for whoever they really wanted.
And I find it hard to believe a zillion blacks actually got up & went voting. Maybe black church people & old people do, but I can’t imagine all the younger blacks (like you see in Black Friday videos) actually caring about voting.
In the thread last night re the election at CTH blog, the general opinion (over 3,000 comments!) was that Moore was not really popular in Alabama, that he’s no Trump (personality wise), that he didn’t have charisma nor any money (GOPe cut him off), that he did not have a ground game, that there were no Moore signs, no canvassers knocking on doors, that he barely campaigned at all, that he likes to hobnob with his DC buddies vs. working his local state to get votes, that he did terrible/sounded guilty on Sean Hannity re the sex abuse charges (I didn’t see that), that Moore’s spokesman was also lousy; whereas they said Doug Jones held MANY FISH FRIES ALL OVER ALABAMA (no doubt with watermelon included) & with plenty of Soros-$$$, as you described, for creating a widespread ground game & workers/callers/canvassers, including bus drivers to haul in the black masses from states all around! One person also said the NAACP had called them twice before the election to ask if they needed a ride to the voting booth.
Then the blame game began as well: It’s Trump’s fault, no it’s Bannon’s fault for wanting to promote Moore vs. Luther Strange or Mo Brooks, no it’s the Alabama Repub voters fault for staying home, etc.
I hope Moore gets a recount. At least they will still have the paper ballots which Alabama law says must be kept for 22 months after elections. Of course it would be helpful to compare those to the digital records > easier to spot fraudulent changes, but a paper ballot count is better than nothing:
http://www.al.com/news/index.ssf/2017/12/election_security_experts_ques.html
I think(?) the difference in votes has to be .5% or less for the state to pay for the recount; otherwise Moore would have to pay for it himself.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Even the on the scene reporter for OANN,I believe,said there were busloads of Blacks coming in,supposedly to vote for Jones;he suspected many were taking the bus ride and eating the free lunch then voting for MOORE.
It baffles me that during the last approx. 10% of the voting,Moore went from about 51.? percent of the vote versus Jones’ 48.9 or something like that to LOSING THAT BIG. I figure Harry Reid must be involved in some manner-that’s how HE won his last election. Losing by a substantial margin until the last 10 % of the votes,then WINS it. WTF??? I hope Moore’s investigators are able to prove the Voter Fraud.
LikeLiked by 3 people
truck . . . doesn’t that just sound like a manipulation of the voting machines, in order to pull off that kind of thing. I’m with you, I hope that Moore’s people can indeed prove Voter Fraud.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, if the blacks elected him, then they will “reap what they sow”. The black community seems to be fighting for their own extermination – little do they know that is exactly what their puppet master George Soros and the Democratic Elite are/is hoping for. Soros did to his own fellow jew – he is a big eugenics guy, that does not give a rats a** about blacks, jews, latinos, homos, transgenders, or humanity for that matter. I guess it’s time to start marching them off to the planned parent hood “extermination chambers” – because you know it will come to that one day – all in the name of progress! And the Conservatives are NAZI’s? – oh vey!
LikeLiked by 2 people
The numbers don’t match. Alabama Sec of State claimed in 2016 that 3,330,802 Alabamians were registered to vote (meaning 99.xx of the eligible population). Someone captured screen shots and posted on twitter the write-in vote total DECREASING from time to time, as more results came in. I’ve seen emails that claim 600K votes disappeared. Its illogical for the Alabama high court to strike down a preservation order the night before the election! There has been word on 4/8 chan that the fraudulent ways used to rig the election are KNOWN and noted. This could signal the end of Soros voting machines, and democrats doing their usual busing in of black voters from outside the State.
LikeLiked by 1 person
filia.aurea . . . thank you for that background info. Great addition to this discussion. I am all for ending the stranglehold that Soros has over our elections, and civil rights in general in this nation. I wish he would choke on a chicken bone.
LikeLike
TPR: I too find it very hard to believe blacks were so motivated to vote – what made this election so different where their interests were concerned? The conspiracy buff Jim Stone said that many blacks were actually voting for Moore – there’s still a strong conservative religious streak among southern blacks so I don’t think what Stone says is necessarily off the radar, though I’ve no way of knowing if it’s true. In my view there is no possible way blacks would turn out in the numbers for Jones that are being claimed – especially since he’s a white man.
LikeLike
POTUS Trump’s “BLACK VOTE LIASON” Fired(?) Last Night:
Omarosa, POTUS Trump’s former Apprentice candidate/winner, & his “White House Director of Communications for the Office of Public Liaison,” was supposedly fired (or “pressured for a resignation”) & escorted out of the White House last night (Tues. 12/12/17).
Sarah Huckabee did confirm today that Omarosa did resign & would be leaving her post as of 1/20/18 for “better opportunities.” So that’s official. The rest of it could all be “made-up gossip.” The two embedded source links in this below link go to the WallStreet Journal (article) & some (CNN?) reporter named April Ryan who gives a 2-minute audio news segment about it at aurn dot com:
http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/omarosa-manigault-lacked-the-maneuver-warfare-skills-to-defeat-john-kelly/article/2643406
Supposedly Trump was aggravated re the Moore loss & felt Omarosa had not done her job to bring in the black vote & the HBCU crowd (Historic Black Colleges & Universities), so John Kelly asked/told her she would be “resigning,” at which time Omarosa became very upset, even using “vulgar language & curse words” & demanded to see Trump personally which was refused by Kelly who said POTUS already agreed/had signed off on the “negotiated resignation,” so she then tried to go in to the private Presidential residential quarters anyway at which time the Secret Service took over & basically “escorted her out of the White House.” Her assistant was also supposedly let go as well.
Supposedly, Omarosa has already been known to get fiesty with other staff &/or reporters or whoever, with fights erupting between them. One of the comments at the above (anti-Trump AURN) link said Omarosa had referred to herself as “The Honorable Lady Omarosa M. Newman in correspondence to the CBC.” (Now that is funny.)
*AURN = American Urban Radio Networks.
–WSJ article requires subscription so I didn’t read it, but now many sites are carrying the story: NY Daily News, The Daily Beast, CNN, etc.
LikeLike
As was shown in Alabama yesterday, 12/12/17, getting another conservative elected is not going to be easy. Especially now that the MSM, Hollyweird, RINO’s, DNC’s, Soros rent-a-mob, and all other left wing liberal global elites have found their smoking gun — child molestation. It does not have to be true. I does not have to be accurate. I doesn’t matter that, at the time, the age of consent was fourteen. It doesn’t matter that sodomites molest children, legally, on a daily basis. They accuse you of sexual misconduct with a child and it will stick and you are done for. The Russia conspiracy did not work. Sexual harassment of women did not work. Now they have found their smoking gun — child molestation. I hope the people of Alabama are proud of themselves for allowing Hollyweird and associates dictating their election for them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It pretty well goes without saying that any election so close that victory is within the margin of Democrat theft WILL be “won” by the Democrats.
~ D-FensDogG
STMcC Presents ‘Battle Of The Bands’
LikeLiked by 1 person