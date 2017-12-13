Voter fraud and irregularities in Alabama special senate election

CBS News reports that with all counties reporting, the Alabama Secretary of State gave the final vote count in yesterday’s special election in Alabama to replace former U.S. senator Jeff Sessions (who left the Senate to be U.S. Attorney General):

49.92% Doug Jones (D); 48.38% Roy Moore (R)

Pro-abort Jones is the first Democrat to be elected to the U.S. Senate in Alabama in 25 years.

Reportedly, absentee ballots from military service members have still not been counted.

Moore refuses to concede and is calling for all the votes to be recounted. The situation is made more urgent because of a ruling by the Alabama Supreme Court yesterday, shooting down a lower court requiring counties to preserve their digital voting records. In other words, Alabama counties can destroy voting records with the blessing of the state supreme court. The Moore legal team will need to jump on this development fast to protect those records.

Moore has compelling reasons to demand a recount:

(1) The difference between the votes for Jones vs. Moore is razor-thin — only 1.54%.

(2) Democratic voter fraud and other irregularities.

There are allegations that busloads of Democratic voters were brought in to voting stations, as well as calls for “African-Americans” in neighboring states to vote in Alabama.

On November 15, 2017, someone who calls himself “Warren4Prez” posted on Reddit a call for “African-Americans in Mississippi” to go to Alabama on December 12 to vote against Roy Moore. Below is a screenshot of the post (click image to enlarge):

Warren4Prez also had other posts on Reddit calling on “African Americans” in Georgia and Tennessee to vote in Alabama. Below is a screenshot taken by Big League Politics (click image to enlarge):

No surprise: Blacks voted overwhelmingly (94.5%) for Doug Jones, as seen in this tweet by BlackLivesMatter leader Deray McKesson:

Democratic activists also engaged in other shenanigans. Soros-funded organizations had registered thousands of convicted felons to vote in yesterday’s special election.

To begin, candidate Doug Jones spearheaded a project by a Soros-financed legal activist group demanding full voting rights be given to felons released from prison, including those convicted of murder, rape and other violent crimes.

Indeed, in recent weeks, assisted by Soros-financed groups, Pastor Kenneth Glasgow — a half-brother of Rev. Al Sharpton, and an “ex-con and recovering crackhead turned street preacher” — led a statewide effort that successfully registered thousands of felons across Alabama. Glasgow told AL.com that in the last month alone “we registered at least five- to ten-thousand people all over the state”. Speaking on his radio program, Glasgow said that “swarming the polls” with newly registered convicts could swing the vote, pointing as a template to the Virginia governor’s race, where in April 2017 Gov. Terry McAuliffe used his executive power to restore the voting rights of over 200,000 felons.

According to Breitbart, the Campaign Legal Center, ACLU of Alabama, and MoveOn.org all worked to register convicted felons. All three organizations receive financing from such Soros-funded groups as the Open Society Foundations, Tides Foundation, and the Brennan Center for Justice.

