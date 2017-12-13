San Francisco mayor who defended sanctuary city status dies of a heart attack

After the death of American citizen Kate Steinle in 2015 by an illegal alien who had seven felonies and was deported five times, San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee vowed to maintain their sanctuary city policy. On November 30, the illegal alien who killed Kate was found not guilty of murder, manslaughter and assault with a firearm. He was convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

On Tuesday, Mayor Lee died of cardiac arrest. Kate Steinle unavailable for comment.

From USA Today: San Francisco Mayor Edwin Lee, a champion of housing, civil rights and immigration issues, died Tuesday at 65.

Lee and his wife were grocery shopping at a Safeway supermarket just blocks from their home in San Francisco’s Glen Park neighborhood when he collapsed from a heart attack about 10:30 p.m. Monday, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. Lee was taken to San Francisco General Hospital and died early Tuesday, according to his family.

“It is with profound sadness and terrible grief that we confirm that Mayor Edwin M. Lee passed away,” a statement from the mayor’s office said. “Family, friends and colleagues were at his side. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Anita, his two daughters, Brianna and Tania, and his family.”

San Francisco Board of Supervisors President London Breed steps in as acting mayor. The city’s Board of Supervisors, the equivalent of a city council, will vote on a new mayor in the coming weeks.

Read the rest of the story here.

