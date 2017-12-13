NSA tweet: Pizzagate is real

A year ago, on December 4, 2016, some “white hat” at the National Security Agency (NSA) tweeted that Pizzagate is real. Below is the tweet, which was retweeted the next day by @axslinger99 (h/t Voat):
I can confirm the following:
- NSA’s Twitter account indeed is NSA/CSS @NSAGov.
- @axslinger99’s retweet is now deleted, but it is archived here.
- For that matter, axslinger99’s entire Twitter account is deleted: https://twitter.com/axslinger99/.
- axslinger99 identifies himself as a Christian, conservative, Trumptard, and musician in Scottsdale, Arizona. His old tweets on Tweet Tunnel are “protected”: http://tweettunnel.com/axslinger99.
Certainly, if anyone knows about Pizzagate, it would be the NSA — the federal government agency that spies on every phonecall, email, bank transfer, travel record of every American. See:
- Big Brother’s secret NSA Data Center in Utah
- Democrat operative David Brock’s chat shows NSA surveillance used to identify and disable online Trump supporters
- NSA spies on top civilian-military officials, incl. Obama, for blackmail?
~Eowyn
What else is knew………I’m still,waiting….
Been saying the same thing (Pizzagate is real) since last year when I investigated it. I called the DC FBI and they couldn’t comment on an active investigation.
Also, check out the too many children missing in Virginia – like 10 times the number per capita as California.
You know…this sounds a little too good to be true. It actually lends support to the theory that pizzagate is a gov’t psy op designed to draw us away from other issues.
I want pizzagate to be real, but I have more and more doubts as time goes on.
