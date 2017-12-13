NSA tweet: Pizzagate is real

A year ago, on December 4, 2016, some “white hat” at the National Security Agency (NSA) tweeted that Pizzagate is real. Below is the tweet, which was retweeted the next day by @axslinger99 (h/t Voat):

I can confirm the following:

Certainly, if anyone knows about Pizzagate, it would be the NSA — the federal government agency that spies on every phonecall, email, bank transfer, travel record of every American. See:

See also:

~Eowyn

6 responses to "NSA tweet: Pizzagate is real

  2. kommonsentsjane | December 13, 2017 at 7:22 am | Reply

  4. Alma | December 13, 2017 at 8:14 am | Reply

    What else is knew………I’m still,waiting….

  5. Doc Moebius | December 13, 2017 at 8:55 am | Reply

    Been saying the same thing (Pizzagate is real) since last year when I investigated it. I called the DC FBI and they couldn’t comment on an active investigation.

    Also, check out the too many children missing in Virginia – like 10 times the number per capita as California.

  6. Jurist | December 13, 2017 at 9:25 am | Reply

    You know…this sounds a little too good to be true. It actually lends support to the theory that pizzagate is a gov’t psy op designed to draw us away from other issues.

    I want pizzagate to be real, but I have more and more doubts as time goes on.

