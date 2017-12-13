College enlists Care Bears to comfort stressed-out students

Good grief. Any wonder why millennials don’t want to be called snowflakes?

From Campus Reform: A dorm display at the University of Massachusetts-Amherst is using Care Bears to help students who feel “grumpy or stressed.”

“Feeling grumpy or stressed? Let the Care Bears help!” the display states above a large, hand-drawn rainbow adorned with bit of advice for students.

“It’s important to take care of ourselves! Self-care is an active choice and you should treat it as such,” one section proclaims, while other suggest that students “surround yourselves with supportive people” and “reminders of what you love.”

The display also suggests goofing around with friends, making time for fun, eating healthy, and getting enough sleep.

According to Bradley Polumbo, a sophomore at UMass-Amherst, the display was posted in Birch Hall, the dorm for students in the Honors College.

“Frankly, I just think it’s ridiculous,” Polumbo told Campus Reform. “The people that live in this dorm are either 20 or 21 years old. We could be overseas fighting in wars right now, or working full time with kids at home to feed.”

“But the school thinks we need Care Bears to remind us that we’re supposed to eat healthy and sleep at night?” Polumbo said, questioning the display. “If you don’t know that by age 20 you have bigger problems, and probably shouldn’t be pursuing a degree until you get those sorted out.”

The Residence Director for Birch Hall did not respond in time for publication of this article.

