The 2 brides Caption Contest

Posted on December 13, 2017 by | 2 Comments

This is the 165th world-famous FOTM Caption Contest!

Here’s the pic:

About the pic: Luke and George celebrate “gay” marriage in Melbourne, Australia.

You know the drill:

  • Enter the contest by submitting your caption as a comment on this thread (scroll down until you see the “LEAVE A REPLY” box), not via email or on Facebook.
  • The winner of the Caption Contest will get a gorgeous Award Certificate of Excellence and a year’s free subscription to FOTM! :D
  • FOTM writers will vote for the winner.
  • Any captions proffered by FOTM writers, no matter how brilliant (ha ha), will not be considered. :(

This contest will be closed in a week, at the end of next Tuesday, December 19, 2017.

To get the contest going, here’s my caption:

And you guys actually believed us when we said legalizing gay marriage doesn’t make a mockery of the institution of marriage!

~Eowyn

2 responses to “The 2 brides Caption Contest

  1. RLJohnson77 | December 13, 2017 at 4:09 am | Reply

    Do not be deceived: God is not mocked, for whatever one sows, that will he also reap.
    Galatians 6:7

    AIDS – Anally Injected Death Sperm

    Reap that…….

    Liked by 2 people

  2. Smokie | December 13, 2017 at 5:08 am | Reply

    This is a very sad photo celebrating other people’s sin, I know the sins in my life are just as bad in God’s eyes. Jesus Christ died for these men too and I hope and pray someday they will receive him into their hearts and accept the salvation he offers to all.

    Liked by 1 person

