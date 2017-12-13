The 2 brides Caption Contest

This is the 165th world-famous FOTM Caption Contest!
Here’s the pic:
About the pic: Luke and George celebrate “gay” marriage in Melbourne, Australia.
You know the drill:
- Enter the contest by submitting your caption as a comment on this thread (scroll down until you see the “LEAVE A REPLY” box), not via email or on Facebook.
- The winner of the Caption Contest will get a gorgeous Award Certificate of Excellence and a year’s free subscription to FOTM!
- FOTM writers will vote for the winner.
- Any captions proffered by FOTM writers, no matter how brilliant (ha ha), will not be considered.
This contest will be closed in a week, at the end of next Tuesday, December 19, 2017.
To get the contest going, here’s my caption:
And you guys actually believed us when we said legalizing gay marriage doesn’t make a mockery of the institution of marriage!
~Eowyn
Do not be deceived: God is not mocked, for whatever one sows, that will he also reap.
Galatians 6:7
AIDS – Anally Injected Death Sperm
Reap that…….
This is a very sad photo celebrating other people’s sin, I know the sins in my life are just as bad in God’s eyes. Jesus Christ died for these men too and I hope and pray someday they will receive him into their hearts and accept the salvation he offers to all.
