The 2 brides Caption Contest

This is the 165th world-famous FOTM Caption Contest!

Here’s the pic:

About the pic: Luke and George celebrate “gay” marriage in Melbourne, Australia.

You know the drill:

Enter the contest by submitting your caption as a comment on this thread (scroll down until you see the “LEAVE A REPLY” box), not via email or on Facebook.

(scroll down until you see the “LEAVE A REPLY” box), not via email or on Facebook. The winner of the Caption Contest will get a gorgeous Award Certificate of Excellence and a year’s free subscription to FOTM!

FOTM writers will vote for the winner.

Any captions proffered by FOTM writers, no matter how brilliant (ha ha), will not be considered.

This contest will be closed in a week, at the end of next Tuesday, December 19, 2017.

To get the contest going, here’s my caption:

And you guys actually believed us when we said legalizing gay marriage doesn’t make a mockery of the institution of marriage!

For the winner of our last Caption Contest, go here.

~Eowyn

Advertisements