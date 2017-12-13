CAIR & suspected terrorist bomber’s family outraged at investigators’ tactics

On Monday a Bangladeshi immigrant attempted to set off a homemade pipe bomb strapped to his body in a crowded Manhattan subway. The immigrant, Akayed Ullah, 27, was taken to a hospital after suffering burns from the explosive device that was attached to his body, which did not fully ignite.
It appears his family is more outraged by the investigators’ actions than their own relative being a terrorist.
From NY Post: The family of the alleged ISIS-inspired Port Authority bomber said they were “heartbroken” by the attack on Monday and blasted law enforcement agencies for what they claimed were heavy-handed tactics by investigators.
“We are heartbroken by the violence that was targeted at our city today and by the allegations being made against a member of our family,” said the statement read by Albert Fox Cahn, legal director for the NY Chapter Council for Islamic Relations.
“But we’re also outraged by the behavior of the law enforcement officials who held children as small as 4 years old out in the cold and who pulled a teenager out of high school classes to interrogate him without lawyer, without his parents.”
It was not immediately clear if the 4-year-old or the teenager were related to the suspect.
The family continued to criticize the way the investigation was handled — even though the suspect, Akayed Ullah, allegedly launched a failed terror attack in a crowded city subway tunnel.
“These are not the sorts of actions we expect from our justice system,” the statement read.
“We have every confidence that our justice system will find the truth behind this attack and that we will in the end be able learn what occurred today.”
CAIR is insisting that if Akayed Ullah is to be permitted to remain in the U.S.A. it is mandatory that he return to bomb making school and retake the course.
There are no doubts that this SOB is a terrorist. Execute him. End of story. And anyone who helps, protects and defends the enemy, same: execute them all – CAIR is a terrorist organization. To aid and abet enemies, foreign and domestic, is criminal and treasonous. Time to take off the silk n feather gloves and hit them with a sledgehammer.
Oh, boo hoo, ingrates.
The terrorist was a NYC taxi driver, I wonder if he’s literate enough to have passed the written test for a drivers license. These Muslim creeps go straight to driving taxi cabs and many of them hire proxies to take the motor vehicle department written test. After they are licensed drivers some POS city bureaucrat grants them a hack license. The instances of women being raped in NYC taxi cabs is skyrocketing because of these filthy 3rd world animals. The ones who are lucky enough not to be raped are verbally abused and harassed by these pigs! Anywhere 3rd world Muslim men go, rape goes with them, it’s a cultural thing. They don’t need to investigate this one more then figuring out whether he is literate and if not how did he become a taxi driver. The rest of the “investigation” can be resolved with a rope and a street lamp as he was caught in flagrante!
Patrick . . . . I think you have just about covered everything there is to say about this garbage being allowed to go on. Perhaps when you first apply for a “learner’s permit” there needs to be a picture taken, along with finger-prints; when the student driver presents to take both the written and behind the wheel test, their picture and finger prints are matched to the original applicant. Also, there needs to be an audit of cab driver’s, where police stop cabs, compare the biometrics with the original application. There also needs to be some compilation of which driver’s have the necessary documentation to drive what cabs . . . any driver caught driving a cab who is uncertified to drive that particular cab and the cab is confiscated. it is not given back to the rightful owner, since the owner was lending the cab out to other persons, without any regard for the safety of the public.
Since I do not live in New York, I am wondering if the majority of cab driver’s are Muslim? If so, I would think riding in a New York cab to be risky behavior. To all who know our FOTM’s Steven, who drive’s for one of the car services in New York — riding with him would be the better choice over taking a cab.
Dr. Michael Savage made the suggestion the family and extended relatives of islamic terrorists who came to the US as a result of “chain” migration and commit terrorist acts should be deported back to their home countries. He calls this “chain” deportation. If only………..
That needs to happen!
“chain deportation”
I like the sound of that!
Re: “Albert Fox Cahn: Representing the terrorist-supporting group CAIR,” isn’t it odd that a jewish lawyer is representing one of the most poisonous jihadist organizations in the world? But then, a quick look at any of the prophets of the Bible will reveal the Lord’s frustration with Israel’s spiritual prostitution.
So,the connected family is heartbroken about what happened, but they are Immediatley connected with CAIR? Just more proof they aren’t assimilating. Most likely just taking from our system one way or another.
Just what kind of treatment did they expect when they are harboring a terrorist? There were 8 million lives at stake.
And where did he get the money for world travel?
I like the ring to the chain deportation statement. We need it to survive.
This terrorist came to America through family relations. I forget what the program is called and that really does not matter. Whenever one of these reprobates shows up, they all need to be deported. His mother, father, sister, brother, in-laws, out-laws, cousins, cousins twice removed, cousins third removed, maternal grandparents, paternal grandparents, children, children in-laws and any one associate with the perp. Do this a few times and these families will think twice about harboring terrorist in their midst. No actually what will happen is they will leave the terrorist behind to do his/her dirty deeds and they will all self-deport just before the incident. Then wiggle their way back into America to start the process all over again.
It’s the “Diversity Visa Program.”
“We are heartbroken by the … allegations being made against a member of our family.”
What??!! The blatantly-guilty perp has BURNS on his body where the pipe-bomb was (=PROOF of guilt) & they are “heartbroken” re “allegations” of his guilt? SMH. We’ve heard of cops planting guns on the non-guilty, so are they insinuating the cops planted/strapped a pipe-bomb on this guy? /s
#ChainDeportation = yes, that makes an excellent new hashtag & Trump rally mantra, along with #BuildThatWall, #LockHerUp, etc. 🙂
