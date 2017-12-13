CAIR & suspected terrorist bomber’s family outraged at investigators’ tactics

On Monday a Bangladeshi immigrant attempted to set off a homemade pipe bomb strapped to his body in a crowded Manhattan subway. The immigrant, Akayed Ullah, 27, was taken to a hospital after suffering burns from the explosive device that was attached to his body, which did not fully ignite.

It appears his family is more outraged by the investigators’ actions than their own relative being a terrorist.

From NY Post: The family of the alleged ISIS-inspired Port Authority bomber said they were “heartbroken” by the attack on Monday and blasted law enforcement agencies for what they claimed were heavy-handed tactics by investigators.

“We are heartbroken by the violence that was targeted at our city today and by the allegations being made against a member of our family,” said the statement read by Albert Fox Cahn, legal director for the NY Chapter Council for Islamic Relations.

“But we’re also outraged by the behavior of the law enforcement officials who held children as small as 4 years old out in the cold and who pulled a teenager out of high school classes to interrogate him without lawyer, without his parents.”

It was not immediately clear if the 4-year-old or the teenager were related to the suspect.

The family continued to criticize the way the investigation was handled — even though the suspect, Akayed Ullah, allegedly launched a failed terror attack in a crowded city subway tunnel.

“These are not the sorts of actions we expect from our justice system,” the statement read.

“We have every confidence that our justice system will find the truth behind this attack and that we will in the end be able learn what occurred today.”

DCG

Advertisements