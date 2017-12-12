We have a winner!

. . . for FOTM’s 164th Caption Contest!

This was a lovely contest, with so many really cute captions.

The FOTM writers duly voted, each for what he/she considered to be the best (#1) and second-best (#2) captions. Each #1 vote is worth 4 points; each #2 vote is worth 2 points.

And the winner of FOTM’s 164th Caption Contest, with three #1 votes, totaling 12 points is . . .

Larry!



Here’s his winning caption:

Ted is in second place, with one #1 vote and one #2 vote, totaling 6 points. Here’s his caption:

Look, fellas I told the turkey not to go in there!

pigpen51 and wanderfish are in third place, each with one #1 vote and 4 points. Here are their captions:

pigpen51: “I told you Babe’s been gone too long. Those are pork chops!” wanderfish: “Run as fast as you can! They might grab us for their next spirit cooking session!!!”

Brian Soloman, two other Larry captions, Margarita Macaria, and Smokie are in 4th place, each with one #2 vote and 2 points. Here are their captions:

Brian Solomon: “Someone turn the volume up, the TV is talking about Trump WINNING again!” Larry: “Hey, is that old guy Colonel Sanders?” Larry: “Did you guys notice that Tom hasn’t come back, ever since they took him inside for their special holiday?” Margarita Macaria: “Impressed with how the machine drains the dirty dishwater? You ain’t seen nothin’ yet! Wait till the Donald’s done with the swamp!” Smokie: “There, I told you right on the dog food bag: main ingredient…CHICKEN!!!”

Well done, everyone!

Congratulations, Larry!

Here’s your fancy-schmancy Award Certificate of Great Excellence, all ready for framing! LOL

~Éowyn

