Skier Vonn injured two days after saying, “I want to represent the US, not Trump at Winter Olympics”

That’s what you do represent. But then she had to display her TDS.

Karma can be a you-know-what.

On December 7th, American skier Lindsey Vonn said this (as reported by The Guardian):

American skier Lindsey Vonn has become the latest athlete to speak out against Donald Trump.

The most decorated female skier of all time told CNN in an interview that aired Thursday that she wants to “represent the people of the United States, not the president” and would turn down the invitation to the White House traditionally put forth to the entire US Olympic team.

“I take the Olympics very seriously and what they mean and what they represent, what walking under our flag means in the opening ceremony,” Vonn said. “I want to represent our country well. I don’t think that there are a lot of people currently in our government that do that.”

When asked if she would accept an invitation to the White House, Vonn was to the point: “Absolutely not. Nope. I have to win to be invited so – no, actually I think every US team member is invited. So, no, I won’t go.”

Two days later, Vonn injured her back at a World Cup race in Switzerland. She then announced on Sunday, as reported by ESPN, that she would withdraw from another scheduled super-G on that same day before the race was canceled because of fog.

”Unfortunately I will not be able to race today,” Vonn wrote on her Twitter account 45 minutes before the original scheduled start.

”I am extremely disappointed but my biggest goal this season is the Olympics,” said the American star, who won the downhill title at the 2010 Vancouver Games but missed the 2014 Sochi Games due to injury.

DCG

