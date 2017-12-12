NFL week 14: Sunday night ratings suffer a steep drop

Imagine my distress.
From Hollywood Reporter: Sunday’s super-slim 39-38 victory for the Pittsburgh Steelers over the Baltimore Ravens was the biggest thing going for broadcast on Sunday night.
NBC’s latest Sunday Night Football averaged an 11.6 overnight rating among households. Before time zone adjustments, it easily won the night — topping even the midwinter finale of AMC’s The Walking Dead. But, stacked against a season high for the same week a year ago, the game suffered a pretty steep drop.
The Steelers’ win was down 30 percent from the huge Giants-Cowboys game a year ago. And, even with such a tight matchup, this week’s marquee primetime game was down 11 percent.
Good news for Fox: its own NFL overrun, from the day’s biggest game, propelled huge gains for its primetime lineup. Before any adjustments, The Simpsons averaged a 2.7 rating among adults 18-49 in Fast Affiliate returns. Bob’s Burgers (1.6 adults) was also improved, while Family Guy held steady with a 1.2 rating in the key demo.
ABC aired a special Frozen short, which pulled in a 1.2 rating in the key demo. On CBS, Wisdom of the Crowd dropped to a 0.7 rating in the key demo after a steady 60 Minutes. NCIS: Los Angeles (0.8 adults) and Madam Secretary (0.7 adults) rounded out the evening.
DCG
I don’t care one bit what happens to the NFL. When this all started last year and nothing was done to stop it, we turned them off. Totally, no peeking.
They could have stopped this and did nothing and now Goddell is rewarded with a 200 million contract? Now. They reward for inactivity and bad behavior. Nope, they lost us. I know they don’t care, but then again, neither do we.
Funny thing is, we don’t miss it.
Gimme a baseball, a cap, a bat and a glove, gimme a good all American guy, a good home run player and I’ll say take me out to the ball game and PLAY BALL! Gimme a Chase Elliot, a Kyle Bush and a Jeff Earndheart and give me DAYTONA on a 4th of July. “Gentlemen, start your engine” wooooshhhh, wooooshhhhh.
I wonder if this is related to the Democrats’ desperation to stop Trump from destroying their corrupt machine. Hell of a coincidence that THIS happened at about the same time as the Harvey Weinstein accusations. NOW I’m hearing over 60 Congressional Women are demanding a Congressional investigation of sexual harassment in Congress.
Rush is of the opinion that the D’s plan to purge their own Party of “perverts”,but ONLY the ones they have True Blue Dem’s to replace them with,THEN they’ll (supposedly) have the Moral high ground to DEMAND action on Trump’s removal from office. They (and the RINO population) are TRULY,INSANELY DESPERATE to keep Trump from laying wide open their long-standing system of Corruption and Debauchery. I wouldn’t put it past them to resort to using a “Hired Gun” to stop him if nothing else works.
The ONLY thing that reassures me is the recent information of a Government-wide removal of the Corrupt Politicians. A LOT of what I’m seeing is just too logical and fits too well to be bogus. (IMHO) I pray to God this is for real!
