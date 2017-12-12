Arkancide Strikes Again

Has Murder Incorporated just “suicided” a doctor related to the Haiti relief effort because of his complaint about Clinton corruption?
His daughter found him dead of a stab wound to the chest on December 10, 2017
NYDAILYNEWS: Doctor found dead with knife in chest inside Manhattan apartment while home alone with 11-year-old daughter
An acclaimed trauma surgeon was found dead, with a knife in his chest, by his 11-year-old daughter Sunday in his Park Ave. apartment, police said.
Investigators were treating the death of Dr. Dean Lorich as an apparent suicide, sources said.
“He was under some personal stress,” a police source said.
The surgeon was home with his daughter, police said, adding there were no signs of forced entry at the tony Upper East Side apartment at Park Ave. and E. 96th St.
Read Article: http://www.nydailynews.com/new-york/manhattan/doctor-found-dead-knife-torso-nyc-apartment-article-1.3689775
Ruled a suicide? Hmmmm…
PEACE
♞
Self-stabbing to the heart is the new bullet-to-the-head. Expect it to become the latest rage in suicides. (WTH?!)
~ D-FensDogG
That’s TWO shots to the back of the head – both self-inflicted, of course! 🙂
Suicide… yeah, right.
I think, with Hillary behind bars, all of this would stop.
As long as they don’t give her phone privileges.
What the ACTUAL F*CK?!?
Suicide by knife? Man, that’s brutal. Kinda find it hard to believe.
Say it’s the hand behind the knife that did it.
How much effort does it take to plunge a knife into your own chest deep enough to cause death? I’d wager few men have the strength to get past the bone and cartilage that protects he heart.
What kind of man would do this with his own daughter in the house? A family man with 3 girls and a Wife isn’t likely to kill himself anywhere his family might witness the act.
Sorry-I’m calling BS on this claim,for these aforementioned reasons.
— truckjunkie — I agree with you.
A trauma surgeon has been Arkancided. Stabbing himself? no way Jose. This is murder.
