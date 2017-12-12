Arkancide Strikes Again

Has Murder Incorporated just “suicided” a doctor related to the Haiti relief effort because of his complaint about Clinton corruption?

His daughter found him dead of a stab wound to the chest on December 10, 2017

NYDAILYNEWS: Doctor found dead with knife in chest inside Manhattan apartment while home alone with 11-year-old daughter

An acclaimed trauma surgeon was found dead, with a knife in his chest, by his 11-year-old daughter Sunday in his Park Ave. apartment, police said.

Investigators were treating the death of Dr. Dean Lorich as an apparent suicide, sources said.

“He was under some personal stress,” a police source said.

The surgeon was home with his daughter, police said, adding there were no signs of forced entry at the tony Upper East Side apartment at Park Ave. and E. 96th St.

Read Article: http://www.nydailynews.com/new-york/manhattan/doctor-found-dead-knife-torso-nyc-apartment-article-1.3689775

Ruled a suicide? Hmmmm…

PEACE

♞

