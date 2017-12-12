Today is the pivotal Senate election in Alabama, pitting Judge Roy Moore (R) against Doug Jones (D).
A resident of Alabama says on Reddit he’s seen busloads of Democrat voters brought into voting stations:
“I drove to several polling stations, and in 3 out of 4 it was exactly the same. Columns of buses with democratic voters. Is this even legal?
Please help me raise awareness to this phenomenon. Something fishy is going on. Contact your local officials, spread this on twitter and Facebook for republican voters to see.
They are trying to steal the elections (again).”
In 2016, Project Veritas captured Democratic Party operative Scott Foval, national field director of People for the American Way, admitting that Democrats have been rigging elections for 50 years. (RealClearPolitics)
Note: People For the American Way was founded in 1980 by TV producer Norman Lear to counter the Moral Majority.
Responding to Republican accusations that Democrats are bussing people in to vote, Foval said:
“Well you know what? We’ve been bussing people in to deal with you fuckin’ assholes for fifty years and we’re not going to stop now. We’re just going to find a different way to do it.”
~Eowyn
………and lotsa dough into their pockets to motivate them, “money talks, bullshit walks”. Go, go, go ROY MOORE.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Such cheaters. Definitely not the “American Way.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is exactly why ‘voter ID’ should be mandatory. That is,.. among several other reasons.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And why Democrats keep screaming it’s “racist” or something.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Pingback: Alabama Senate Election: Citizen Reports Seeing Busloads of Democrat Voters Brought in to Voting Stations | The Olive Branch Report
Same here in Wisconsin, during the Recall election for Gov.Scott.Walker. The Demo’rats Plan was to bus in as many as 15,000 college kids from all the surrounding States, = put them up in Labor Union Halls, = People’s homes, and in sympathetic Churches, = to be ready for the Election Day.. I know, – I was there during the ” _ _ _ CountyDemocrat “Re-Call Walker” Planning Meeting.. = Rome, Wisc. – I come out of the Precinct after voting, and see Three -15 passenger Vans just unloading their college-age people near the front precinct door, – several of them lingered outside the door to finish their “smokes” before going in.. The Vans had taped & papered over the names on the Passenger Van Doors Gov.Scott.Walker still WON the recall election with a Larger Vote than in his original Election..
LikeLike
Democrats– if they’re not lying, they’re not trying.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They did the same thing here in CO during the presidential election. I personally witnessed a dozen or so buses dropping people off at the catholic charity downtown. CO is blue, only because of voter fraud. Lots of liberals in denver, but you go outside a couple miles and its red. If you look at the 2016 election results, and see places like Omaha, NE and Lincoln, NE that voted blue, you KNOW it was pure voter fraud.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Same with Nevada-Red State with two Blue spots-Reno and Lost Wages. Nobody will acknowledge the Red part though. I’d gladly give the Blue spots to California.
LikeLiked by 1 person
My understanding is that ALL voters in Alabama must have proper photo ID to vote, so I’m not terribly concerned that the Demoncrats have invested so much money and energy into getting out their voters. My concern is the scale of the Republican/Conservative turnout.
LikeLike
That would depend on how closely and by who the polls are being monitored.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Given the closeness of the election, I suspect reps from both parties are stationed at each polling station. Commonsense.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And I suspect that no matter WHO wins the Election,there’s gonna be a re-count and probably appeals of results. Just heard on OANN the Dem’s are bussing in Blacks from other Counties,and are even giving them sack lunches (bribery) No word yet on how many Blacks are expected to play it smart,emnjoying a bus ride,eating the free D-lunch and voting for the Judge. Probably a lot of ’em. I WOULD.
LikeLike