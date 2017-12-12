Alabama Senate election: citizen reports seeing busloads of Democrat voters brought in to voting stations

Posted on December 12, 2017 by | 14 Comments

Today is the pivotal Senate election in Alabama, pitting Judge Roy Moore (R) against Doug Jones (D).

A resident of Alabama says on Reddit he’s seen busloads of Democrat voters brought into voting stations:

I drove to several polling stations, and in 3 out of 4 it was exactly the same. Columns of buses with democratic voters. Is this even legal?

Please help me raise awareness to this phenomenon. Something fishy is going on. Contact your local officials, spread this on twitter and Facebook for republican voters to see.

They are trying to steal the elections (again).”

In 2016, Project Veritas captured Democratic Party operative Scott Foval, national field director of People for the American Way, admitting that Democrats have been rigging elections for 50 years. (RealClearPolitics)

Note: People For the American Way was founded in 1980 by TV producer Norman Lear to counter the Moral Majority.

Responding to Republican accusations that Democrats are bussing people in to vote, Foval said:

“Well you know what? We’ve been bussing people in to deal with you fuckin’ assholes for fifty years and we’re not going to stop now. We’re just going to find a different way to do it.”

~Eowyn

Advertisements
This entry was posted in 2016 Election, conspiracy, crime, Elections, Liberals/Democrats/Left, Republican Party, United States, Voter Fraud and tagged , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

14 responses to “Alabama Senate election: citizen reports seeing busloads of Democrat voters brought in to voting stations

  1. Alma | December 12, 2017 at 9:05 am | Reply

    ………and lotsa dough into their pockets to motivate them, “money talks, bullshit walks”. Go, go, go ROY MOORE.

    Liked by 2 people

  2. DCG | December 12, 2017 at 9:35 am | Reply

    Such cheaters. Definitely not the “American Way.”

    Liked by 1 person

  3. Kevin J Lankford | December 12, 2017 at 9:44 am | Reply

    This is exactly why ‘voter ID’ should be mandatory. That is,.. among several other reasons.

    Liked by 1 person

  4. Pingback: Alabama Senate Election: Citizen Reports Seeing Busloads of Democrat Voters Brought in to Voting Stations | The Olive Branch Report

  5. EddieBG.. | December 12, 2017 at 11:05 am | Reply

    Same here in Wisconsin, during the Recall election for Gov.Scott.Walker. The Demo’rats Plan was to bus in as many as 15,000 college kids from all the surrounding States, = put them up in Labor Union Halls, = People’s homes, and in sympathetic Churches, = to be ready for the Election Day.. I know, – I was there during the ” _ _ _ CountyDemocrat “Re-Call Walker” Planning Meeting.. = Rome, Wisc. – I come out of the Precinct after voting, and see Three -15 passenger Vans just unloading their college-age people near the front precinct door, – several of them lingered outside the door to finish their “smokes” before going in.. The Vans had taped & papered over the names on the Passenger Van Doors Gov.Scott.Walker still WON the recall election with a Larger Vote than in his original Election..

    Like

  6. Anonymous | December 12, 2017 at 11:29 am | Reply

    Democrats– if they’re not lying, they’re not trying.

    Liked by 2 people

  7. Teri | December 12, 2017 at 11:57 am | Reply

    They did the same thing here in CO during the presidential election. I personally witnessed a dozen or so buses dropping people off at the catholic charity downtown. CO is blue, only because of voter fraud. Lots of liberals in denver, but you go outside a couple miles and its red. If you look at the 2016 election results, and see places like Omaha, NE and Lincoln, NE that voted blue, you KNOW it was pure voter fraud.

    Liked by 1 person

    • truckjunkie | December 12, 2017 at 12:44 pm | Reply

      Same with Nevada-Red State with two Blue spots-Reno and Lost Wages. Nobody will acknowledge the Red part though. I’d gladly give the Blue spots to California.

      Liked by 1 person

  8. jim delaney | December 12, 2017 at 12:15 pm | Reply

    My understanding is that ALL voters in Alabama must have proper photo ID to vote, so I’m not terribly concerned that the Demoncrats have invested so much money and energy into getting out their voters. My concern is the scale of the Republican/Conservative turnout.

    Like

    • Kevin J Lankford | December 12, 2017 at 12:32 pm | Reply

      That would depend on how closely and by who the polls are being monitored.

      Liked by 2 people

      • jim delaney | December 12, 2017 at 12:37 pm | Reply

        Given the closeness of the election, I suspect reps from both parties are stationed at each polling station. Commonsense.

        Liked by 1 person

        • truckjunkie | December 12, 2017 at 12:55 pm | Reply

          And I suspect that no matter WHO wins the Election,there’s gonna be a re-count and probably appeals of results. Just heard on OANN the Dem’s are bussing in Blacks from other Counties,and are even giving them sack lunches (bribery) No word yet on how many Blacks are expected to play it smart,emnjoying a bus ride,eating the free D-lunch and voting for the Judge. Probably a lot of ’em. I WOULD.

          Like

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s