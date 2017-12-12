Alabama Senate election: citizen reports seeing busloads of Democrat voters brought in to voting stations

Today is the pivotal Senate election in Alabama, pitting Judge Roy Moore (R) against Doug Jones (D).

A resident of Alabama says on Reddit he’s seen busloads of Democrat voters brought into voting stations:

“I drove to several polling stations, and in 3 out of 4 it was exactly the same. Columns of buses with democratic voters. Is this even legal? Please help me raise awareness to this phenomenon. Something fishy is going on. Contact your local officials, spread this on twitter and Facebook for republican voters to see. They are trying to steal the elections (again).”

In 2016, Project Veritas captured Democratic Party operative Scott Foval, national field director of People for the American Way, admitting that Democrats have been rigging elections for 50 years. (RealClearPolitics)

Note: People For the American Way was founded in 1980 by TV producer Norman Lear to counter the Moral Majority.

Responding to Republican accusations that Democrats are bussing people in to vote, Foval said:

“Well you know what? We’ve been bussing people in to deal with you fuckin’ assholes for fifty years and we’re not going to stop now. We’re just going to find a different way to do it.”

