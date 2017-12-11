Unexpected Conversions to Orthodox Christianity

Russian Priest Explains Why Westerners Are Converting To Orthodox Christianity

I admit to being so Americanized that Orthodoxy seemed very strange. But one day when driving out of Boston, I noted muralists working on St. Andrew Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Jamaica Plain. Being a muralist myself I was hoping to talk to the artists, which I did (a married couple from Argentina) and received some very useful advice.

But as interesting was my introduction to an Orthodox priest there. He was as culturally American as me, and reminded me of one of the trusted Catholic and Evangelical pastors I knew. We discussed a number of topics that were important to me. At that point, Orthodoxy stopped seeming like something “other” than Christianity, and became for me a part of the large Christian family.

In this brief video we see a Russian priest, Fr. Andrey, talking about a secret movement among muslims and other Europeans to convert to Orthodox Christianity. What I take away from this is that God has many more strategies than we are aware of for reaching the world with the Good News of Jesus Christ.

