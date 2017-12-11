Students wearing MAGA hats booted from “safe space” coffee shop

The real world is going to be a bit challenging for certain snowflakes.

From NY Post: A social justice warrior booted her fellow Fordham University students from a Bronx campus coffee shop because their pro-Trump “Make America Great Again” hats violated its “safe space” policy.

“It was absolutely insane,” Fordham junior Aaron Spring, 20, told The Post of the Thursday incident. “We weren’t even talking politics — we were talking about finals.”

A video of the encounter appeared Friday on the conservative CampusReform website.

Students wearing Trump’s trademark MAGA ball caps were accosted by a student worker at Rodrigue’s Coffee House, which is run by volunteers and is organized as a club.

“Get out! Five minutes,” the worker barked. “I’m protecting our customers … you are wearing hats that completely violate safe space policy. You have to go. ”

She exploded when Michael Esposito, 19, asked her to explain. “Fascism, Nazis!” shouted the snowflake. “You have three minutes.”

“I do not see fascism, Nazis on this hat,” Esposito answered. “I see America.”

“It was humiliating to be called a Nazi in front of so many people I go to school with,” Esposito told The Post. “It’s almost scary.”

The students said they were not seeking trouble. “It’s not like we’re here reading off a manifesto,” said Sebastian Balasov, 21.

The cafe has a lengthy set of “safer space” rules, including “Do not make assumptions about someone’s gender, sexuality, race, class, or experiences” and “No racism – No sexism – No homophobia.”

The rules do not mention headgear.

“They try to say that all are welcome,” Spring said. “But if you talk about diversity, that has to include diversity of thought and opinion, too.”

