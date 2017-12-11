We’ve all seen the alarming figure that nearly 50% of all marriages ended in divorce.
That was in 1980. The good news is that since 1980, the number of divorce has been declining. To illustrate, the U.S. divorce rate in 2000 was 4.0 per 1,000 population; by 2015, the rate had declined to 3.1 per 1,000 population.
But the numbers vary from place to place — some states have divorce rates over four times higher than other regions in America.
On December 9, 2017, MSN published an article by Stacker‘s Alexandra Fletcher on states with the highest divorce rates.
What I found curious and quite incredible is that California is not one of the states with the highest divorce rates. So I went to the source, the Center For Disease Control’s (CDC) National Center of Health Statistics (NCHS), which gathers data from each state on the number of marriages and divorces each year.
What I discovered is that NCHS does not have marriage-divorce data for five states. They are California, Georgia, Hawaii, Indiana, and Minnesota, the data for which NCHS simply says are “not available,” without explaining why.
But Alexandra Fletcher did not inform readers about that, which, of course, makes her news article, “States with the highest divorce rates,” quite misleading.
That being said, below are the states with the highest rates of divorce per 1,000 total population in 2015 — excluding California, Georgia, Hawaii, Indiana and Minnesota.
You will be surprised by which state is Number One, with the highest rate of divorce.
Does anyone know why Arkansas has the highest rate of divorce (excluding California, Georgia, Hawaii, Indiana and Minnesota)?
~Eowyn
Quality and accurate reporting there, MSN. Par for the course for #fakenews.
LikeLike
I can’t help but be suspicious of this “finding” by Alexandra Fletcher. Thanks for the curious story, Dr. Eowyn.
LikeLike
High divorce rates would be expected to follow high rates of people having been married in the first place. A falling divorce rate may be merely an echo of a falling marriage rate.
Notice Idaho, Arizona, and Utah all make the top 10, for example. High Mormon populations, who tend to marry young, in each.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What I have gathered from other studies that were more encompassing and looked at other associated factors. First, just evaluating the divorce rate per thousand can be misleading. Sadly, many people no longer feel compelled to marry and simply have children and ACT like they are married. When they split there is no divorce. Thus the divorce rate needs to be compared to the marriage rate versus cohabitation to give a clearer picture. As to why the rate is high in certain unexpected areas surprisingly religion has been postulated. In communities where religion still has great sway on actions, sex outside of marriage is unacceptable, reinforced by social mores. While some would say this is a good thing, the unintended consequence is that hormones and community pressure force many young couples to marry way too soon and to a poor choice in a mate. After 3-5 years of maturing the mistake causes not only a divorce but usually a single parent situation.
LikeLike
Exactly my thoughts as well. Although I would add that no-fault divorce needs to be abolished.
LikeLike
And shacking up, aka living in sin, aka playing house…needs to be widely shamed again.
LikeLike
The trend is shacking up. No marriage, no divorce. So, now what?
LikeLike
Heehee, they didn’t want to take lessions from Slick Willie and the queen of witch, so they divorce rather than staying together?????
LikeLike
Reblogged this on World4Justice : NOW! Lobby Forum..
LikeLike
I’m not sure that I fully understand the statistic. If the figure is divorces per 1000 population, does that count that the ex-husband had a divorce and the ex-wife had a divorce separately in the statistic? If so, wouldn’t that make the divorce rate half of the given statistic?
LikeLike
I have known several couples that were obvious mis-matches and should have never married each other. The no-fault divorce avoids a lot of lying about cause, expense and hatred. If there are children involved, it also avoids one spouse using the children against the other and thereby poisoning the children against the other. It is much easier to explain that “we just couldn’t get along” rather than make up a reason for the divorce.
LikeLike