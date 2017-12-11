We’ve all seen the alarming figure that nearly 50% of all marriages ended in divorce.

That was in 1980. The good news is that since 1980, the number of divorce has been declining. To illustrate, the U.S. divorce rate in 2000 was 4.0 per 1,000 population; by 2015, the rate had declined to 3.1 per 1,000 population.

But the numbers vary from place to place — some states have divorce rates over four times higher than other regions in America.

On December 9, 2017, MSN published an article by Stacker‘s Alexandra Fletcher on states with the highest divorce rates.

What I found curious and quite incredible is that California is not one of the states with the highest divorce rates. So I went to the source, the Center For Disease Control’s (CDC) National Center of Health Statistics (NCHS), which gathers data from each state on the number of marriages and divorces each year.

What I discovered is that NCHS does not have marriage-divorce data for five states. They are California, Georgia, Hawaii, Indiana, and Minnesota, the data for which NCHS simply says are “not available,” without explaining why.

But Alexandra Fletcher did not inform readers about that, which, of course, makes her news article, “States with the highest divorce rates,” quite misleading.

That being said, below are the states with the highest rates of divorce per 1,000 total population in 2015 — excluding California, Georgia, Hawaii, Indiana and Minnesota.

You will be surprised by which state is Number One, with the highest rate of divorce.

Does anyone know why Arkansas has the highest rate of divorce (excluding California, Georgia, Hawaii, Indiana and Minnesota)?

~Eowyn

