Biting the hand that fed her: Victoria’s Secret model slams “unfair” pressures put on women

This Brazilian model has been a Victoria’s Secret Angel since 1999, almost 20 years. She’s now complaining about the fashion industry being unfair to women?

What took her so long to voice her opinion about the “empty cause?” Guess she was too busy modeling and amassing a $75 million fortune to become a SJW.

FYI: Lima is anti-Trump. She participated in a video campaign aimed at countering Trump’s “Muslim ban.”

From Daily Mail: Lingerie model Adriana Lima has announced that she’s ready to stop showing off her body ‘for empty causes’.

In a lengthy message posted to Instagram on Saturday, the 36-year-old Victoria’s Secret Angel called for change, explaining that she’s had enough of the pressure on women to ‘look a certain way’ from society, social media and fashion.

Alongside her long note, the Brazilian-born star hinted that she may be quitting the lingerie brand as she wrote in the caption: ‘I decided to make that change….. I will not take of my clothes anymore for a empty cause’

It’s unclear how the Brazilian model defines ’empty’ causes as she doesn’t go into any more detail about how her decision will affect her career going forward.

Her full caption, written in broken English, read: ‘I had received a call for the possibility of filming a sexy video of me to be posted and shared in social media. Even though I have done many of this type, something had changed in me, when a friend approached me to share that she was unhappy with her body, then it made me think…. that everyday in my life, I wake up thinking, how do I look?’

‘Was I going to be accepted in my job? And in that moment I realized that majority of woman probably wake up every morning trying to fit in a stereotype that Society/socialmedia/fashion etc imposed….

‘i thought that’s not a way of living and beyond that…. that’s not physically and mentally healthy, so I decided to make that change….. I will not take of my clothes anymore for a empty cause….‘

Many of Lima’s fans responded to her message with supportive comments, such as one user who wrote: ‘Finally someone thinks its not necessary to just get naked all the time.’

Another fan added: ‘what does mean an empty cause??? I support your decision but are you leaving VS or something??’

Others commented that Lima was ‘admirable’ and inspiring’.

In her main note, shared as a screenshot, the Desiguall brand ambassador wrote of her frustrations at how women are pressured ‘every day’ to look a certain way.

She concludes it with ‘Let’s f***ing change the world’ before apologizing for ‘crossing boundaries’.

Part of it read: ‘My job puts me in such big pressure to look a certain way, I was thinking, how we woman have to carry so much…. I am tired of the impositions, we ‘as woman’ can’t be continuing living in a world with such superficial values, it’s not fair for us, beyond fair, it’s physically and mentally not healthy what society in imposing to ‘us’ to be, to behave, to look… I want to change it,’

The 5ft 10in beauty has been a Victoria’s Secret Angel since 1999 and has walked in 18 Victoria’s Secret Fashions Shows. And this year she was named ‘the most valuable Victoria’s Secret Angel’.

Last month she told PEOPLE that she wouldn’t retire from the brand until her 20th VS Fashion Show but was realistic about her age being a factor in her decision. ‘I plan to be at 20. Two more years. Maybe more, I don’t know,’ she said. ‘It’s nature. I’m working out, I’m being healthy, so let’s see how the body is going to turn out. But I enjoy it. So let’s say 20.’

Lima has two children, Valentina and Sienna, with ex husband Marko Jarić.

