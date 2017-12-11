30-40 members of Congress may be accused of sexual misconduct

The resignation of Sen. Al Franken (D-Minnesota), accused by women of sexual misconduct, is just the beginning of the draining of the Congressional swamp.
See also “Sadistic pedophiles and Sen. Al Franken’s ‘joke’ about anal rape of babies”.
Chris Wallace, host of Fox News Sunday, said this yesterday:
“I’ve heard reports that as many as 30 or 40 members of the House and Senate may face allegations of sexual harassment.“
From a secret slush fund of Congress, taxpayers had paid over $17 million (between 1997 and 2017) in “awards” to settle complaints and disputes involving “legislative branch entities,” including Congress.
Now we are told that taxpayers had paid $200,000 to an accuser of Rep. Alcee Hastings (D-Florida), and $84,000 for Rep. Blake Farenthold (R-Texas), for their sexual misconduct.
Demand that Hastings and Farenthold repay what we taxpayers had paid for their sexual misdeeds.
Drain the Congress Swamp!!!
See also “Draining of the Liberal Media Swamp: Matt Lauer, Garrison Keillor and Time magazine”.
~Eowyn
Is anybody truly surprised that people who have exempted themselves from laws passed would act in a manner that shows they are largely unaccountable?
It all depends on what the meaning of “is” is .. or what the meaning of “harassment” is. Although I think a majority of Congress members qualify for “perverted, self-serving, parasite status,” it seems their agenda is to rid themselves of Donald Trump and his agenda. This morning, the former bimbo line-up against Trump was reactivated via the fake news media.
Looks like someone sprayed insecticide and the cockroaches are running wild!
Don’t forget Al Franken’s book that came out this year… apparently he was cool until stuff went public:
This one works better…
I have little doubt they are all guilty of multiple crimes. Not a single one spoke out against the fraud and foreign infiltrator, obama, who is not natural born of any where, and whose whole persona is a conspiracy to destroy U.S. sovereignty.
And 911.
Feminists-get ready. There’ll be a LOT of vacancies in Congress soon-you might as well load Congress with a womyn’s touch….
