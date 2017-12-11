30-40 members of Congress may be accused of sexual misconduct

The resignation of Sen. Al Franken (D-Minnesota), accused by women of sexual misconduct, is just the beginning of the draining of the Congressional swamp.

Chris Wallace, host of Fox News Sunday, said this yesterday:

“I’ve heard reports that as many as 30 or 40 members of the House and Senate may face allegations of sexual harassment.“

From a secret slush fund of Congress, taxpayers had paid over $17 million (between 1997 and 2017) in “awards” to settle complaints and disputes involving “legislative branch entities,” including Congress.

Now we are told that taxpayers had paid $200,000 to an accuser of Rep. Alcee Hastings (D-Florida), and $84,000 for Rep. Blake Farenthold (R-Texas), for their sexual misconduct.

Demand that Hastings and Farenthold repay what we taxpayers had paid for their sexual misdeeds.

Drain the Congress Swamp!!!

