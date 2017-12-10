Taxpayer relief shot: Pennsylvania man, 84, shoots and kills home intruder, fights off another

Score one for the Second Amendment.

From Fox News: An 84-year-old Pennsylvania man successfully fought off a home invasion, fatally shooting one intruder after two men broke into his house in the middle of the night.

Ellwood City police said Don Lutz was awakened by a noise around 1:15 a.m. Friday. He grabbed a handgun, which he told KDKA he keeps under his pillow while he sleeps, and went out to investigate.

He was met by two men breaking into his home.

“I was in bed sleeping, they woke me up,” Lutz told KDKA. “Woken up to them busting in on my front door, and I went out in the hallway in the dark, and I met this one guy, and he went to grab me and that’s when I shot him.”

Police said Lutz then fought off the other intruder, who fled the house via the front door. That man is still not in police custody.

Police did not identify the suspect who died. Lutz, who was taken to the police station for questioning, did not suffer any injuries.

Ellwood City is about 40 miles northwest of Pittsburgh.

More from Trib Live:

“I just fired one. It was in the dark. He attacked me and he was up close and I shot him,” Lutz told WPXI . “They jumped me and we both went on the floor.”

As the man Lutz shot rolled off him and died, the other ran out the front door. “The other one, maybe the bullet hit him, too. I don’t know. I hope so,” Lutz told WPXI.

An Ellwood City police lieutenant said the department hasn’t yet identified either suspect.

Lutz, who told authorities that he previously served in the military, didn’t suffer any injuries. “I’m a little sore from scuffling with them,” he told the TV station.

