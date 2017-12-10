Sunday Devotional: One mightier than I is coming after me

Isaiah 40:3

A voice cries out:

In the desert prepare the way of the Lord!

Mark 1:1-8

As it is written in Isaiah the prophet:

Behold, I am sending my messenger ahead of you;

he will prepare your way.

A voice of one crying out in the desert:

“Prepare the way of the Lord,

make straight his paths.”

John the Baptist appeared in the desert

proclaiming a baptism of repentance for the forgiveness of sins.

People of the whole Judean countryside

and all the inhabitants of Jerusalem

were going out to him

and were being baptized by him in the Jordan River

as they acknowledged their sins.

John was clothed in camel’s hair,

with a leather belt around his waist.

He fed on locusts and wild honey.

And this is what he proclaimed:

“One mightier than I is coming after me.

I am not worthy to stoop and loosen the thongs of his sandals.

I have baptized you with water;

he will baptize you with the Holy Spirit.”

Today is the second Sunday of Advent.

The word “advent” means “coming”. Advent is a season observed in many Christian churches as a time of expectant waiting and preparation for the celebration of the birth of Jesus.

Isaiah 40:3 predicting the coming of St. John the Baptist, the voice in the desert, isn’t the only prophecy in the Old Testament which came true.

Did you know that the Old Testament also foretold, again and again, the coming of Jesus Christ? Below are some examples.

Isaiah 7:14

Therefore the Lord himself shall give you a sign; Behold, a virgin shall conceive, and bear a son, and shall call his name Immanuel.

Numbers 24:17

there shall come a Star out of Jacob, and a Sceptre shall rise out of Israel, and shall smite the corners of Moab, and destroy all the children of Sheth.

Micah 5:2

But thou, Bethlehem Ephratah, though thou be little among the thousands of Judah, yet out of thee shall he come forth unto me that is to be ruler in Israel; whose goings forth have been from of old, from everlasting.

Jeremiah 23:5

Behold, the days come, saith the Lord, that I will raise unto David a righteous Branch, and a King shall reign and prosper, and shall execute judgment and justice in the earth.

Zechariah 9:9

behold, thy King cometh unto thee: he is just, and having salvation; lowly, and riding upon an ass, and upon a colt the foal of an ass.

Zechariah 11:12

So they weighed for my price thirty pieces of silver.

Psalm 22:1, 16, 18

My God, my God, why hast thou forsaken me? why art thou so far from helping me, and from the words of my roaring?

they pierced my hands and my feet.

They part my garments among them, and cast lots upon my vesture.

How hard must one’s heart be to ignore and reject Jesus’ fulfillment of the Old Testament‘s many prophesies about Him . . . .

“Whoever hates me also hates my Father.” –John 15:23

May Advent fill you with the peace and love of our Lord Jesus Christ,

~Eowyn

