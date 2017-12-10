Desperate for dirt on Trump: Media running with story how Trump tried to kiss a woman after a lunch date

Oh the horror!
From HuffPo: A former Fox News anchorwoman who accused Bill O’Reilly of sexually harassing her in 2011 is now claiming that Donald Trump kissed her on the lips in an elevator.
Juliet Huddy said Thursday morning on the “Mornin!!! With Bill Schulz” podcast (which has a paywall) that it happened around 2005 or 2006 when Trump was hosting “The Apprentice” on NBC.
“He took me to lunch in Trump Tower,” she said. “He said goodbye to me in an elevator while his security guy was there. He went to say goodbye and he, rather than kiss me on the cheek, he leaned in on the lips.”
Huddy, whom Trump knew because she co-hosted “Fox & Friends” on the weekends, said she assumed Trump’s lip kiss was just confusion: “Oh, we went the wrong way,” she said.
She also said she wasn’t offended. “I thought, ‘This is interesting.’”
Huddy said she was surprised he went for her lips but “didn’t feel threatened.” In fact, she brought a friend back to Trump Tower so that the future president could give them a tour of “The Apprentice” set.
Huddy believes Trump was single at the time, and, after checking the math, host Bill Schulz said it was possible he wasn’t engaged to Melania Trump at the time of the kiss.
She says Trump referenced the kiss when he was Huddy’s guest on her syndicated series, “The Morning Show With Mike and Juliet.”
“He came up on stage and he turned around to the audience ― and, you know, there were 50 people there ― and he said, ‘I tried to hit on her, but she blew me off,’” Huddy remembered.
Huddy emphasized that at the time she wasn’t offended that he kissed her but that she has a different perspective now. “Now that I’ve matured, I would’ve said, ‘Nope.’ At that time, I was making excuses.”
HuffPost reached out to the White House for comment, but it did not immediately respond. Huddy commented further on Twitter on Friday evening after the New York Post picked up the story. (HuffPo didn’t elaborate on Huddy’s further Twitter comments, of course.)
It’s a big nothing-burger. Here’s Huddy’s pinned tweet:
Re: @PageSix story: Yes, it’s true. And though I’m offended by his comments on ‘other matters’ – as I said on @77WABCradio & @BillSchulz‘s show yesterday – I was neither threatened nor offended in elevator. End of story. Now, plz let me get back to @TheCrownNetflix.
But the media is running with this story as if it’s some proof of sexual harassment. #FakeNews.
DCG
These trollops only wish Donald Trump would have kissed them. Before you know it, Congress will pass a law prohibiting men and women from kissing. It will only be allowed by homosexuals.
It is dumbfounding the shite that Huff Post dredges up and throws at us in the guise of interesting, memorizing, scoop of the day stories. Really, who cares that he kissed a woman after taking her out to lunch. I wonder if he had not displayed some act of interest in her, would she have been ticked off? Would she have been left wondering if he thought she was a homely dog, too ugly to display any affection to. It’s women like this nut-job who gives all he rest of us a very bad name. I wish they would just shut up and go away, but somehow they seem to think that every one of these cheesy stories they tell, is some great pearl of wisdom that the rest of society can benefit from. Not so!
This story is all over the place: NY Post, Daily Mail, Hollywood Reporter, etc. At least HuffPo investigated the date of the kiss. I’ll give them that one nugget, but not more. They media are nothing but partisan hacks!
Has anyone bothered to wonder, let alone ask, if ANY of these allegations, no matter against whoever, were accompanied by sworn affidavits or criminal complaints, on record?
I didn’t think so…
THAT, my friends, is the defining factor in these allegations. Whether any of them will attest or testify in court under oath. I dare them!
Goldbug and Auntie Lulu have said it all.
Sometimes you just have to question the timing and the reasoning behind many of these stories. Huddy has a history of accusations, making me very suspect. Then to try and down play it seems a little insincere that it happened or to the degree she said.
Reblogged this on kommonsentsjane and commented:
Reblogged on kommonsentsjane/blogkommonsents.
Sure took her a long time to “kiss and tell” (he was single at the time). As the old saying goes, “she waited until the sign was posted, “there is safety in numbers.”
Watched her a lot on O’Reilly and always got the opinion – she was very flirty, herself. She has gotten all of that O’Reilly money and feels she has power now.
It is a shame she is making all of that noise now – before – she ran off to Australia for a gig. Now she wants a piece of the action.
kommonsentsjane
